Braid Filter Indicator MT5

Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized technical tool designed for traders to analyze market trends and refine trade signals. Built on the interaction of multiple moving averages with a dynamic filtering algorithm, it provides a precise view of changes in price direction.

Using colored histogram bars in combination with a central blue filter line, the indicator highlights optimal trading zones for both buying and selling opportunities.

Braid Filter Indicator Overview

The table below summarizes the main features of this indicator:

Category Momentum – Oscillator – Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Trend-Following – Reversal Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets

How the Braid Filter Indicator Works

At the core of the histogram is a blue filter line, which serves as the threshold for identifying valid trade zones. The location of the colored bars relative to this line determines the strength and direction of a trend:

Bullish Signal : When green histogram bars rise above the blue filter line, it confirms bullish momentum, signaling potential buy entries.

: When green histogram bars rise above the blue filter line, it confirms bullish momentum, signaling potential buy entries. Bearish Signal: When red histogram bars drop below the blue filter line, it validates ongoing selling pressure, creating a suitable zone for sell trades.

Example in an Uptrend

On a 5-minute USD/CAD chart, green histogram bars increase in size above the blue line, reflecting strong bullish pressure. This steady movement forms a reliable area for entering buy trades.

Example in a Downtrend

On a 30-minute Gold (XAU/USD) chart, red histogram bars grow taller beneath the filter line, indicating stronger bearish dominance. This consolidation below the line highlights a valid sell-entry zone.

Braid Filter Indicator Settings

Below are the customizable parameters available for traders:

MaPeriod1, MaPeriod2, MaPeriod3 : Periods for the three moving averages

: Periods for the three moving averages AtrPeriod : Period used in ATR calculation

: Period used in ATR calculation PipsMinSepPercent : Minimum separation (percentage) between averages for signal confirmation

: Minimum separation (percentage) between averages for signal confirmation ModeMA : Type of moving average applied

: Type of moving average applied ALERT : Enable audio alerts

: Enable audio alerts EMAIL : Send alerts via email

: Send alerts via email NOTIFICATION : Push alerts to mobile devices

: Push alerts to mobile devices MESSAGE TIMEOUT : Interval between alerts

: Interval between alerts MESSAGE SUBJECT: Title for alert messages

Conclusion

The Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an effective solution for detecting reliable market trends and filtering weak trading signals. By merging multiple moving averages, colored histograms (green/red), and a central blue filter line, it provides traders with clearer insight into entry and exit points, enhancing decision-making in dynamic markets.