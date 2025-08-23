GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that integrates five different trading strategies into one interactive dashboard. It allows you to monitor signals from multiple analytical approaches simultaneously, suitable for various trading styles ranging from scalping to swing trading.

Features

How It Works

GEN Sniper Entry: Uses a combination of RSI and ATR to identify hidden divergence signals and displays buy/sell arrows. SL/TP levels are automatically calculated based on ATR. SignalBunker: Detects ranging markets or low volatility conditions using ADX or historical volatility calculations, then draws risk/reward zones. TriFactaX: Identifies 1-2-3 price patterns and projects multiple Take Profit levels based on risk-to-reward ratios. Quantum Divergence: Analyzes divergence between price and oscillators (Momentum & RSI) for trend continuation or reversal signals. TrendPivot Hunter: Automatically draws S&R zones from pivots, detects FVG, and creates dynamic trendlines. Adds a "Wick Touch" marker when price touches key zones.

Input Parameters (Main Settings)

Interactive Dashboard

The built-in dashboard on the chart allows you to: