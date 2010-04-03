Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5

Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5

The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5 applies dynamic-colored dots to visually represent the direction of the market trend. In this indicator, the dots appear either above or beneath the candlesticks to signal momentum shifts. Specifically, blue dots below the candles highlight bullish movement, while pink dots above the candles confirm bearish momentum.

Table of Features for Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator

The main characteristics of the Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5 are summarized below:

Category

Technical Tool – Signal & Forecast – Volatility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Suitable for Beginners

Indicator Type

Trend Continuation – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading

Market

Applicable to All Asset Classes

 

Quick Overview of Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator

This tool instantly updates dot colors when a reversal or trend continuation is detected, providing clear entry and exit signals. It also issues alerts in real-time through push notifications, emails, or sound alarms to keep traders informed without delay.

 

Buy Setup Example

On the Binance Coin (BNB) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, once the pink dots were broken upward, a series of blue dots formed, validating the continuation of an upward price trend.

 

Sell Setup Example

In the USD/CAD hourly chart, after a bullish move, the sequence of blue dots was breached from above. Following this, a consistent pattern of pink dots marked the start and extension of a bearish phase.

 

Settings of the Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator

Key adjustable parameters for this indicator include:

  • Step: Incremental step for generating dots.
  • Maximum: Upper limit for acceleration in calculations.
  • Precision: Decimal accuracy for value display.
  • ALERT: Enables or disables sound alerts on trend shifts.
  • EMAIL: Sends signals via email when activated.
  • NOTIFICATION: Push notifications for instant alerts.
  • MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Interval between multiple alerts (seconds).
  • MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Custom subject line for notifications or emails.

 

Conclusion

The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5 is an efficient tool for tracking trend direction and spotting reversal opportunities. With its color-coded dots and multi-channel alert system, it enhances trading decisions by providing quick and reliable signals.

Customizable settings such as step size, precision, and notification preferences make it adaptable to different strategies, from scalping to swing trading.

