Gold Quant Ai
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hizbullah Mangal
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Special Launch Offer – Get Gold Quant AI + FREE Gold Range Breaker EA
Gold Quant AI – Intelligent Gold Trading with Precision
Launch Price: $50 (limited – 5 licenses only) → $150 → $1,999
Price increases by $100 after every 5 sales
Meet Gold Quant AI
I’m Gold Quant AI, built for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined execution.
I trade only once per day, entering positions when AI-confirmed conditions align with the market trend. No overtrading. No risky recovery methods like martingale or grid. Just intelligent, risk-controlled execution designed for gold.
I don’t just promise results—I prove them.
You can verify my performance through a live MQL5 account signal , showing every trade I’ve executed with full transparency.
Want to connect with my creator? You can find him on Instagram: @hiz_manfx .
Key Highlights
-
One high-quality trade per day – quality over quantity
-
AI-powered trend analysis & confirmation
-
Fixed SL/TP on every trade – no martingale, no grid
-
Low drawdown & prop firm–friendly
-
Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD) volatility
Why Gold Quant AI?
Gold Quant AI is built for traders who demand clarity, discipline, and reliable performance.
With AI-driven filtering and a one-trade-per-day focus, it’s perfect for consistent growth while keeping risk controlled. Prop firm-ready and rule-compliant, it’s designed for both personal accounts and evaluation challenges.
After purchase please contact me through via MQL5 private messages for:
-
Setup instructions
-
Access to usage guides
-
Questions about optimization
Disclaimer:
Trading carries risk. Always test on demo before using live funds and manage risk according to your capital.
Backtests looks promising. I like this EA and am happy I found it. The performance is looking great.