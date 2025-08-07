Gold Quant Ai
- 专家
- Hizbullah Mangal
- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 25 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS
Primary Live Signal (Default Settings)
Since 03 September 2025
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812
Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings)
Since 08 December 2025
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752
Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of:
Full trade history
Drawdown and risk behaviour
Growth and consistency
Real market execution
No demo trading. Full transparency.
LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER
Current price: $99
3 copies left at this price
Pricing Roadmap:
-
First 10 sales: $99
-
After 10 sales: $250
-
Price increases +$50 every 10 additional sales
-
Final target price: $1299
The EA is sold in limited quantities to maintain execution quality and protect existing users.
GOLD QUANT AI – PRECISION GOLD TRADING WITH DISCIPLINE
Gold Quant AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritise precision, consistency, and controlled execution when trading XAUUSD (Gold).
The system is intentionally selective:
-
Maximum one trade per day
-
Trades only when conditions are clearly aligned
-
No forced entries and no overtrading
If conditions are not favourable, the EA simply does not trade.
IMPORTANT BROKER NOTICE
All development, optimisation, backtesting, and live signals are conducted on IC Markets.
Using a different broker may lead to different results due to:
Spread variations
Execution speed
Slippage and liquidity differences
For best performance, IC Markets is recommended.
AI USAGE – CLEAR & HONEST
Gold Quant AI does not use AI to randomly generate trades or make uncontrolled decisions.
AI is used strictly as a confirmation and filtering layer, helping the system assess whether market conditions are suitable for trading Gold.
Trade execution itself is handled by a rule-based strategy built on professional trading principles.
STRATEGY OVERVIEW
The strategy evaluates:
-
Market structure
-
Trend direction
-
Momentum strength
-
Volatility conditions
Trades are executed only when alignment is present across these factors, reflecting a patient, professional approach to Gold trading.
RISK MANAGEMENT & TRADE BEHAVIOUR
-
Maximum one trade per day
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
-
No martingale
-
No grid systems
-
No averaging down
-
No hidden recovery logic
Designed for capital protection and consistent execution.
KEY FEATURES
-
Fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading
-
AI-assisted condition confirmation
-
Institutional-style rule-based execution
-
One trade at a time
-
Optimised default settings
-
Prop-firm–friendly risk profile (configurable)
RECOMMENDED SETUP
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Broker: IC Markets
-
Account Type: Low-spread ECN
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS recommended
AFTER-PURCHASE SUPPORT
Support is available via MQL5 private messages, including:
-
Step-by-step setup guidance
-
Usage recommendations
-
Assistance with risk configuration
OFFICIAL SALES NOTICE
This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively through MQL5.com.
If anyone contacts you claiming to sell this EA outside MQL5:
They are not affiliated with me
The product is fake or modified
!!!Purchasing outside MQL5 means:
No updates
No support
No guarantee of correct performance
Please report any such offers as scams.
DISCLAIMER
Trading financial markets involves significant risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!