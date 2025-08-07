LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default Settings)

Since 03 September 2025

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings)

Since 08 December 2025

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of:



Full trade history



Drawdown and risk behaviour



Growth and consistency



Real market execution No demo trading. Full transparency.

LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER

Current price: $99

3 copies left at this price

Pricing Roadmap:

First 10 sales: $99

After 10 sales: $250

Price increases +$50 every 10 additional sales

Final target price: $1299

The EA is sold in limited quantities to maintain execution quality and protect existing users.

GOLD QUANT AI – PRECISION GOLD TRADING WITH DISCIPLINE

Gold Quant AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritise precision, consistency, and controlled execution when trading XAUUSD (Gold).

The system is intentionally selective:

Maximum one trade per day

Trades only when conditions are clearly aligned

No forced entries and no overtrading

If conditions are not favourable, the EA simply does not trade.

IMPORTANT BROKER NOTICE All development, optimisation, backtesting, and live signals are conducted on IC Markets. Using a different broker may lead to different results due to:



Spread variations



Execution speed



Slippage and liquidity differences For best performance, IC Markets is recommended.

AI USAGE – CLEAR & HONEST

Gold Quant AI does not use AI to randomly generate trades or make uncontrolled decisions.

AI is used strictly as a confirmation and filtering layer, helping the system assess whether market conditions are suitable for trading Gold.

Trade execution itself is handled by a rule-based strategy built on professional trading principles.

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The strategy evaluates:

Market structure

Trend direction

Momentum strength

Volatility conditions

Trades are executed only when alignment is present across these factors, reflecting a patient, professional approach to Gold trading.

RISK MANAGEMENT & TRADE BEHAVIOUR

Maximum one trade per day

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

No martingale

No grid systems

No averaging down

No hidden recovery logic

Designed for capital protection and consistent execution.

KEY FEATURES

Fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading

AI-assisted condition confirmation

Institutional-style rule-based execution

One trade at a time

Optimised default settings

Prop-firm–friendly risk profile (configurable)

RECOMMENDED SETUP

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Broker: IC Markets

Account Type: Low-spread ECN

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS recommended

AFTER-PURCHASE SUPPORT

Support is available via MQL5 private messages, including:

Step-by-step setup guidance

Usage recommendations

Assistance with risk configuration

OFFICIAL SALES NOTICE This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively through MQL5.com. If anyone contacts you claiming to sell this EA outside MQL5:



They are not affiliated with me



The product is fake or modified !!!Purchasing outside MQL5 means:



No updates



No support



No guarantee of correct performance Please report any such offers as scams.

DISCLAIMER

Trading financial markets involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.