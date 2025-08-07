Gold Quant AI
Overview
Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk, rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively, executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met.
The system is built on a real institutional-style trading strategy, enhanced by an AI-based market filtering layer that improves trade quality and avoids unfavorable market conditions.
Pricing Structure
Gold Quant AI is offered with a limited availability pricing model.
Current Price: $99
(Only 2 copies remaining at this price)
After these copies are sold out:
Price increases to $250
Final Target Price: $899
Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increases permanently.
Early buyers lock in the lowest available price and receive all future updates.
Live Trading Signals
Verified live trading signals are available via the official MQL5 Signals service:
Primary Signal (Default Settings):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812
Secondary Signal (Default Settings):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752
Both signals allow users to review:
Full trade history
Drawdown and risk behavior
Account statistics
Long-term performance consistency
Core Strategy (Institutional Framework)
Gold Quant AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.
The strategy evaluates:
-
Market structure and directional bias
-
Trend alignment
-
Momentum and volatility conditions
-
Time-based and session filters
All trade entries, exits, Stop Loss, and Take Profit rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.
AI Component – Smart Market Filtering
The AI component in Gold Quant AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.
AI is used to:
-
Filter out unfavorable market conditions
-
Confirm valid setups generated by the core strategy
-
Avoid low-liquidity or unstable market phases
-
Improve overall trade quality
The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.
Trading Rules Overview
-
Maximum one active trade at a time
-
Trades executed only when all conditions align
-
No forced or continuous trading
-
Fully automated execution
Risk Management
Gold Quant AI follows strict risk discipline:
-
Stop Loss on every trade
-
Take Profit defined per trade
-
One active position at a time
-
No grid strategies
-
No martingale
-
No averaging of losing trades
Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.
INPUT SETTINGS
Position Sizing & Risk Control
Gold Quant AI supports multiple position sizing methods:
-
Auto AI Risk (Recommended)
Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance and internal AI logic.
-
Percentage of Account Balance
Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.
-
Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).
-
Fixed Lot Size
Uses a constant lot size per trade.
Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)
The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.
-
When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:
-
Low – Conservative exposure
-
Medium (Default) – Balanced risk
-
High – Increased exposure
-
Extreme – Aggressive exposure
-
-
If any other position sizing method is selected
(Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.
This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.
Spread Protection
Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)
AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED)
⚠ Mandatory after purchase
After purchasing Gold Quant AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality.
Without completing AI activation:
❗ The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades
Activation is simple and fully guided.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Default settings: Optimized and recommended
Broker Notice
All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.
Sales & Authenticity
Gold Quant AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.
Support
Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.
Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.
Excellent backtesting. I liked this expert advisor, and the support is also excellent. I will try it next week and update the review.