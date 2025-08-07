Gold Quant AI

Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering





Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for precision and long-term consistency—not frequent trading.





Trades are opened only when high-quality conditions align, avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The system applies institutional-style analysis of market structure, volatility, and price behavior, enhanced by an AI filtering layer that blocks low-quality setups.





Only one trade can be active at a time. Gold Quant AI is not a grid or high-frequency EA, and it uses no trade stacking.





This EA is built for disciplined traders who prioritize capital preservation and sustainable performance. If you seek frequent trades or fast results, this system is not for you.





Pricing Structure Gold Quant AI is offered under a structured pricing model that reflects its performance, stability, and long-term value. Current Price: $99

Availability: 4 copies remaining at $99 Price Increases:

The price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales. Final Target Price: $1,000 Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increase is permanent.

All buyers receive full access to future updates and improvements at no additional cost.

Live Trading Signals Verified live trading signals are available via the official MQL5 Signals service: Primary Signal (Default Settings AI Trend Filter Off Only): click link below https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Signal (Default Settings): click link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals allow users to review:



Full trade history



Drawdown and risk behavior



Account statistics



Long-term performance consistency





Core Strategy



Gold Quant AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.

The strategy evaluates:

Market structure and directional bias

Trend alignment

Momentum and volatility conditions

Time-based and session filters

All trade entries, exits, Stop Loss, and Take Profit rules are predefined and deterministic.

The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.





AI Component – Smart Market Filtering

The AI component in Gold Quant AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.

AI is used to:

Filter out unfavorable market conditions

Confirm valid setups generated by the core strategy

Avoid low-liquidity or unstable market phases

Improve overall trade quality

The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.

Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.





Trading Rules Overview

Maximum one active trade at a time

Trades executed only when all conditions align

No forced or continuous trading

Fully automated execution





Risk Management

Gold Quant AI follows strict risk discipline:

Stop Loss on every trade

Take Profit defined per trade

One active position at a time

No grid strategies

No martingale

No averaging of losing trades

Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.





INPUT SETTINGS

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Gold Quant AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

Auto AI Risk (Default Settings Recommended)

Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance and internal AI logic.

Percentage of Account Balance

Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

Fixed Amount (Account Currency)

Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

Fixed Lot Size

Uses a constant lot size per trade.





Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)

The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.

When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level: Low – Conservative exposure Medium (Default) – Balanced risk High – Increased exposure Extreme – Aggressive exposure

If any other position sizing method is selected

(Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)

the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.

This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.

(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)



Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Trading Mode: Fully automated

Default settings: used in our live signal

Broker Notice All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets . Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Gold Quant AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market . Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always use proper risk management.