Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering
Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for precision and long-term consistency—not frequent trading.
Trades are opened only when high-quality conditions align, avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The system applies institutional-style analysis of market structure, volatility, and price behavior, enhanced by an AI filtering layer that blocks low-quality setups.
Only one trade can be active at a time. Gold Quant AI is not a grid or high-frequency EA, and it uses no trade stacking.
This EA is built for disciplined traders who prioritize capital preservation and sustainable performance. If you seek frequent trades or fast results, this system is not for you.
Pricing Structure
Gold Quant AI is offered under a structured pricing model that reflects its performance, stability, and long-term value.
Current Price: $99
Availability: 4 copies remaining at $99
Price Increases:
The price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales.
Final Target Price: $1,000
Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increase is permanent.
All buyers receive full access to future updates and improvements at no additional cost.
Live Trading Signals
Verified live trading signals are available via the official MQL5 Signals service:
Primary Signal (Default Settings AI Trend Filter Off Only): click link below
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812
Secondary Signal (Default Settings): click link below
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752
Both signals allow users to review:
Full trade history
Drawdown and risk behavior
Account statistics
Long-term performance consistency
Core Strategy
Gold Quant AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.
The strategy evaluates:
-
Market structure and directional bias
-
Trend alignment
-
Momentum and volatility conditions
-
Time-based and session filters
All trade entries, exits, Stop Loss, and Take Profit rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.
AI Component – Smart Market Filtering
The AI component in Gold Quant AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.
AI is used to:
-
Filter out unfavorable market conditions
-
Confirm valid setups generated by the core strategy
-
Avoid low-liquidity or unstable market phases
-
Improve overall trade quality
The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.
Trading Rules Overview
-
Maximum one active trade at a time
-
Trades executed only when all conditions align
-
No forced or continuous trading
-
Fully automated execution
Risk Management
Gold Quant AI follows strict risk discipline:
-
Stop Loss on every trade
-
Take Profit defined per trade
-
One active position at a time
-
No grid strategies
-
No martingale
-
No averaging of losing trades
Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.
INPUT SETTINGS
Position Sizing & Risk Control
Gold Quant AI supports multiple position sizing methods:
-
Auto AI Risk (Default Settings Recommended)
Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance and internal AI logic.
-
Percentage of Account Balance
Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.
-
Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).
-
Fixed Lot Size
Uses a constant lot size per trade.
Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)
The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.
-
When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:
-
Low – Conservative exposure
-
Medium (Default) – Balanced risk
-
High – Increased exposure
-
Extreme – Aggressive exposure
-
-
If any other position sizing method is selected
(Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.
This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.
Spread Protection
Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Default settings: used in our live signal
Broker Notice
All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.
Sales & Authenticity
Gold Quant AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.
Support
Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.
Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.
