Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Disciplined AI Confirmation

Important Broker Note All development, signals, and backtests for Gold Quant AI are conducted on IC Markets.

If you use a different broker, results may vary due to differences in spreads, execution speed, slippage, and liquidity conditions.

Launch Offer: Only $99

This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only.

First 10 buyers: $99

After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200

Then: price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales

Final target price: $1,999

Current price: $99

3 copies left at $99

Next price: $200

Description

Meet Gold Quant AI

Gold Quant AI is an automated trading system designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined execution when trading XAU/USD (Gold).

The system is intentionally selective.

It places a maximum of one trade per day, and only when market conditions are AI-confirmed and aligned with the dominant trend.

There is no overtrading, no signal flooding, and no forced entries.

If conditions are not clear, Gold Quant AI simply does not trade.

Every position is executed with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

There are no martingale techniques, no grid systems, and no hidden recovery logic.

Clear Honesty About the AI

The AI component in Gold Quant AI is used strictly for market-condition and news-based filtering and confirmation.

It does not generate random entries or “AI guesses.”

Trade execution itself is powered by a real, rule-based strategy, built on professional trading principles rather than hype-driven AI concepts.

Under the hood, Gold Quant AI combines AI-assisted confirmation with an institutional-style technical approach, focusing on:

Market structure

Trend direction

Momentum strength

Volatility conditions

This mirrors how professional traders approach gold — patiently waiting for alignment rather than chasing price.

Live Signal Proof – Verified Performance

You don’t have to rely on promises.

Gold Quant AI performance can be independently verified through live MQL5 signals, running the system in real market conditions.

Primary Signal (Since 03/Sept/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812

This is the main reference account, showing every trade executed by Gold Quant AI, including full statistics and complete trade history.

Secondary Signal (Since 08/Dec/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752

This additional signal provides a fresh reference, running on a standard account for one week under live market conditions.

Key Highlights

Maximum one high-quality trade per day – quality over quantity

AI-assisted trend & condition confirmation – trades only when alignment is present

Institutional-style rule-based strategy – inspired by professional market structure concepts

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade – no martingale, no grid

Low-drawdown, prop-firm–friendly profile – configurable to meet common prop firm rules

Fully optimised for Gold (XAU/USD) – designed around gold’s volatility and behaviour

Trade Behaviour & Risk Profile

Maximum of one trade per day

No trades if conditions are not clearly aligned

Designed to avoid emotional or impulsive execution

Focused on consistency and capital protection rather than aggressive growth

Recommended Setup

Broker: IC Markets (recommended; all testing and live signals are based on IC Markets)

Account Type: Low-spread ECN-style

Leverage: 1:100 or higher (used responsibly)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: M15 (attach the EA to the XAUUSD M15 chart)

VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS for uninterrupted operation

Risk: Fixed percentage risk per trade, aligned with your risk tolerance or prop firm rules

After Purchase Support

After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 private messages for:

Step-by-step setup instructions

Usage guidelines and best practices

Assistance with optimisation ideas and risk configuration

Disclaimer

Trading the financial markets involves significant risk.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.