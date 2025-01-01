DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCChartCanvasDrawData 

DrawData

Méthode virtuelle pour dessiner les séries de données à l'indice spécifié.

virtual void  DrawData(
   const uint  idx=0,  // index
   )

Paramètres

idx=0

[in] Indice des séries. 