문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDrawData 

DrawData

지정된 인덱스에서 데이터 시리즈를 그리는 가상 메서드.

virtual void  DrawData(
   const uint  idx=0,  // 인덱스
  \)

매개변수

idx=0

[in] 시리즈의 인덱스. 