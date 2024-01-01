#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- description

#property description "The script shows FolderCreate() application sample."

#property description "The external parameter defines the directory for creating folders."

#property description "The folder structure is created after executing the script"



//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- the input parameter defines the folder, in which the script works

input bool common_folder=false; // common folder for all terminals

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- folder to be created in MQL5\Files

string root_folder="Folder_A";

if(CreateFolder(root_folder,common_folder))

{

//--- create the Child_Folder_B1 sub-folder in it

string folder_B1="Child_Folder_B1";

string path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_B1; // create the folder name considering the structure

if(CreateFolder(path,common_folder))

{

//--- create 3 more sub-directories in this folder

string folder_C11="Child_Folder_C11";

string child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C11;// create the folder name considering the structure

CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);

//--- second sub-directory

string folder_C12="Child_Folder_C12";

child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C12;

CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);



//--- third sub-directory

string folder_C13="Child_Folder_C13";

child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C13;

CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);

}

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Try creating a folder and display a message about that |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateFolder(string folder_path,bool common_flag)

{

int flag=common_flag?FILE_COMMON:0;

string working_folder;

//--- define the full path depending on the common_flag parameter

if(common_flag)

working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";

else

working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";

//--- debugging message

PrintFormat("folder_path=%s",folder_path);

//--- attempt to create a folder relative to the MQL5\Files path

if(FolderCreate(folder_path,flag))

{

//--- display the full path for the created folder

PrintFormat("Created the folder %s",working_folder+"\\"+folder_path);

//--- reset the error code

ResetLastError();

//--- successful execution

return true;

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d",working_folder+folder_path,GetLastError());

//--- execution failed

return false;

}