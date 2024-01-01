文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FolderCreate 

FolderCreate

函数在文件目录下新建目录 (依据 common_flag的值 )。

bool  FolderCreate(
   string  folder_name,       // 带有新文件夹名的字符串
   int     common_flag=0      // 范围
   );

参量

folder_name

[in] Name of the directory to be created. Contains the relative path to the folder.

common_flag=0

[in] 标记 决定目录位置，如果common_flag=FILE_COMMON,那么目录在所有客户端的共享目录中 \Terminal\Common\Files，否则，目录会在本地文件夹中(MQL5\Files 或者 MQL5\Tester\Files )。

返回值

如果成功返回true， 否则-false。

注释

出于安全考虑，工作文件必须严格由MQL5语言管理。使用MQL5实 施文件操作的文件意味着，不能在文件沙箱外。

示例 :

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- description
#property description "The script shows FolderCreate() application sample."
#property description "The external parameter defines the directory for creating folders."
#property description "The folder structure is created after executing the script"
 
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- the input parameter defines the folder, in which the script works
input bool     common_folder=false// common folder for all terminals
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- folder to be created in MQL5\Files
   string root_folder="Folder_A";
   if(CreateFolder(root_folder,common_folder))
     {
      //--- create the Child_Folder_B1 sub-folder in it
      string folder_B1="Child_Folder_B1";
      string path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_B1;          // create the folder name considering the structure
      if(CreateFolder(path,common_folder))
        {
         //--- create 3 more sub-directories in this folder
         string folder_C11="Child_Folder_C11";
         string child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C11;// create the folder name considering the structure
         CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
         //--- second sub-directory
         string folder_C12="Child_Folder_C12";
         child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C12;
         CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
 
         //--- third sub-directory
         string folder_C13="Child_Folder_C13";
         child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C13;
         CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
        }
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Try creating a folder and display a message about that           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateFolder(string folder_path,bool common_flag)
  {
   int flag=common_flag?FILE_COMMON:0;
   string working_folder;
//--- define the full path depending on the common_flag parameter
   if(common_flag)
      working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";
   else
      working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";
//--- debugging message  
   PrintFormat("folder_path=%s",folder_path);
//--- attempt to create a folder relative to the MQL5\Files path
   if(FolderCreate(folder_path,flag))
     {
      //--- display the full path for the created folder
      PrintFormat("Created the folder %s",working_folder+"\\"+folder_path);
      //--- reset the error code
      ResetLastError();
      //--- successful execution
      return true;
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d",working_folder+folder_path,GetLastError());
//--- execution failed
   return false;
  }

另见

FileOpen(), FolderClean(), FileCopy()