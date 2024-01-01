|
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- description
#property description "The script shows FolderCreate() application sample."
#property description "The external parameter defines the directory for creating folders."
#property description "The folder structure is created after executing the script"
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- the input parameter defines the folder, in which the script works
input bool common_folder=false; // common folder for all terminals
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- folder to be created in MQL5\Files
string root_folder="Folder_A";
if(CreateFolder(root_folder,common_folder))
{
//--- create the Child_Folder_B1 sub-folder in it
string folder_B1="Child_Folder_B1";
string path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_B1; // create the folder name considering the structure
if(CreateFolder(path,common_folder))
{
//--- create 3 more sub-directories in this folder
string folder_C11="Child_Folder_C11";
string child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C11;// create the folder name considering the structure
CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
//--- second sub-directory
string folder_C12="Child_Folder_C12";
child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C12;
CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
//--- third sub-directory
string folder_C13="Child_Folder_C13";
child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C13;
CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
}
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Try creating a folder and display a message about that |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateFolder(string folder_path,bool common_flag)
{
int flag=common_flag?FILE_COMMON:0;
string working_folder;
//--- define the full path depending on the common_flag parameter
if(common_flag)
working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";
else
working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";
//--- debugging message
PrintFormat("folder_path=%s",folder_path);
//--- attempt to create a folder relative to the MQL5\Files path
if(FolderCreate(folder_path,flag))
{
//--- display the full path for the created folder
PrintFormat("Created the folder %s",working_folder+"\\"+folder_path);
//--- reset the error code
ResetLastError();
//--- successful execution
return true;
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d",working_folder+folder_path,GetLastError());
//--- execution failed
return false;
}