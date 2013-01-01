|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "UpSignal"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 4
//---- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2 "DownSignal"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 4
//--- 데이터 읽기를 위한 파라미터
input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // 파일명
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 디렉토리명
//--- 글로벌 변수
int ind=0; // 인덱스
double upbuff[]; // 위쪽 화살표의 지표 버퍼
double downbuff[]; // 아래쪽 화살표의 지표 버퍼
bool sign_buff[]; // 시그널 배열 (true - 매수, false - 매도)
datetime time_buff[]; // 시그널 도착 시간 배열
int size=0; // 시그널 배열의 크기
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 커스텀 지표 초기화 기능 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 파일 열기
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s 파일이 읽기용으로 열렸습니다",InpFileName);
//--- 첫째, 신호 수를 읽기
size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);
//--- 배열용 메모리 할당
ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
//--- 파일에서 데이터 읽기
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
//--- 시그널 시간
time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
//--- 시그널 값
sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);
}
//--- 파일 닫기
FileClose(file_handle);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("%s 파일 열기 실패, 에러 코드 = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 배열 바인딩
SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- PLOT_ARROW에 그리기 위한 심볼 코드를 설정합니다.
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);
//---- 차트에 표시되지 않는 지표 값을 설정
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 커스텀 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
//--- 아직 다루지 않은 막대의 루프
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 디폴트로 0
upbuff[i]=0;
downbuff[i]=0;
//--- 데이터가 아직 있는지 확인
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- 날짜가 일치하는 경우 파일의 값을 사용
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
//--- 시그널에 따라 화살표를 그림
if(sign_buff[j])
upbuff[i]=high[i];
else
downbuff[i]=low[i];
//--- 카운터 증가
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
return(rates_total);
}