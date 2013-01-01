文档部分
FileReadBool

从当前位置CSV类型字符串中读取文件到定界符（或者到文本路线的末尾）。

bool  FileReadBool(
   int  file_handle    // 文件句柄
   );

参量

file_handle

[in]  通过 FileOpen()返回文件说明符。

返回值

线型阅读可以建立"true", "false"或者整数符号表示 "0" 或者 "1". 非零值转换成逻辑真值，函数返回修正值。

示例 (执行FileWrite 函数示例后获得的文件在这里使用)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
//---- 图 Label1
#property indicator_label1  "UpSignal"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  4
//---- 图 Label2
#property indicator_label2  "DownSignal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  4
//--- 读取数据的参数
input string InpFileName="MACD.csv";  // 文件名称
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// 目录名称
//--- 全局变量
int      ind=0;       // 指数
double   upbuff[];    // 向上箭头的指标缓冲区
double   downbuff[];  // 向下箭头的指标缓冲区
bool     sign_buff[]; // 信号数组 (true - 买入, false - 卖出)
datetime time_buff[]; // 信号到达时间数组
int      size=0;      // 信号数组大小
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 打开文件
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is open for reading",InpFileName);
      //--- 首先，阅读信号的数量
      size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);
      //--- 为数组分配内存
      ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);
      ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
      //--- 读取文件数据
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
        {
         //--- 信号时间
         time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
         //--- 信号价值
         sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 绑定数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 设置PLOT_ARROW中绘制的交易品种代码 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);
//---- 设置图表上看不到的指标值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
//--- 还未处理的柱的循环
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 默认为0
      upbuff[i]=0;
      downbuff[i]=0;
      //--- 检查任何日期是否仍然存在
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- 如果日期一致，使用文件的值
            if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
              {
               //--- 根据信号绘制箭头
               if(sign_buff[j])
                  upbuff[i]=high[i];
               else
                  downbuff[i]=low[i];
               //--- 增加计数器
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated 值，以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }

