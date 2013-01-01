|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//---- Label1 をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "UpSignal"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 4
//---- Label2 をプロットする
#property indicator_label2 "DownSignal"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 4
//--- データ読み込みのパラメータ
input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // ファイル名
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名
//--- グローバル変数
int ind=0; // インデックス
double upbuff[]; // 上向き矢印の指標バッファ
double downbuff[]; // 下向き矢印の指標バッファ
bool sign_buff[]; // シグナル配列（true - 買、false - 売）
datetime time_buff[]; // シグナル到着時の配列
int size=0; // シグナル配列のサイズ
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- ファイルを開く
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is open for reading",InpFileName);
//--- 初めにシグナルの数を読む
size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);
//--- 配列へメモリを割り当てる
ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
//--- ファイルからデータを読む
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
//--- 時間シグナル
time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
//--- 値シグナル
sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);
}
//--- ファイルを閉じる
FileClose(file_handle);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 配列の結合
SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- PLOT_ARROW での描画のためにシンボルコードを設定
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);
//---- チャートでは表示されない指標値を設定
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
//--- まだ処理されてないバーのループ
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- デフォルトでは 0
upbuff[i]=0;
downbuff[i]=0;
//--- まだデータがあるかをチェック
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- 日付が同じならファイルの値を使用する
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
//--- シグナルに合わせて矢印を描画する
if(sign_buff[j])
upbuff[i]=high[i];
else
downbuff[i]=low[i];
//--- カウンタを増加する
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}