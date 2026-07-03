Quasar Inverse

  • Индикаторы
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.29
  • Обновлено: 8 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

🚨 Do you believe that "Currency Strength" is the only way to consistently win in the markets?

Many traders believe that measuring currency strength is the only path to survival. However, the statistical reality is different.
There is another approach—one backed by deep mathematical correlation—that is designed to capture market moves at their origin.

That approach is  "Inverse Dynamics" (Alignment of Inverse Correlation Energy), implemented in our latest tool.

Statistical Energy Alignment × Institutional Capital Flow Tracker

Next-Generation Multi-Symbol Scanner Dashboard: "QUASAR INVERSE"

【Early Bird Offer】Limited Promo for the First 10 Buyers!
🚀  Update Celebration: To celebrate our latest UI redesign and performance optimization, we are offering an introductory price.

  • Current Price: $55

  • Pricing Strategy: Price will gradually rise to its final value of  $249 as sales milestones are met. Secure your lifetime license at the lowest available price!

Before we begin, let us ask you a question:

"Do you know when the most powerful, highly profitable trends actually occur?"

The answer is simple:
"At the exact moment when the strongest currency and the weakest currency pull against each other in opposite directions, causing the inverse correlation energy to reach its peak."

QUASAR INVERSE was developed specifically to detect this exact moment of maximum divergence automatically.

QUASAR INVERSE is a professional-grade dashboard designed to bring institutional-level market analysis to your charts.

Equipped with our proprietary  "Inverse Dynamics Algorithm", it scans the market in real-time to find currency pairs moving in perfect, clean opposition (like a seesaw). By identifying these balanced oppositions, the tool aims to filter out false breakouts and highlight entry opportunities with genuine room to run.

5 Key Practical Advantages

1. Noise Filtering via "Inverse Dynamics Engine"

Instead of simply chasing price, the dashboard continuously measures the underlying correlation energy between pairs. It focuses on setups where opposing forces align, helping you stay out of choppy, low-probability environments.

2. Smart Money (Institutional Flow) Tracking

It identifies Market Structure Breaks (BOS) used by institutional market participants. By analyzing these key structural shifts, it helps you avoid retail breakout traps.

3. Intuitive Left/Right Two-Column UI

The symbols are sorted dynamically in real-time, placing the highest-probability setups at the top:

  • Left Column (Red): Optimal pairs for Short (Sell) positions.

  • Right Column (Blue): Optimal pairs for Long (Buy) positions.

4. Clean, Simplified Signal Visualization

  • Percentage (%): Alignment rating (higher percentages indicate a more established correlation setup).

  • Energy Gauge (■■■■■): Volatility rating (more filled blocks indicate active momentum and immediate market participation).

5. Exhaustion Guard (🛑 Alert)

When a move is overextended and entering carries high retracement risk, an orange ● (Circle) warning appears, indicating that it may be safer to wait for a retracement or pullback.

User Inputs (Kept Functional and Clean)

No overly complex parameters to configure. Simply select your trading style:

  • InpTargetSymbols: List of currency pairs/assets you want to scan.

  • InpTradeStyle: Choose between  Scalping,  Day Trading, or  Swing Trading. The internal calculation periods, MA filters, and correlation windows will automatically optimize themselves.

  • InpUIScale: Adjust the size of the dashboard to fit your monitor.

  • InpMaxVisiblePairs: Maximum number of visible rows per column.

  • InpApplyTemplate: Apply a specific chart template automatically when a symbol is clicked.

  • InpArrowAlert /  InpPushAlert: On-screen pop-up and mobile push notification settings.

⚠️ Testing in the Strategy Tester

  • Strategy Tester Compatible: Unlike typical heavy scanners, our correlation and data synchronization algorithms have been deeply optimized.  You can test the dashboard's behavior and signal history directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester (Visual Mode).

  • Weekend Operation: Because the dashboard relies on live incoming ticks to calculate correlation metrics, calculations will pause during weekends when the markets are closed.

💡 Try It on Your Charts

Instead of relying on promises, we invite you to experience the utility of this scanner dashboard firsthand on your own charts.

Load it onto a demo account, input your preferred symbols, and watch how the percentage alignments and volatility gauges coordinate during live market hours.

The early bird promotion is available for the first 10 buyers at  $55. Once the limit is reached, the price will increase automatically.

Load  QUASAR INVERSE onto your MT5 platform today and experience a clean, structured approach to multi-symbol scanning.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Yuki Miyake
Эксперты
XERA - The Survival       MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/166903 [MT5 & MT4 Dual Launch] The "Ultimate Shield" That Never Broke for 10 Years. 100% MT5 Real Tick Verified Mass-produce your own "Holy Grails" with the world's fastest engine. ️ 【EARLY BIRD OFFER: First 10 Copies Only】Special Release Price:  (Price will increase to $1,000 as soon as the limit is reached) Stop getting fooled by "Curve-Fitted" backtests. 90% of EAs on the market are optimized only for recent conditions.
ONI Confluence Oscillator MT5
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
ONI Confluence Oscillator MT5 v7.0  Smart MTF Dashboard MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169117 [Limited Time Offer: Special Launch Price!] Stop chasing noise. Master the market strength with the intelligent "ONI" engine. Why ONI Confluence Oscillator? Most traders fail because they rely on a single indicator or get lost in manual parameter settings. ONI v7.0 changes everything. By combining 5 powerful logics into a single, intelligent wave, it reveals the "True Trend" that othe
Quantum Sync Gold EA
Yuki Miyake
Эксперты
Quantum Sync Gold: Professional Semi-Automated Trading Suite 1. Introduction: Synergy of Discretion and System In the modern Gold (XAUUSD) market, human intuition alone often falls short. Conversely, fully automated EAs frequently fail because they cannot adapt to sudden structural shifts in the market. Quantum Sync Gold is an elite semi-automated "weapon" designed for professionals. It perfectly integrates human strategic vision with precise algorithmic execution (SYNC) . 2. Core Technology: MT
Ultra Gold X
Yuki Miyake
Эксперты
[v1.18 Latest Update Info] Our ironclad defense system has evolved even further, now released as a completely unrestricted version! Weekend Filter Added: Automatically stops new trades on dangerous "Friday nights" to eliminate weekend gap risks. Spread Protection: Detects abnormal spread widening (e.g., during news events) and blocks unfavorable entries. All Limits Removed: Complete removal of account restrictions and expiration dates. Use it freely on any account, forever. XM Live Data Verific
Liquidity Flow Bands
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Liquidity Flow Bands I adapted the new EA into an indicator.   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174366 The Next-Gen Trend & Volatility Visualization System Master market momentum, Dow Theory, and entry timing with a single tool. Core Concept Visualize Volatility: Uses beautiful fluid gradient bands. No Repainting: Signals are fixed once the candle closes. Smart UI: A draggable multi-functional control panel. 4 Key Features 1. Smart UI Panel (Draggable) POWER Meter (0–100%): 10-level LED di
Quasar Currency Strength
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Quasar Currency Strength Professional HUD for Currencies, GOLD & Indices Overview Finds the most profitable trading pairs instantly. Compares currencies, GOLD, and stock indices all on a single dashboard. 3 Key Advantages 9 Built-in Indicators: Includes MA, MACD, RSI, CCI, STO, ADX, BB%, ICHI, and ROC. Switch between them with a single click. Fair Comparison System: Uses a unique volatility normalization algorithm. It accurately compares slow assets (like EURUSD) with fast assets (like GOLD) on
Quasar Line Trader
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
QuasarLineTrader ~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~ A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools. [5 Unbeatable Advantages] True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart. Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on hig
Quasar Structure
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing. Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.   Three Core Features for Structured Analysis ① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & M
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