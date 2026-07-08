Quasar Inverse

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 products
  • Version: 1.29
  • Updated: 8 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

🚨 Do you believe that "Currency Strength" is the only way to consistently win in the markets?

Many traders believe that measuring currency strength is the only path to survival. However, the statistical reality is different.
There is another approach—one backed by deep mathematical correlation—that is designed to capture market moves at their origin.

That approach is  "Inverse Dynamics" (Alignment of Inverse Correlation Energy), implemented in our latest tool.

Statistical Energy Alignment × Institutional Capital Flow Tracker

Next-Generation Multi-Symbol Scanner Dashboard: "QUASAR INVERSE"

【Early Bird Offer】Limited Promo for the First 10 Buyers!
🚀  Update Celebration: To celebrate our latest UI redesign and performance optimization, we are offering an introductory price.

  • Current Price: $55

  • Pricing Strategy: Price will gradually rise to its final value of  $249 as sales milestones are met. Secure your lifetime license at the lowest available price!

Before we begin, let us ask you a question:

"Do you know when the most powerful, highly profitable trends actually occur?"

The answer is simple:
"At the exact moment when the strongest currency and the weakest currency pull against each other in opposite directions, causing the inverse correlation energy to reach its peak."

QUASAR INVERSE was developed specifically to detect this exact moment of maximum divergence automatically.

QUASAR INVERSE is a professional-grade dashboard designed to bring institutional-level market analysis to your charts.

Equipped with our proprietary  "Inverse Dynamics Algorithm", it scans the market in real-time to find currency pairs moving in perfect, clean opposition (like a seesaw). By identifying these balanced oppositions, the tool aims to filter out false breakouts and highlight entry opportunities with genuine room to run.

5 Key Practical Advantages

1. Noise Filtering via "Inverse Dynamics Engine"

Instead of simply chasing price, the dashboard continuously measures the underlying correlation energy between pairs. It focuses on setups where opposing forces align, helping you stay out of choppy, low-probability environments.

2. Smart Money (Institutional Flow) Tracking

It identifies Market Structure Breaks (BOS) used by institutional market participants. By analyzing these key structural shifts, it helps you avoid retail breakout traps.

3. Intuitive Left/Right Two-Column UI

The symbols are sorted dynamically in real-time, placing the highest-probability setups at the top:

  • Left Column (Red): Optimal pairs for Short (Sell) positions.

  • Right Column (Blue): Optimal pairs for Long (Buy) positions.

4. Clean, Simplified Signal Visualization

  • Percentage (%): Alignment rating (higher percentages indicate a more established correlation setup).

  • Energy Gauge (■■■■■): Volatility rating (more filled blocks indicate active momentum and immediate market participation).

5. Exhaustion Guard (🛑 Alert)

When a move is overextended and entering carries high retracement risk, an orange ● (Circle) warning appears, indicating that it may be safer to wait for a retracement or pullback.

User Inputs (Kept Functional and Clean)

No overly complex parameters to configure. Simply select your trading style:

  • InpTargetSymbols: List of currency pairs/assets you want to scan.

  • InpTradeStyle: Choose between  Scalping,  Day Trading, or  Swing Trading. The internal calculation periods, MA filters, and correlation windows will automatically optimize themselves.

  • InpUIScale: Adjust the size of the dashboard to fit your monitor.

  • InpMaxVisiblePairs: Maximum number of visible rows per column.

  • InpApplyTemplate: Apply a specific chart template automatically when a symbol is clicked.

  • InpArrowAlert /  InpPushAlert: On-screen pop-up and mobile push notification settings.

⚠️ Testing in the Strategy Tester

  • Strategy Tester Compatible: Unlike typical heavy scanners, our correlation and data synchronization algorithms have been deeply optimized.  You can test the dashboard's behavior and signal history directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester (Visual Mode).

  • Weekend Operation: Because the dashboard relies on live incoming ticks to calculate correlation metrics, calculations will pause during weekends when the markets are closed.

💡 Try It on Your Charts

Instead of relying on promises, we invite you to experience the utility of this scanner dashboard firsthand on your own charts.

Load it onto a demo account, input your preferred symbols, and watch how the percentage alignments and volatility gauges coordinate during live market hours.

The early bird promotion is available for the first 10 buyers at  $55. Once the limit is reached, the price will increase automatically.

Load  QUASAR INVERSE onto your MT5 platform today and experience a clean, structured approach to multi-symbol scanning.

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