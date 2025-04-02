CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version

The Sovereign Dual-Engine Pyramiding & Averaging Grid Architecture Built for Gold Snipers

CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper is an institutional-grade, automated trading system meticulously engineered for professional Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX volatile corridors. Powered by a fully reactive Envelopes Dynamic Channel Reversion Core and stabilized by a 200-Period Psychological EMA Filter, this Expert Advisor processes liquidity market transformations with microsecond execution speed.

The EA offers unmatched versatility, allowing users to switch seamlessly between two advanced mathematical grid mechanics via input parameters depending on current market regimes.

🚀 DUAL-ENGINE MATRIX FUNCTIONALITY

🔥 Pyramiding Mode (Trend Following): Automatically scales into profitable positions. It compounds your contract lots only when the market moves heavily in your favor, expanding your floating gains geometrically during macro gold trends. 🛡️ Averaging Mode (Counter-Trend Reversion): Deploys automated grid scale-in layers during market pullbacks and deep consolidations inside the Envelopes channel, mathematically adjusting the overall basket break-even floor for rapid trade liquidations.

💎 WEAPON-GRADE RISK SHIELDS & PROTECTION

⚡ One-Shot State Interlock Guard: Pure internal hardware-level memory logging that locks previous entry price coordinates. Completely eliminates multi-tick order spamming and duplicate contract placement.

📈 Smart Trailing Risk-to-Reward Radar: Tracks real-time floating basket yields. Once your custom Peak RR target ( Trigger_RR ) is secured, the dynamic trailing lock triggers, safeguarding your equity against market whiplash below your Lock_RR threshold.

💵 Sovereign Account Portfolio Guards: Built-in hard USD profit targets alongside advanced Dynamic Equity Drawdown Shields and High-Interval Margin Level Pre-Checks (350% Secured Floor on D1) to completely neutralize broker stop-out occurrences.

⏳ Multi-Scenario Cooldown Shield: Automatically enforces a customพักรบ ( RestMinutesAfterClose ) dormitory sequence every single time a basket settles in profit or loss to completely eliminate emotional overtrading.

🌐 Market Session Verification Lock: Real-time checking layers that instantly freeze transaction requests during daily maintenance windows or market closures to prevent rejected order loops.

⚙️ PROFESSIONAL PARAMETERS MATRIX