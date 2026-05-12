Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor

 Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor
The Ultimate Institutional-Grade 13-in-1 Gold Matrix

 The Emperor of XAUUSD has Arrived
Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor is a sovereign algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Unlike primitive robots that rely on dangerous cost-averaging techniques, Aurelius employs a state-of-the-art 13-in-1 Multiverse Engine. 

It runs 13 completely independent trading strategies simultaneously- on a single chart, giving you unparalleled diversification. From Asian Session Fakeouts and London Breakout sweeps to HTF Trend Following and RSI Extremes, Aurelius exploits every micro-inefficiency in the gold market with pinpoint precision.

 Prop Firm Mastery & Risk Control
Built from the ground up for elite prop firm challenges and high-leverage micro accounts, this EA strictly adheres to institutional risk management rules:
-  Zero Grid & Zero Martingale: Pure price action trading. Every trade has a stop loss.
-  Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every single trade has a mathematically defined hard stop loss and take profit.
-  Aegis MagicTrail System: Our proprietary trailing stop algorithm automatically locks in profits during massive gold rallies, ensuring you never leave money on the table.
-  Daily Drawdown Hard Stop: Built-in equity monitoring. If the maximum daily loss limit is reached, the EA instantly locks itself out.

 The 13 Independent Logics
By attaching this EA to just one M5 chart, you unleash a fleet of 13 unique algorithms:
1. Asian Session Fakeout: Capitalizes on mean-reversion during low liquidity.
2. London Breakout: Sweeps stops during the high-volatility European open.
3. US Liquidity Sweep: Targets manipulation spikes during the NY session.
4. HTF MA Cross: Filters noise by aligning with H1/H4 momentum.
5. RSI Extremes: Bottom-fishing and top-shorting extreme exhaustion zones.
6. MACD Divergence: Detects hidden momentum shifts.
7. Bollinger Bounce: Institutional band-fading strategy.
8. ATR Expansion: Breakout trading triggered by sudden volatility explosions.
9. Pinbar Reversal: Candlestick geometry scanning for precise entry points.
10. Engulfing Setup: Trades structural engulfing reversals.
11. Fractal Breakout: Bill Williams structural breakout logic.
12. Inside Bar Break: Consolidation breakout detection.
13. Trend Pullback: Buys dips and sells rallies in established trends.

---

 Operating Instructions
1. Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
2. Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) or M15
3. Minimum Deposit: $100 for Cent/Micro Accounts / $1,000+ for Standard Accounts.
4. Broker Requirements: ECN Broker with extremely low spreads (Raw Spread accounts recommended) and fast execution. 

 === PRO-TIP GUIDE (Maximizing Your Profits) ===
1. VPS is Mandatory: Since Aurelius tracks 13 strategies and trails profits dynamically, it must run 24/5 without interruption. Use a high-quality VPS with <10ms ping to your broker.
2. Zero-Spread Accounts: Gold spreads can kill breakout strategies. Always use an ECN/Raw Spread account.
3. Auto-Shutdown Button: If you are trading a Prop Firm and you notice a major High-Impact News event coming up (like NFP or CPI), click the FORCE SHUTDOWN- button on the chart. It will close all open trades and halt the Matrix until you click it again to resume!

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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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XAU Temporal Interference
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Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
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Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Эксперты
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
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You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Эксперты
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Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
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Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
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Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
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Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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