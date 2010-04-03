Aureus Trader

Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution.

What Aureus Trader does

Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions.
The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends.

Risk management

The bot includes configurable lot sizing, fixed or percentage risk per trade, and options for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing stop management.
Users can limit the maximum number of simultaneous positions and define trading hours to match their own risk profile.

Recommended usage

Aureus Trader is intended to run continuously on a stable VPS or always-on terminal, with a reliable broker and low spreads for best performance.
Before using it on a real account, it is strongly recommended to test the robot on a demo account and optimize settings for each symbol and timeframe.

Important notes

Aureus Trader does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate trading risks; market conditions may lead to drawdowns or losses.
The robot is a tool for disciplined, rule-based scalping and should be used with appropriate money management and user supervision.


