Gold Smc Liquidity Sweep

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TF H4 >>> GOLD ONLY

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This EA is an automated gold trading bot that utilizes high-level Smart Money Concepts (SMC) on the H4 timeframe, combined with a precise Liquidity Sweep strategy. The system's logic is designed to be as sharp and aggressive as the Heaven's Reach SMC Matrix Engine series, making it highly effective at securing profits. It is ready to deploy immediately with the pre-configured Magic Number 96694983 embedded in the setup.

1. Core Strategy (The Profit Engine)

The system does not trade blindly; it utilizes a "smart engine" to read the market structure:

SMC H4 Matrix: The bot analyzes the market structure and swing Highs/Lows to identify critical reversal points.

Order Block & Sweep Hunt: If the price retraces into an Order Block zone, the bot deploys Grid Limits to capture entries at the most advantageous price levels.

Smart Entry Module (Key Feature): It features three razor-sharp entry patterns: NFP Follow-Through: It is smart enough not to trade directly into the news spike. Instead, it waits for the volatility to settle and trades the true momentum. ATR Breakout: Enters the market when the price breaks out of the volatility range (Expansion) to ride strong trends. FVG Lot Booster: If an entry aligns with a Fair Value Gap, the bot automatically multiplies the lot size (e.g., 1.5x) to maximize profits on high-probability setups.



2. AI Upgraded Filters

Prevents the account from being dragged and avoids poor entries with a dual-layer filtering system:

HTF Trend Filter: Utilizes the 200 EMA on the Daily timeframe (D1) to dictate the overall direction, preventing counter-trend entries against the main trend.

RSI Momentum Filter: Sharpens entry timing, preventing the bot from buying at the top (Overbought) or selling at the absolute bottom (Oversold).

3. Ultimate Drawdown Rescue (The Safety Shield)

This is the main highlight that gives clients peace of mind:

DD Grid Expansion: Semi-automatically widens the grid distance when the account experiences Drawdown, significantly reducing the risk of a blown account.

DD-Aware Lot Scaling: Automatically scales down lot sizes when the portfolio is in the negative (e.g., if DD > 10%, lot size is reduced to 75%; if DD > 22%, it drops to 25%).

Basket Break-Even TP: A brilliant survival mechanism that closes the entire basket of orders at break-even when the price retraces, efficiently clearing trades during extreme market volatility.

4-Tier NFP Guard: An automatic, 4-layer Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) evasion system that suspends trading and deletes pending orders ahead of major news releases.

4. UI & Aesthetics (Dual-Panel UI)

Equipped with the Quantum Dashboard and Smart Entry Rift Monitor , featuring a futuristic control panel that displays all statuses in real-time.

Provides users with a sense of transparency and power, allowing them to clearly see the bot's decision-making process.

💡 Closing Pitch for Your Presentation: "This EA isn't just a traditional grid system; it is an advanced SMC trading engine with an artificial brain. It strikes hard on high-probability setups using the FVG Booster, but simultaneously deploys an Ultimate Drawdown Rescue shield to dynamically manage risk when the market acts unpredictably. This is a tool designed specifically for investors who demand aggressive growth, backed by an incredibly reliable safety net."

🏛️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. While GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 is engineered with multi-layered protection modules, market conditions can shift unpredictably. All backtests are simulation-based. Please execute your own rigorous testing on a demo account before risking live capital.

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THAI:DESCRIPTION:

⚡ GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 ⚡ TF H4 >>> GOLD ONLY ⚡



EA ตัวนี้คือบอทเทรดทองคำที่ใช้ศาสตร์การเทรดระดับสูงอย่าง Smart Money Concepts (SMC) บนไทม์เฟรม H4 ผสมผสานกับการเก็บกวาดสภาพคล่อง (Liquidity Sweep) การออกแบบลอจิกของระบบมีความคล้ายคลึงและต่อยอดมาจากความแม่นยำของตระกูล SMC Matrix Engine ทำให้มันมีความดุดันในการเข้าทำกำไร และพร้อมทำงานทันทีด้วยชุดคำสั่ง Magic Number 96694983 ที่ถูกฝังระบบเซ็ตอัปไว้เป็นค่าเริ่มต้น 1. กลยุทธ์การทำกำไร (Core Strategy) ระบบไม่ได้เทรดแบบสุ่มสี่สุ่มห้า แต่ใช้ "สมองกล" ในการอ่านโครงสร้างตลาด: SMC H4 Matrix: บอทจะวิเคราะห์โครงสร้างตลาด (Market Structure) สวิง High/Low เพื่อหาจุดกลับตัวที่สำคัญ

Order Block & Sweep Hunt: หากราคาย่อตัวลงมาในโซน Order Block บอทจะวางกริด (Grid Limits) ดักรอในโซนราคาที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

Smart Entry Module (ฟีเจอร์เด่น): มีการวิเคราะห์จังหวะเข้าสุดคม 3 รูปแบบ : NFP Follow-Through: ไม่เสี่ยงเทรดชนข่าว แต่ฉลาดพอที่จะรอให้ข่าวจบ แล้วเทรดตามโมเมนตัมที่แท้จริง ATR Breakout: เข้าเทรดเมื่อราคาทะลุกรอบความผันผวน (Volatility Expansion) เพื่อเกาะกระแสเทรนด์แรง FVG Lot Booster: หากจุดเข้าสอดคล้องกับ Fair Value Gap (รอยรั่วของราคา) บอทจะคูณขนาดออเดอร์ (เช่น 1.5x) เพื่ออัดกำไรสูงสุดในไม้ที่มีความแม่นยำสูง

2. ระบบคัดกรองอัจฉริยะ (AI Upgraded Filters) ป้องกันการลากและการเข้าผิดจังหวะด้วยฟิลเตอร์ 2 ชั้น: HTF Trend Filter: ใช้เส้น EMA 200 ในไทม์เฟรมใหญ่ (D1) คอยคุมทิศทาง ป้องกันการเปิดออเดอร์สวนเทรนด์หลัก

RSI Momentum Filter: กรองจังหวะเข้าให้คมขึ้น ป้องกันการเข้าซื้อที่ยอดดอย (Overbought) หรือเทขายที่ก้นเหว (Oversold) 3. ระบบเกราะป้องกันพอร์ต (Ultimate Drawdown Rescue) นี่คือไฮไลต์สำคัญที่ทำให้ลูกค้ามั่นใจในความปลอดภัย: DD Grid Expansion: ขยายระยะห่างไม้แก้กึ่งอัตโนมัติเมื่อเกิด Drawdown (ถ่างกริดให้กว้างขึ้น) เพื่อลดความเสี่ยงในการถูกลากจนพอร์ตแตก

DD-Aware Lot Scaling: บอทจะลดขนาด Lot อัตโนมัติเมื่อพอร์ตเริ่มติดลบ (เช่น DD > 10% ลด Lot เหลือ 75%, DD > 22% ลด Lot เหลือ 25%)

Basket Break-Even TP: ระบบรอดตายสุดอัจฉริยะ จะทำการปิดรวบตะกร้าเมื่อราคาย้อนกลับมาเข้าจุดคุ้มทุน เพื่อเคลียร์ออเดอร์ในช่วงตลาดผันผวนหนัก

4-Tier NFP Guard: ระบบหลบหลีกข่าว Non-Farm (NFP) อัตโนมัติ 4 ชั้น โดยจะระงับการเทรดและลบออเดอร์ล่วงหน้า (Pending) ทิ้งก่อนข่าวออก 4. ภาพลักษณ์และอินเทอร์เฟซ (Dual-Panel UI) มาพร้อมกับ Quantum Dashboard และ Smart Entry Rift Monitor แผงควบคุมดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยที่แสดงผลทุกสถานะแบบ Real-time

ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานรู้สึกถึงความโปร่งใสและทรงพลัง มองเห็นกระบวนการคิดของบอทได้อย่างทะลุปรุโปร่ง 💡 วาทศิลป์สำหรับสรุปปิดการขาย (Closing Pitch): "EA ตัวนี้ไม่ใช่แค่การกางกริดแบบเดิมๆ แต่มันคือระบบเทรด SMC ที่มีสมองกลคิดแทนคุณ โจมตีหนักหน่วงเมื่อจังหวะสวยด้วย FVG Booster แต่ในขณะเดียวกันก็มีระบบกางโล่ป้องกัน (Drawdown Rescue) และลดความเสี่ยงอัตโนมัติเมื่อตลาดผิดปกติ นี่คือเครื่องมือที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อนักลงทุนที่ต้องการความดุดัน แต่ต้องมี Safety Net ที่เชื่อถือได้ครับ" 🏛️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง (RISK DISCLAIMER):

การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินมีความเสี่ยงสูง แม้ว่า GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 จะถูกเขียนขึ้นพร้อมโมดูลการป้องกันความเสี่ยงที่หนาแน่นหลายชั้น แต่สภาวะตลาดสามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงได้โดยไม่คาดคิด ผลการทดสอบย้อนหลัง (Backtest) ทั้งหมดเป็นการจำลอง โปรดทำการทดสอบระบบอย่างเข้มงวดบนบัญชีทดลอง (Demo) ก่อนเริ่มใช้เงินจริง





