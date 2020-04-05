Gold Smc Liquidity Sweep

GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 TF H4 >>> GOLD ONLY 

This EA is an automated gold trading bot that utilizes high-level Smart Money Concepts (SMC) on the H4 timeframe, combined with a precise Liquidity Sweep strategy. The system's logic is designed to be as sharp and aggressive as the Heaven's Reach SMC Matrix Engine series, making it highly effective at securing profits. It is ready to deploy immediately with the pre-configured Magic Number 96694983 embedded in the setup.

1. Core Strategy (The Profit Engine)

The system does not trade blindly; it utilizes a "smart engine" to read the market structure:

  • SMC H4 Matrix: The bot analyzes the market structure and swing Highs/Lows to identify critical reversal points.

  • Order Block & Sweep Hunt: If the price retraces into an Order Block zone, the bot deploys Grid Limits to capture entries at the most advantageous price levels.

  • Smart Entry Module (Key Feature): It features three razor-sharp entry patterns:

    • NFP Follow-Through: It is smart enough not to trade directly into the news spike. Instead, it waits for the volatility to settle and trades the true momentum.

    • ATR Breakout: Enters the market when the price breaks out of the volatility range (Expansion) to ride strong trends.

    • FVG Lot Booster: If an entry aligns with a Fair Value Gap, the bot automatically multiplies the lot size (e.g., 1.5x) to maximize profits on high-probability setups.

2. AI Upgraded Filters

Prevents the account from being dragged and avoids poor entries with a dual-layer filtering system:

  • HTF Trend Filter: Utilizes the 200 EMA on the Daily timeframe (D1) to dictate the overall direction, preventing counter-trend entries against the main trend.

  • RSI Momentum Filter: Sharpens entry timing, preventing the bot from buying at the top (Overbought) or selling at the absolute bottom (Oversold).

3. Ultimate Drawdown Rescue (The Safety Shield)

This is the main highlight that gives clients peace of mind:

  • DD Grid Expansion: Semi-automatically widens the grid distance when the account experiences Drawdown, significantly reducing the risk of a blown account.

  • DD-Aware Lot Scaling: Automatically scales down lot sizes when the portfolio is in the negative (e.g., if DD > 10%, lot size is reduced to 75%; if DD > 22%, it drops to 25%).

  • Basket Break-Even TP: A brilliant survival mechanism that closes the entire basket of orders at break-even when the price retraces, efficiently clearing trades during extreme market volatility.

  • 4-Tier NFP Guard: An automatic, 4-layer Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) evasion system that suspends trading and deletes pending orders ahead of major news releases.

4. UI & Aesthetics (Dual-Panel UI)

  • Equipped with the Quantum Dashboard and Smart Entry Rift Monitor, featuring a futuristic control panel that displays all statuses in real-time.

  • Provides users with a sense of transparency and power, allowing them to clearly see the bot's decision-making process.

💡 Closing Pitch for Your Presentation: "This EA isn't just a traditional grid system; it is an advanced SMC trading engine with an artificial brain. It strikes hard on high-probability setups using the FVG Booster, but simultaneously deploys an Ultimate Drawdown Rescue shield to dynamically manage risk when the market acts unpredictably. This is a tool designed specifically for investors who demand aggressive growth, backed by an incredibly reliable safety net."

🏛️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. While GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 is engineered with multi-layered protection modules, market conditions can shift unpredictably. All backtests are simulation-based. Please execute your own rigorous testing on a demo account before risking live capital.

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THAI:DESCRIPTION:

GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 TF H4 >>> GOLD ONLY 

EA ตัวนี้คือบอทเทรดทองคำที่ใช้ศาสตร์การเทรดระดับสูงอย่าง Smart Money Concepts (SMC) บนไทม์เฟรม H4 ผสมผสานกับการเก็บกวาดสภาพคล่อง (Liquidity Sweep)  การออกแบบลอจิกของระบบมีความคล้ายคลึงและต่อยอดมาจากความแม่นยำของตระกูล SMC Matrix Engine ทำให้มันมีความดุดันในการเข้าทำกำไร และพร้อมทำงานทันทีด้วยชุดคำสั่ง Magic Number 96694983 ที่ถูกฝังระบบเซ็ตอัปไว้เป็นค่าเริ่มต้น

1. กลยุทธ์การทำกำไร (Core Strategy)

ระบบไม่ได้เทรดแบบสุ่มสี่สุ่มห้า แต่ใช้ "สมองกล" ในการอ่านโครงสร้างตลาด:

  • SMC H4 Matrix: บอทจะวิเคราะห์โครงสร้างตลาด (Market Structure) สวิง High/Low เพื่อหาจุดกลับตัวที่สำคัญ

  • Order Block & Sweep Hunt: หากราคาย่อตัวลงมาในโซน Order Block บอทจะวางกริด (Grid Limits) ดักรอในโซนราคาที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

  • Smart Entry Module (ฟีเจอร์เด่น): มีการวิเคราะห์จังหวะเข้าสุดคม 3 รูปแบบ :

    • NFP Follow-Through: ไม่เสี่ยงเทรดชนข่าว แต่ฉลาดพอที่จะรอให้ข่าวจบ แล้วเทรดตามโมเมนตัมที่แท้จริง

    • ATR Breakout: เข้าเทรดเมื่อราคาทะลุกรอบความผันผวน (Volatility Expansion) เพื่อเกาะกระแสเทรนด์แรง

    • FVG Lot Booster: หากจุดเข้าสอดคล้องกับ Fair Value Gap (รอยรั่วของราคา) บอทจะคูณขนาดออเดอร์ (เช่น 1.5x) เพื่ออัดกำไรสูงสุดในไม้ที่มีความแม่นยำสูง

2. ระบบคัดกรองอัจฉริยะ (AI Upgraded Filters)

ป้องกันการลากและการเข้าผิดจังหวะด้วยฟิลเตอร์ 2 ชั้น:

  • HTF Trend Filter: ใช้เส้น EMA 200 ในไทม์เฟรมใหญ่ (D1) คอยคุมทิศทาง ป้องกันการเปิดออเดอร์สวนเทรนด์หลัก

  • RSI Momentum Filter: กรองจังหวะเข้าให้คมขึ้น ป้องกันการเข้าซื้อที่ยอดดอย (Overbought) หรือเทขายที่ก้นเหว (Oversold)

3. ระบบเกราะป้องกันพอร์ต (Ultimate Drawdown Rescue)

นี่คือไฮไลต์สำคัญที่ทำให้ลูกค้ามั่นใจในความปลอดภัย:

  • DD Grid Expansion: ขยายระยะห่างไม้แก้กึ่งอัตโนมัติเมื่อเกิด Drawdown (ถ่างกริดให้กว้างขึ้น) เพื่อลดความเสี่ยงในการถูกลากจนพอร์ตแตก

  • DD-Aware Lot Scaling: บอทจะลดขนาด Lot อัตโนมัติเมื่อพอร์ตเริ่มติดลบ (เช่น DD > 10% ลด Lot เหลือ 75%, DD > 22% ลด Lot เหลือ 25%)

  • Basket Break-Even TP: ระบบรอดตายสุดอัจฉริยะ จะทำการปิดรวบตะกร้าเมื่อราคาย้อนกลับมาเข้าจุดคุ้มทุน เพื่อเคลียร์ออเดอร์ในช่วงตลาดผันผวนหนัก

  • 4-Tier NFP Guard: ระบบหลบหลีกข่าว Non-Farm (NFP) อัตโนมัติ 4 ชั้น โดยจะระงับการเทรดและลบออเดอร์ล่วงหน้า (Pending) ทิ้งก่อนข่าวออก

4. ภาพลักษณ์และอินเทอร์เฟซ (Dual-Panel UI)

  • มาพร้อมกับ Quantum Dashboard และ Smart Entry Rift Monitor แผงควบคุมดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยที่แสดงผลทุกสถานะแบบ Real-time

  • ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานรู้สึกถึงความโปร่งใสและทรงพลัง มองเห็นกระบวนการคิดของบอทได้อย่างทะลุปรุโปร่ง

💡 วาทศิลป์สำหรับสรุปปิดการขาย (Closing Pitch):

"EA ตัวนี้ไม่ใช่แค่การกางกริดแบบเดิมๆ แต่มันคือระบบเทรด SMC ที่มีสมองกลคิดแทนคุณ โจมตีหนักหน่วงเมื่อจังหวะสวยด้วย FVG Booster แต่ในขณะเดียวกันก็มีระบบกางโล่ป้องกัน (Drawdown Rescue) และลดความเสี่ยงอัตโนมัติเมื่อตลาดผิดปกติ นี่คือเครื่องมือที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อนักลงทุนที่ต้องการความดุดัน แต่ต้องมี Safety Net ที่เชื่อถือได้ครับ"

🏛️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง (RISK DISCLAIMER):
การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินมีความเสี่ยงสูง แม้ว่า GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 จะถูกเขียนขึ้นพร้อมโมดูลการป้องกันความเสี่ยงที่หนาแน่นหลายชั้น แต่สภาวะตลาดสามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงได้โดยไม่คาดคิด ผลการทดสอบย้อนหลัง (Backtest) ทั้งหมดเป็นการจำลอง โปรดทำการทดสอบระบบอย่างเข้มงวดบนบัญชีทดลอง (Demo) ก่อนเริ่มใช้เงินจริง



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### Short Description Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned. ### Trading Approach Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built int
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Эксперты
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Grid EA Balanced Grid
Gamaralage Acira Maduranga Meegasthenna
Эксперты
Balanced Grid EA – Smart Trend Grid Trading System Balanced Grid EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed for the Forex and CFD markets . The EA combines trend filtering , adaptive grid management , and dynamic basket profit control to manage trades efficiently during both trending and ranging market conditions. Main Settings Smart Trend Detection Uses EMA and ADX/DMI filters to identify market direction. Opens trades only when trend conditions are confirmed. Adaptive Grid Trading
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Эксперты
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Chaibadee Dechtanankul
Эксперты
------------------------------ Gold Quantum Matrix : Gold Only : TF H4    Smart Grid System Based on SMC H4 and Volatility Mechanics Gold Quantum Matrix   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for professional traders (source: 1). It prioritizes high precision, strict risk management, and capital protection . The EA is built on the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) on the H4 timeframe (source: 1). It combines institutional volume tracking with mathematical daily volatility c
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