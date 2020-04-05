Amazing Edge One

Amazing XAU Edge one EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Edge one EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD and other supported symbols using a configurable price movement strategy. The EA combines flexible trade management, intelligent risk control, optional grid trading, and multi-level pyramiding to adapt to different market conditions.

The trading system allows users to customize nearly every aspect of trade execution, money management, filtering, and exit logic without modifying the source code.

Main Features

  • Price movement entry strategy

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

  • Signal mode or Grid trading mode

  • Independent Buy and Sell settings

  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Risk-based, fixed lot, or balance-based position sizing

  • Optional 10-level pyramiding system

  • Optional grid trading

  • Weekday and trading session filter

  • Trailing Stop

  • Partial profit booking

  • Global trailing profit protection

  • Maximum profit target

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Automatic cooldown after winning or losing trades

  • Minimum account balance protection

Entry Strategy

The EA opens trades based on configurable price movement conditions.

Additional confirmation filters can be enabled individually, including:

  • Bollinger Band

  • Moving Average

  • EMA trend filter

  • Volume confirmation

All filters are optional and fully configurable.

Money Management

The EA supports three position sizing methods:

  • Fixed Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Balance-Based Lot Calculation

Separate money management parameters are available for Buy and Sell trades.

Pyramiding System

An optional pyramiding module allows adding positions in the direction of an existing trade.

Features include:

  • Up to 10 pyramid levels

  • Individual distance settings

  • Individual lot size settings

  • Minimum balance requirement

  • Separate risk configuration

Exit Management

The EA includes several independent exit methods:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Partial Profit Closing

  • Anti-Martingale Exit

  • Time-based Exit

  • Global Trailing Profit Protection

  • Maximum Profit Target

  • Maximum Loss Protection

  • Close All Positions option

Each exit method can be enabled or disabled independently.

Risk Control

The Expert Advisor includes multiple safety features:

  • Minimum account balance verification

  • Margin-aware lot calculation

  • Maximum lot limits

  • Trading cooldown after profit or loss

  • Optional over-leverage protection

  • Automatic closing when balance falls below the configured minimum

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD

Supported Timeframes: Any timeframe

Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended

Input Parameters

The EA provides a large number of configurable parameters, including:

  • Trading direction

  • Entry distance

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Risk management

  • Grid settings

  • Pyramiding settings

  • Trend filters

  • Volume settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Exit management

  • Global trailing protection

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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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