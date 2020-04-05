Amazing Edge One

Amazing XAU Edge one EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Edge one EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD and other supported symbols using a configurable price movement strategy. The EA combines flexible trade management, intelligent risk control, optional grid trading, and multi-level pyramiding to adapt to different market conditions.

The trading system allows users to customize nearly every aspect of trade execution, money management, filtering, and exit logic without modifying the source code.

Main Features

Price movement entry strategy

Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

Signal mode or Grid trading mode

Independent Buy and Sell settings

Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Risk-based, fixed lot, or balance-based position sizing

Optional 10-level pyramiding system

Optional grid trading

Weekday and trading session filter

Trailing Stop

Partial profit booking

Global trailing profit protection

Maximum profit target

Maximum loss protection

Automatic cooldown after winning or losing trades

Minimum account balance protection

Entry Strategy

The EA opens trades based on configurable price movement conditions.

Additional confirmation filters can be enabled individually, including:

Bollinger Band

Moving Average

EMA trend filter

Volume confirmation

All filters are optional and fully configurable.

Money Management

The EA supports three position sizing methods:

Fixed Lot

Risk Percentage

Balance-Based Lot Calculation

Separate money management parameters are available for Buy and Sell trades.

Pyramiding System

An optional pyramiding module allows adding positions in the direction of an existing trade.

Features include:

Up to 10 pyramid levels

Individual distance settings

Individual lot size settings

Minimum balance requirement

Separate risk configuration

Exit Management

The EA includes several independent exit methods:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Partial Profit Closing

Anti-Martingale Exit

Time-based Exit

Global Trailing Profit Protection

Maximum Profit Target

Maximum Loss Protection

Close All Positions option

Each exit method can be enabled or disabled independently.

Risk Control

The Expert Advisor includes multiple safety features:

Minimum account balance verification

Margin-aware lot calculation

Maximum lot limits

Trading cooldown after profit or loss

Optional over-leverage protection

Automatic closing when balance falls below the configured minimum

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD

Supported Timeframes: Any timeframe

Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended

Input Parameters

The EA provides a large number of configurable parameters, including: