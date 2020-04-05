Amazing Edge Maker
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 23.10
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Amazing XAU Edge Maker
Overview
Amazing XAU Edge Maker is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using configurable entry methods, position management, and risk management tools. It is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but can also be configured for other symbols supported by your broker.
The EA combines signal-based trading with flexible trade management, allowing traders to customize its behavior according to their trading strategy.
Main Features
Trading Modes
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Signal Trading
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Grid Trading
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10-Step Pyramiding
Entry Options
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Price movement entry
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Independent Buy and Sell settings
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Configurable price movement for Buy and Sell trades
Risk Management
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Fixed lot size
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Risk percentage based on account balance
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Balance-based lot sizing
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Over-leverage protection
Pyramiding
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Up to 10 configurable levels
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Individual lot size for each level
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Risk-based lot allocation
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Automatic balance monitoring
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Configurable distance between positions
Trade Management
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Global Trailing Stop
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Maximum Profit Exit
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Maximum Loss Protection
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Time Filter Exit
Global Trailing Stop
The Global Trailing Stop monitors the combined floating profit of all open positions. After the specified activation level is reached, it helps protect accumulated profit by closing positions if the total profit retraces by the configured amount.
Trading Filters
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EMA Trend Filter (34 and 89)
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RSI Confirmation
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Volume Confirmation
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Trading Hour Filter
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Weekday Filter
Recommended Symbol
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XAU/USD (Gold)
Platform
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MetaTrader 5
Suitable For
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Any account type
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Automated trading
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Manual parameter optimization
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Multiple position sizing methods
Summary
Amazing XAU Edge Maker is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines flexible entry methods, comprehensive risk management, pyramiding, and trade management features. It is intended for traders who require an automated trading solution with extensive customization options.