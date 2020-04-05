Amazing Edge Maker

Amazing XAU Edge Maker

Overview

Amazing XAU Edge Maker is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using configurable entry methods, position management, and risk management tools. It is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but can also be configured for other symbols supported by your broker.

The EA combines signal-based trading with flexible trade management, allowing traders to customize its behavior according to their trading strategy.

Main Features

Trading Modes

Signal Trading

Grid Trading

10-Step Pyramiding

Entry Options

Price movement entry

Independent Buy and Sell settings

Configurable price movement for Buy and Sell trades

Risk Management

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage based on account balance

Balance-based lot sizing

Over-leverage protection

Pyramiding

Up to 10 configurable levels

Individual lot size for each level

Risk-based lot allocation

Automatic balance monitoring

Configurable distance between positions

Trade Management

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Global Trailing Stop

Maximum Profit Exit

Maximum Loss Protection

Time Filter Exit

Global Trailing Stop

The Global Trailing Stop monitors the combined floating profit of all open positions. After the specified activation level is reached, it helps protect accumulated profit by closing positions if the total profit retraces by the configured amount.

Trading Filters

EMA Trend Filter (34 and 89)

RSI Confirmation

Volume Confirmation

Trading Hour Filter

Weekday Filter

Recommended Symbol

XAU/USD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Suitable For

Any account type

Automated trading

Manual parameter optimization

Multiple position sizing methods

Summary

Amazing XAU Edge Maker is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines flexible entry methods, comprehensive risk management, pyramiding, and trade management features. It is intended for traders who require an automated trading solution with extensive customization options.



