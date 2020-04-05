Amazing Edge Maker

Amazing XAU Edge Maker

Overview

Amazing XAU Edge Maker is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using configurable entry methods, position management, and risk management tools. It is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but can also be configured for other symbols supported by your broker.

The EA combines signal-based trading with flexible trade management, allowing traders to customize its behavior according to their trading strategy.

Main Features

Trading Modes

  • Signal Trading

  • Grid Trading

  • 10-Step Pyramiding

Entry Options

  • Price movement entry

  • Independent Buy and Sell settings

  • Configurable price movement for Buy and Sell trades

Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage based on account balance

  • Balance-based lot sizing

  • Over-leverage protection

Pyramiding

  • Up to 10 configurable levels

  • Individual lot size for each level

  • Risk-based lot allocation

  • Automatic balance monitoring

  • Configurable distance between positions

Trade Management

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Profit Exit

  • Maximum Loss Protection

  • Time Filter Exit

Global Trailing Stop

The Global Trailing Stop monitors the combined floating profit of all open positions. After the specified activation level is reached, it helps protect accumulated profit by closing positions if the total profit retraces by the configured amount.

Trading Filters

  • EMA Trend Filter (34 and 89)

  • RSI Confirmation

  • Volume Confirmation

  • Trading Hour Filter

  • Weekday Filter

Recommended Symbol

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5

Suitable For

  • Any account type

  • Automated trading

  • Manual parameter optimization

  • Multiple position sizing methods

Summary

Amazing XAU Edge Maker is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines flexible entry methods, comprehensive risk management, pyramiding, and trade management features. It is intended for traders who require an automated trading solution with extensive customization options.



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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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