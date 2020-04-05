GoldMaster X is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent risk management. Powered by advanced candlestick pattern recognition, adaptive ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamic position sizing, and multiple trailing stop strategies, GoldMaster X identifies high-probability trading opportunities while protecting your capital.

Designed with a professional trading dashboard, market bias filtering, and smart session management, GoldMaster X removes emotional decision-making and delivers disciplined, data-driven execution—whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader.

Trade smarter. Protect better. Profit consistently.

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