Amazing Edge EA WMA Crossover EMA Gride
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 9.0
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Below is a clean, professional MT5 Market product description that follows the MetaTrader Market guidelines. It avoids excessive styling, emojis, promotional claims, and unrealistic profit promises while accurately reflecting the EA features from your code.Amazing Multi Strategy EA for MT5
Overview
Amazing Multi Strategy EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want a flexible trading system with multiple configurable entry and exit methods.
The EA combines several technical analysis techniques with advanced trade management and risk control features. Each strategy can be enabled or disabled independently, allowing traders to customize the system according to their preferred trading style and market conditions.
The default settings are optimized for XAU/USD, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.
Main Features
Multiple Entry Strategies
The EA supports several independent trading strategies, including:
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RSI Momentum
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EMA and Wilder Moving Average crossover
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Bollinger Bands breakout
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CCI crossover
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Price breakout strategy
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ADX directional crossover
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VWAP and EMA crossover
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Optional volume confirmation filter
Each strategy can be enabled or disabled individually.
Advanced Trade Management
The EA includes several built-in trade management functions:
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Fixed Stop Loss
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Fixed Take Profit
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Risk-to-Reward ratio management
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Break-even function
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Trailing Stop
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Separate trailing stop settings for grid positions
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Configurable cooldown period after trade closure
Grid Trading
An optional grid module allows additional positions to be opened at configurable price intervals.
Grid settings include:
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Enable or disable grid trading
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First grid distance
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Grid step distance
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Grid lot size
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Maximum number of grid trades
Risk Management
The EA contains several protection features designed for stable operation:
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Automatic lot normalization
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Margin availability verification
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Spread filter
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Stop level validation
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Broker-compatible order execution
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Magic Number support
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Maximum simultaneous position control
Technical Indicators
The Expert Advisor supports the following indicators:
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RSI
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EMA
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Wilder Moving Average
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Bollinger Bands
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CCI
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ADX
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VWAP
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Volume Moving Average
Adjustable Parameters
Users can customize:
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Lot size
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Risk-to-Reward ratio
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Break-even settings
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Trailing Stop settings
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Grid parameters
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Indicator periods
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Indicator filters
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Volume filter
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Spread filter
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Cooldown time
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Magic Number
Recommended Settings
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD
Recommended Timeframe: M5
The EA can also be optimized for other instruments and timeframes.
Notes
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Default settings are designed for XAU/USD.
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Market conditions change over time, and optimization may be required.
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Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market volatility.
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Proper risk management is recommended.