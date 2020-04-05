Amazing Edge EA WMA Crossover EMA Gride

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Overview

Amazing Multi Strategy EA for MT5

Amazing Multi Strategy EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want a flexible trading system with multiple configurable entry and exit methods.

The EA combines several technical analysis techniques with advanced trade management and risk control features. Each strategy can be enabled or disabled independently, allowing traders to customize the system according to their preferred trading style and market conditions.

The default settings are optimized for XAU/USD, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.

Main Features

Multiple Entry Strategies

The EA supports several independent trading strategies, including:

RSI Momentum

EMA and Wilder Moving Average crossover

Bollinger Bands breakout

CCI crossover

Price breakout strategy

ADX directional crossover

VWAP and EMA crossover

Optional volume confirmation filter

Each strategy can be enabled or disabled individually.

Advanced Trade Management

The EA includes several built-in trade management functions:

Fixed Stop Loss

Fixed Take Profit

Risk-to-Reward ratio management

Break-even function

Trailing Stop

Separate trailing stop settings for grid positions

Configurable cooldown period after trade closure

Grid Trading

An optional grid module allows additional positions to be opened at configurable price intervals.

Grid settings include:

Enable or disable grid trading

First grid distance

Grid step distance

Grid lot size

Maximum number of grid trades

Risk Management

The EA contains several protection features designed for stable operation:

Automatic lot normalization

Margin availability verification

Spread filter

Stop level validation

Broker-compatible order execution

Magic Number support

Maximum simultaneous position control

Technical Indicators

The Expert Advisor supports the following indicators:

RSI

EMA

Wilder Moving Average

Bollinger Bands

CCI

ADX

VWAP

Volume Moving Average

Adjustable Parameters

Users can customize:

Lot size

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk-to-Reward ratio

Break-even settings

Trailing Stop settings

Grid parameters

Indicator periods

Indicator filters

Volume filter

Spread filter

Cooldown time

Magic Number

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD

Recommended Timeframe: M5

The EA can also be optimized for other instruments and timeframes.

Notes

Default settings are designed for XAU/USD.

Market conditions change over time, and optimization may be required.

Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market volatility.

Proper risk management is recommended.



