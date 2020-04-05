Amazing BTC Trend Finder


Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA

Overview

Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA is a price action-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for BTC/USD and other volatile trading instruments. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, the EA analyzes price action, including candlestick momentum, engulfing patterns, and price movement, to identify potential trend continuation opportunities.

The EA also includes configurable money management, optional pyramiding and grid trading, trailing stop functionality, and trading session controls.

Features

Price Action Entry Methods

The EA provides three selectable entry methods:

  • Candlestick Entry – Opens trades after bullish or bearish candle confirmation with optional minimum candle body size and previous high/low breakout confirmation.

  • Engulfing Pattern Entry – Trades based on bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns.

  • Price Movement Entry – Opens trades after price moves a user-defined number of pips in either direction.

Money Management

Multiple position sizing methods are available:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage based on stop loss distance

  • Balance-based lot sizing with automatic scaling

Pyramiding

The EA can add positions in the direction of an existing profitable trend after price has moved a specified distance. Users can define:

  • Maximum positions per direction

  • Minimum distance between entries

  • Minimum account balance required

Grid Trading

An optional grid module can be enabled with independent settings, including:

  • Initial and subsequent grid distances

  • Grid lot size

  • Maximum grid positions

  • Minimum account balance requirement

Trade Management

The EA includes several trade management features:

  • Trailing Stop

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional profit target based on pip movement

  • Separate cooldown periods after winning and losing trades

Trading Controls

Additional controls include:

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell modes

  • Trading session time filter

  • Configurable analysis timeframe

  • Magic Number support

  • Optional free-margin safety override

Recommended Use

The EA is designed for BTC/USD and can also be configured for other instruments with sufficient volatility and liquidity.

Before trading on a live account:

  • Test the EA on a demo account.

  • Adjust inputs according to your broker's pricing and symbol specifications.

  • Verify point size and pip calculations for the selected instrument.

Main Input Parameters

Category Parameters
Trade Settings Trade Type, Entry Method, Fixed Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Magic Number
Risk Management Lot Sizing Mode, Risk Percentage, Maximum Lot Size, Margin Override
Balance-Based Lot Sizing Base Balance, Base Lot, Balance Step, Lot Step
Pyramiding Maximum Trades, Minimum Entry Distance, Minimum Balance
Price Action Minimum Candle Body, Previous Candle Confirmation
Price Movement Pip Distance for Entry
Profit Target Enable, Target Profit (Pips)
Cooldown Cooldown After Profit, Cooldown After Loss
Trailing Stop Enable, Start, Distance, Step
Grid Enable, Grid Distance, Grid Lot Size, Maximum Grid Trades, Minimum Balance
Time Filter Enable, Start Time, End Time
Analysis Signal Timeframe

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed expectations.

Past performance, backtesting results, and simulated trading do not guarantee future performance. Users should test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account and ensure that the selected settings are appropriate for their trading objectives and risk tolerance.

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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