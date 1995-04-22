Amazing Edge One

Amazing XAU Edge one EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Edge one EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD and other supported symbols using a configurable price movement strategy. The EA combines flexible trade management, intelligent risk control, optional grid trading, and multi-level pyramiding to adapt to different market conditions.

The trading system allows users to customize nearly every aspect of trade execution, money management, filtering, and exit logic without modifying the source code.

Main Features

  • Price movement entry strategy

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

  • Signal mode or Grid trading mode

  • Independent Buy and Sell settings

  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Risk-based, fixed lot, or balance-based position sizing

  • Optional 10-level pyramiding system

  • Optional grid trading

  • Weekday and trading session filter

  • Trailing Stop

  • Partial profit booking

  • Global trailing profit protection

  • Maximum profit target

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Automatic cooldown after winning or losing trades

  • Minimum account balance protection

Entry Strategy

The EA opens trades based on configurable price movement conditions.

Additional confirmation filters can be enabled individually, including:

  • Bollinger Band

  • Moving Average

  • EMA trend filter

  • Volume confirmation

All filters are optional and fully configurable.

Money Management

The EA supports three position sizing methods:

  • Fixed Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Balance-Based Lot Calculation

Separate money management parameters are available for Buy and Sell trades.

Pyramiding System

An optional pyramiding module allows adding positions in the direction of an existing trade.

Features include:

  • Up to 10 pyramid levels

  • Individual distance settings

  • Individual lot size settings

  • Minimum balance requirement

  • Separate risk configuration

Exit Management

The EA includes several independent exit methods:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Partial Profit Closing

  • Anti-Martingale Exit

  • Time-based Exit

  • Global Trailing Profit Protection

  • Maximum Profit Target

  • Maximum Loss Protection

  • Close All Positions option

Each exit method can be enabled or disabled independently.

Risk Control

The Expert Advisor includes multiple safety features:

  • Minimum account balance verification

  • Margin-aware lot calculation

  • Maximum lot limits

  • Trading cooldown after profit or loss

  • Optional over-leverage protection

  • Automatic closing when balance falls below the configured minimum

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD

Supported Timeframes: Any timeframe

Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended

Input Parameters

The EA provides a large number of configurable parameters, including:

  • Trading direction

  • Entry distance

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Risk management

  • Grid settings

  • Pyramiding settings

  • Trend filters

  • Volume settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Exit management

  • Global trailing protection

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Amazing AI Trading Cent Account
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account Overview Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on Cent Accounts. It combines multiple entry strategies, intelligent pyramiding, and advanced risk management to provide a structured and configurable trading approach. Although optimized for XAU/USD, the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by your MT5 broker. Main Features Trading Modes Signal-based trading Grid trading
Amazing AI Edge trading
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing Edge EA for MT5 Overview Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a Moving Average trend-following strategy combined with optional price action confirmation. The EA includes configurable risk management, trailing stop, anti-martingale profit management, and optional grid trading. The trading logic is designed to open positions only when the selected entry conditions are satisfied. All important parameters can be customized, allowing traders to ada
Amazing EDGE EA
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Here's a MetaTrader 5 Market–compliant product description based on your EA. It avoids exaggerated claims, excessive styling, and language that may violate Market guidelines. Amazing RSI Bollinger Bands Trailing EA for MT5 Overview Amazing RSI Bollinger Bands Trailing EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically trades using a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. The strategy is designed to identify potential reversal opportunities when market cond
Amazing Edge Double
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA for MT5 Overview Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple configurable price action and candlestick-based entry methods. The EA allows traders to select different entry techniques independently for buy and sell trades while providing built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop, and profit protection features. The Expert Advisor supports both manual optimization and automated operation, making
Amazing Edge EA WMA Crossover EMA Gride
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Below is a clean, professional MT5 Market product description that follows the MetaTrader Market guidelines. It avoids excessive styling, emojis, promotional claims, and unrealistic profit promises while accurately reflecting the EA features from your code. Amazing Multi Strategy EA for MT5 Overview Amazing Multi Strategy EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want a flexible trading system with multiple configurable entry and exit methods. The EA combin
Amazing Edge Maker
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing XAU Edge Maker Overview Amazing XAU Edge Maker is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using configurable entry methods, position management, and risk management tools. It is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but can also be configured for other symbols supported by your broker. The EA combines signal-based trading with flexible trade management, allowing traders to customize its behavior according to their trading strategy. Main Features Trading Modes Signal Tradin
Amazing EA for BTC
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection . The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators. The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop manag
Amazing AI edge EA All in One
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing AI All in one EA for MT5 Overview Amazing AI Edge EA is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple technical indicators, flexible money management, and advanced trade management features. The EA allows traders to enable or disable individual entry filters, select the signal timeframe independently from the chart timeframe, and choose between several exit methods including fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and step-based trailing stop. The default
Amazing AI Edge EA Scalping
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA - MT5 Product Summary Platform: MetaTrader 5 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (compatible with other symbols) Account Types: Standard and Cent accounts Overview Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading using multiple technical indicators, AI-weighted signal generation, and comprehensive risk management. While optimized for XAUUSD, it can be configured to trade other instruments supported by your broker. The EA
Amazing Stability Fighter
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Based on your EA source code, here is a professional MetaTrader 5 Market description that follows the Market guidelines (no profit claims, no excessive styling, and a clear explanation of the strategy and features). Here's the finished description: Amazing Edge EA for MT5 Overview Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade using a combination of candlestick analysis, RSI, and Moving Average confirmation. The strategy is intended to identify potential market
Amazing BTC Trend Finder
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA is a price action-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for BTC/USD and other volatile trading instruments. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, the EA analyzes price action, including candlestick momentum, engulfing patterns, and price movement, to identify potential trend continuation opportunities. The EA also includes configurable money management, optional pyramiding and grid trading, trailing stop
Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD
Satendra Kumar Gupta
专家
Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD MT5 -Price Action base trading and working in Standard or Cent Account Overview Amazing Straddle EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines a symmetric pending-order straddle strategy with adaptive grid management, trend rescue logic, and trailing stop exits. The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated trading system with configurable money management and multiple built-in protection
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