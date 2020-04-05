Amazing AI Edge trading

Overview

Amazing Edge EA for MT5

Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a Moving Average trend-following strategy combined with optional price action confirmation. The EA includes configurable risk management, trailing stop, anti-martingale profit management, and optional grid trading.

The trading logic is designed to open positions only when the selected entry conditions are satisfied. All important parameters can be customized, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different trading styles and symbols.

Trading Strategy

The EA uses a Moving Average as the primary market direction filter.

Buy Conditions

Price closes above the selected Moving Average.

Optional bullish price action confirmation.

No existing position for the current symbol and Magic Number.

Sell Conditions

Price closes below the selected Moving Average.

Optional bearish price action confirmation.

No existing position for the current symbol and Magic Number.

The optional price action filter evaluates recent candles to confirm market strength before opening a trade.

Main Features

Moving Average trend-following entry

Configurable Moving Average period and calculation method

Optional price action confirmation filter

Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

Fixed lot or risk percentage position sizing

Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit

Automatic trailing stop management

Optional Anti-Martingale profit target

Optional grid trading module

Automatic lot validation according to broker volume limits

Margin availability verification before opening trades

Minimum balance protection

Magic Number support

Fully automated operation

Money Management

The EA provides two position sizing methods:

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage based on account balance

Additional protection features include:

Maximum allowed lot size

Broker volume normalization

Margin availability checks

Minimum account balance requirement before opening trades

Grid Trading

An optional grid module can be enabled.

Features include:

Configurable first grid distance

Configurable distance between additional grid positions

Adjustable grid lot size

Maximum number of additional grid trades

Independent risk controls

Grid trading is disabled by default and can be enabled if desired.

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop system automatically manages open positions.

Parameters include:

Trailing start distance

Trailing stop distance

Trailing step

The stop loss is adjusted only after the specified profit level has been reached.

Anti-Martingale Exit

The EA includes an optional Anti-Martingale exit mode.

When enabled, trades use a configurable profit target instead of the standard Take Profit calculation.

Input Parameters

Trade Settings

Trade Type

Entry Method

Lot Size Method

Fixed Lot Size

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Magic Number

Risk Management

Risk Percentage

Maximum Lot Size

Minimum Balance Requirement

Moving Average

MA Period

MA Method

Applied Price

Price Action

Enable/Disable Confirmation

Number of Confirmation Bars

Minimum Candle Size Threshold

Trailing Stop

Enable/Disable

Trailing Start

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Grid Trading

Enable/Disable

First Grid Distance

Next Grid Distance

Grid Lot Size

Maximum Grid Trades

Recommended Usage

The EA can be used on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to:

Test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Optimize settings for your preferred symbol and timeframe.

Use appropriate risk management according to your account size.

Notes