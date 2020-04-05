Amazing EDGE EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Here's a MetaTrader 5 Market–compliant product description based on your EA. It avoids exaggerated claims, excessive styling, and language that may violate Market guidelines.Amazing RSI Bollinger Bands Trailing EA for MT5
Overview
Amazing RSI Bollinger Bands Trailing EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically trades using a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. The strategy is designed to identify potential reversal opportunities when market conditions become overbought or oversold.
The EA includes built-in money management, fixed stop loss, optional trailing stop, spread filtering, and trading session control. It is suitable for traders seeking a straightforward technical trading system that follows predefined trading rules.
Trading Strategy
The Expert Advisor uses two popular technical indicators:
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RSI (Relative Strength Index)
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Bollinger Bands
Buy Conditions
A Buy position is opened when:
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RSI is below the configured Buy Level.
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The previous candle closes at or below the lower Bollinger Band.
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All trading filters are satisfied.
Sell Conditions
A Sell position is opened when:
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RSI is above the configured Sell Level.
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The previous candle closes at or above the upper Bollinger Band.
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All trading filters are satisfied.
Risk Management
The EA includes several risk management features:
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Fixed lot trading
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Optional risk-based position sizing
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Maximum lot size limitation
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Fixed Stop Loss
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Automatic lot normalization according to broker requirements
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Margin validation before opening trades
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Optional one-position-only mode
Trailing Stop
The built-in trailing stop can automatically protect open positions after they move into profit.
Features include:
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Adjustable trailing activation distance
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Adjustable trailing stop distance
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Adjustable trailing step
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Automatic stop-loss modification
Additional Filters
The Expert Advisor provides optional trading filters including:
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Maximum spread filter
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Trading session filter
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One trade at a time option
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New-bar entry confirmation
Main Features
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Fully automated trading
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RSI and Bollinger Bands entry strategy
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Fixed Stop Loss
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Optional trailing stop management
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Risk percentage or fixed lot trading
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Maximum spread protection
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Trading time filter
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Automatic volume adjustment
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Margin safety checks
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Compatible with hedging accounts
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Broker-compliant order execution
Input Parameters
Trading
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Fixed Lot Size
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Risk Percentage
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Maximum Lot Size
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Magic Number
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One Position Only
RSI
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RSI Period
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Buy Level
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Sell Level
Bollinger Bands
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Period
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Deviation
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Applied Price
Stop Loss and Trailing
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Stop Loss
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Enable/Disable Trailing Stop
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Trailing Start
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Trailing Distance
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Trailing Step
Filters
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Maximum Spread
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Trading Time Filter
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Start Time
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Stop Time
Recommended Settings
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Timeframe: Any
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Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, and other CFD instruments supported by your broker
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Account Type: Demo or Live
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Execution: ECN or Standard brokers
Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and optimize the input parameters according to their preferred trading instrument and timeframe before using it on a live account.
Notes
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Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, and user-selected settings.
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No trading strategy can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.
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Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.