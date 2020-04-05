ECLIPSE BTC PREDATOR

One-Shot Crypto Engine



Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile. Traditional Forex systems that use Grid or Martingale strategies are notoriously dangerous on Bitcoin, often leading to severe drawdowns when sudden directional spikes occur. Eclipse completely rejects these methods. It relies entirely on a disciplined "One Shot, One Kill" protocol combined with multi-timeframe Momentum Bias analysis to capture high-probability intraday movements.



No Grid. No Martingale. Strict daily limits and pure price action mathematics.



=== WHY ECLIPSE BTC PREDATOR? ===

1. THE "ONE SHOT" PROTOCOL: Overtrading is the primary cause of algorithmic failure in Crypto. Eclipse is hardcoded to take a maximum of 1 trade per day. Whether it wins or loses, it stops trading and waits for the next daily cycle. This instills institutional-level discipline into your account.

2. D1 MOMENTUM BIAS: The EA operates on the H1 timeframe but pulls critical data from the D1 (Daily) chart. It analyzes the previous day's candlestick body size and open/close momentum to determine the strategic bias (BULLISH or BEARISH) for today.

3. H1 TACTICAL PULLBACKS: Once the Daily Bias is established, the EA waits for a tactical pullback on the H1 timeframe (using RSI extremes) before entering in the direction of the macro momentum.

4. LINEAR PRECISION (ATR-BASED R:R): There is no averaging or doubling down. Every single trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit. The EA calculates these distances dynamically using the Average True Range (ATR), ensuring risk adapts to current market volatility (default 1:2.5 Reward to Risk).

5. CRYPTO STEALTH (GHOST V3): Crypto exchanges are notorious for extreme wicks that hunt standard stop orders. Ghost Protocol manages your execution levels (SL/TP) virtually within the EA's memory, completely hiding your exit intentions for enhanced execution flexibility.

6. CHALLENGE READY: Built-in Aegis Shield (Max Daily Drawdown limiter) and Phantom Randomizer ensure the EA complies with the strict risk parameters required by modern funded account programs.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] PREDATOR INSTINCT (Recommended)

Balanced one-shot daily execution for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

- Sym1: BTCUSD

- AtrPeriodD1: 14 / BodyAtrFilter: 0.3 (Requires decent D1 momentum)

- RsiPeriodH1: 14 / RsiPullbackB: 45 / RsiPullbackS: 55

- AtrSlMulti: 1.5 / RRRatio: 2.5

- OneTradePerDay: true

- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 5.0



[SETUP 2] SNIPER ELITE (Conservative)

Extreme strict entry conditions. May not trade every day, but accuracy is prioritized.

- Sym1: BTCUSD

- AtrPeriodD1: 14 / BodyAtrFilter: 0.5 (Requires strong D1 momentum)

- RsiPeriodH1: 14 / RsiPullbackB: 35 / RsiPullbackS: 65

- AtrSlMulti: 1.2 / RRRatio: 3.0

- OneTradePerDay: true

- GhostMode: true / UseRandomizer: true

- MaxDailyDD: 3.0 (Optimized for funded accounts)



[SETUP 3] ECLIPSE SWARM (Aggressive / Crypto Multi-Pair)

Can be used on multiple crypto assets (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) by turning off the 1-trade limit.

- Sym1: BTCUSD

- AtrPeriodD1: 10 / BodyAtrFilter: 0.2

- RsiPeriodH1: 9 / RsiPullbackB: 50 / RsiPullbackS: 50

- AtrSlMulti: 2.0 / RRRatio: 1.5

- OneTradePerDay: false (Allows multiple sequential trades)

- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 8.0



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Bitcoin chart (e.g., BTCUSD, BTCUSD.m) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Eclipse BTC Predator onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter your broker's exact Crypto symbol name in the InpSym1 field.

4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above.

5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

6. Run on a VPS 24/7 (Crypto markets do not close). Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open continuously.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The "One Trade Per Day" rule resets at the beginning of your broker's daily server time (00:00).

- Because it only takes 1 trade per day, backtests may show long periods of slow growth. This is intentional. Patience is required.

- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.



