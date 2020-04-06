Smart Breakout EA Pro

🚀 Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System

Smart Breakout EA Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically.

Live trades: Click Here

Guide and set files: Click Here

✨ What Makes It SMART?

🎯 Multiple Breakout Strategies in ONE EARange Breakout - Horizontal support/resistance breaks

  • Channel Breakout - Trending channel boundary breaks
  • Triangle Breakout - Converging pattern breaks
  • Volatility Breakout - Bollinger Band expansion trades
  • Time-Based Breakout - Session open momentum captures
  • All Types Mode - Auto-detect best opportunities

🔒 Military-Grade Risk Management

  • Risk Per Trade - Fixed percentage risk control (0.5-5%)
  • Daily Loss Limit - Automatic daily drawdown protection
  • Max Concurrent Trades - Position limit management
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - ATR-based stop placement
  • Take Profit Ratio - Customizable risk:reward ratios (1.5:1 to 4:1)

🛡️ Advanced Position Management

  • Trailing Stop - ATR-based dynamic trailing
  • Break-Even Movement - Automatic stop-to-entry protection
  • Partial Take Profit - Lock profits while riding winners
  • Smart Exit Logic - Maximize gains, minimize losses

🎲 UNIQUE: Diversification Technology

Each compiled copy has unique trading characteristics! Using advanced randomization at compilation time, every EA instance trades with slightly different parameters. This allows you to:

  • Run multiple copies on the same pair without conflicts
  • Create a diversified "portfolio" of breakout strategies
  • Reduce correlation risk between EAs
  • Optimize different market conditions simultaneously

No two copies trade exactly the same way - true diversification!

🔥 Professional Features

Intelligent Multi-Filter System

  •  Volume Filter - Confirms breakouts with volume surge
  •  Trend Filter - Trades with higher timeframe direction
  •  ATR Filter - Avoids low-volatility false breakouts
  •  Session Filter - Trades only during optimal hours
  •  Retest Option - Waits for pullback confirmation

Real-Time Information Panel (Live Trading Only)

  • Account balance and equity display
  • Daily P/L and performance statistics
  • Open positions with profit/loss
  • Active trading parameters
  • Strategy status and filter states
  • Session timing and market info

Panel automatically disabled in Strategy Tester for maximum optimization speed!

Comprehensive Optimization Ready

  • All key parameters exposed for optimization
  • Included optimization sets for major pairs
  • Fast backtesting (no panel overhead)
  • Forward testing validated

📊 Best Performance On

Recommended Pairs:

  • USD/CAD
  • XAU/USD

Recommended Timeframes:

  • H4/Daily - High reliability, best risk:reward
  • H1 - Balanced frequency and quality
  • M15/M30 - Active trading, requires tight management

Minimum Requirements:

  • Account balance: $500+ recommended
  • Broker spread: <2 pips for major pairs
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🎓 Complete Documentation Included

Visit our GitHub Repository for:

  • 📖 Complete user guide and setup instructions
  • 🔧 Optimization sets for all major pairs
  • 📈 Strategy explanations and best practices
  • 💡 Configuration examples (Conservative/Moderate/Aggressive)
  • 🎯 Tips for profitable breakout trading
  • ❓ FAQ and troubleshooting

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Input Parameters:

  • Breakout Strategy Settings (6 options)
  • Risk Management (5 parameters)
  • Trailing Stop & Break-even (6 parameters)
  • Multi-Filter System (10 parameters)
  • Technical Indicators (4 parameters)
  • General Settings (3 parameters)

Total Control: 30+ customizable parameters for complete strategy control

Code Quality:

  • Clean, professional MQL5 code
  • Optimized for speed and efficiency
  • No DLL dependencies
  • No external libraries required
  • Works on any broker

💎 Why Choose Smart Breakout EA Pro?

 Professional Development - Institutional-grade strategy logic ✅ Proven Concept - Breakout trading is time-tested and profitable ✅ Unique Technology - Diversification randomization (exclusive feature) ✅ Complete Risk Control - Never risk more than you set ✅ Transparent Logic - No black box, clear strategy rules ✅ Continuous Support - Active GitHub repository with updates ✅ No Hidden Costs - One purchase, lifetime access ✅ Optimization Ready - Fine-tune for your broker and pairs

📋 What You Get

✔️ SmartBreakoutEAPro.mq5 - Main EA file ✔️ Complete documentation and guides ✔️ Optimization parameter sets ✔️ Setup and configuration instructions ✔️ GitHub repository access for updates ✔️ Community support

⚠️  Important Notes

Realistic Expectations:

  • This is NOT a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Proper risk management is essential
  • Always test on demo before live trading
  • Results vary by broker, spread, and market conditions

Risk Warning: Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This EA is provided as a tool - you are responsible for your trading decisions and results.

🎁 Special Launch Features

  1. Unique Instance Technology - Run multiple diversified copies
  2. Professional Info Panel - Real-time trading dashboard
  3. Complete GitHub Documentation - Continuously updated guides
  4. Multiple Strategy Types - 5+ breakout patterns in one EA
  5. Optimization Sets Included - Ready-to-use parameter sets

🏆 Perfect For

  • Swing traders looking for automated breakout entries
  • Portfolio traders wanting diversified strategies
  • Technical traders who understand support/resistance
  • Serious traders seeking professional-grade EAs
  • Anyone wanting true "set and forget" with proper risk control

📞 Support & Updates

Questions or issues? Visit our GitHub repository or contact us through MQL5 messages. We're committed to continuous improvement and user satisfaction.

Download comprehensive guides at: https://github.com/rifkymuththalib/Smart-Breakout-EA-Pro

🚦 Get Started Today

  1. Purchase and download Smart Breakout EA Pro
  2. Visit GitHub for complete setup guide
  3. Test on demo account (recommended 2-4 weeks)
  4. Optimize for your broker and pairs
  5. Start live trading with proper risk management

Smart Breakout EA Pro - Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity 🎯


Рекомендуем также
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Эксперты
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Эксперты
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Pullback trading robot
Mpaleng Tumelo Lehlokoa
Эксперты
Introducing the Pullback Trading Robot, your ultimate solution for navigating the dynamic world of trading with precision and confidence. Designed to excel on higher timeframes, this sophisticated automated system harnesses the power of mean reversion strategies to thrive in weaker trending market conditions. Key Features: Mean Reversion Strategy: The Pullback Trading Robot utilizes a mean reversion strategy, strategically entering trades during market pullbacks to capitalize on price reversals.
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Эксперты
Stock Eagle EA  – автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для американского фондового рынка. Основываясь на авторской торговой стратегии и наблюдении за тем, что фондовый рынок, как спотовый рынок, со временем имеет тенденцию к росту, система настроена на открытие исключительно длинных позиций. Она пытается определить рыночные просадки, торгуя волнами, и отслеживает несколько таймфреймов для выявления оптимальных точек входа во время временных снижений цен. В отличии от Stock Trader
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Эксперты
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Эксперты
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Architectural Griding Expert System
Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
Утилиты
Architectural Griding Expert Advisor: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview This  Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated grid-based trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by me, this EA automates grid trading strategies with separate configurations for Buy and Sell grids, allowing traders to capitalize on market ranges, trends, and reversals. It incorporates advanced risk management, customizable grid levels, lot sizing modes, and a user-friendly graphical interface (UI) for r
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Эксперты
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник  -  скальпер использует стратегию на основе торговли внутри бара на таймфрейме Н1 и Н2. Также используется много фильтров для обнаружения правильных сигналов для открытия ордера. \советник использует отложенные ордера BuyStop и SellStop. Советник торгует на двух парах:  EURUSD,  USDJPY и двух таймфреймах  H1, H2. Также советника можно установить и на другие валюты используя инструкцию:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ на все ордера. 
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Эксперты
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
Scalpers MA
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Данный бот основан на анализе адаптивных скользящих средних. Эксперт отличается стабильными сигналами, Которые можно использовать как точные кратковременные сигналы. Это полускальперская система, которая анализирует рынок при помощи надежных индикаторов. Скальперская это система или нет, зависит от параметров TakeProfit и StopLoss. Пользуясь данным советником, нужно понимать что данный бот требует оптимизации. Бот работает как на счетах неттнг так и на счетах хееджинг. Но настройки необходимо о
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Эксперты
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Эксперты
SpectraCore Genesis Создан для золота. Точен в каждой детали. Работает, когда другие гадают. SpectraCore Genesis — это не просто ещё один советник. Это профессиональный торговый инструмент, разработанный исключительно для работы с XAU/USD . Без универсальных схем, без компромиссов — только расчёт, структура и алгоритмическая точность. Он не торопится в рынок. Он ждёт. И действует тогда, когда большинство сомневается. Торговый сигнал в реальном времени с полной статистикой и историей сделок досту
Nova HAR Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova HAR Trader is a disciplined automation combining Heiken Ashi and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — blending trend smoothing with momentum confirmation for precise trade execution. This EA analyzes Heiken Ashi candles to identify clear trend direction, while RSI confirms overbought or oversold conditions to filter entries and exits. Instead of reacting to every small swing, Nova HAR Trader waits for aligned signals: trades are taken only when Heiken Ashi shows a clear trend and RSI confirm
The White Rabbit
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Эксперты
WHITE RABBIT - Профессиональный Советник для Торговли на Прорывах Временных Диапазонов Обзор White Rabbit - это профессиональный советник для торговли на прорывах, разработанный на основе многолетнего опыта ручной торговли. Созданный для трейдеров, которые требуют точности и гибкости, он захватывает высоковероятные возможности прорыва на любом рынке и таймфрейме, предоставляя при этом продвинутые инструменты управления рисками, специально адаптированные как для розничной, так и для проп-трейдинг
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
Эксперты
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
K1 Gold Bot MT5
Burak Can Kislak
Эксперты
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot MT5" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trad
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Эксперты
Превратите любую торговую стратегию в стратегию позиционной торговли или торгуйте проверенными стратегиями позиционной торговли на основе RSI и ADR, включая автоматическую систему контроля просадки для позиций, которые движутся против вас. Этот советник представляет собой развитие и упрощение советника MRA, который уже много лет используется для стратегий позиционной торговли, изучаемых на веб-сайте Market Structure Trader. В моем профиле вы найдете ссылку на веб-сайт, бесплатный курс позиционн
Phoenix MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Безындикаторный советник,  не использует индикаторы, сетку ордеров или мартингейл. Количество трейдов в день может быть строго ограничено, в рынке одновременно может находится только 1 ордер. Сделки защищены стоп-лоссом, он может быть как реальный так и виртуальный (скрытый от брокера). Работает во время азиатской сессии, на спокойном рынке. Имеет встроенную защиту от проскальзываний и расширения спреда. Не переносит сделки с Понедельника на Пятницу, имеет функцию  автоматического закрытия торго
PowerPro Volatility
Tan Christ Boris Boue
Эксперты
Révolutionnez votre trading avec PowerPro Volatility : une précision automatisée à votre service Êtes-vous prêt à transformer votre approche du trading d’indices synthétiques ? Présentation de PowerPro Volatility, la solution ultime pour ceux qui cherchent à maximiser leurs gains tout en minimisant les efforts. Grâce à   Automatisation avancée et technologie de pointe, ce robot de trading est conçu pour offrir des performances exceptionnelles sans aucune intervention humaine. Découvrez les avan
Liquidity Side MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA — интеллектуальный вход на основе институциональной ликвидности Liquidity Side — это автоматизированный экспертный советник, разработанный для обнаружения скрытых областей ликвидности на рынке, где учреждения, скорее всего, будут торговать. Объединяя технические индикаторы и фильтры новостей в реальном времени, этот эксперт способен избегать рыночного шума и фоку
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Эксперты
Советник открывает сделки  по сигналам индикатора Fractals и использует умное усреднение и расчет объема позиции. В отличие от большинства сеточных советников, Double Grid Pro открывает усредняющие позиции только по сигналам. Индикатор Fractals в данном случае считается самым эффективным. Советник можно настроить на агрессивный и консервативный стиль торговли. Ключевым параметром в стратегии является параметр  CorrectionValue, он указывает размер коррекции при которой мы закрываем всю сетку с пр
Extreme Breakout EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Эксперты
Extreme Breakout EA - это полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, который торгует по пробоям по времени и имеет различные возможности для повышения производительности. Советник Extreme Breakout торгует с использованием отложенных ордеров и при необходимости может входить с использованием рыночных ордеров. МТ4 версия здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/29796 Предназначен для следующих символов валюты : AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPA
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Эксперты
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
AurumPulse
Kiara Holmes
Эксперты
Introducing AurumPulse , a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) trading. Designed for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and power, AurumPulse fuses advanced breakout logic with market bias recognition to seize high-probability setups with surgical accuracy.  The Core of AurumPulse Built on a refined structure and powered by a Break of Structure (BOS) algorithm, AurumPulse dynamically identifies early session ranges, detects key liquidity po
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв