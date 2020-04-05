Gold Breakout ea MT5 M15

Product Description

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It was engineered using StrategyQuant, a platform that combines genetic algorithms and machine-learning-driven strategy generation — a real, established form of AI in algorithmic trading. It looks for confirmed upward breakouts and manages every trade with volatility-based stop loss and trailing stop, so risk adapts automatically to how Gold is moving.

AI-Optimized, Rule-Based Execution

The strategy itself was discovered and refined with the help of AI: genetic algorithms test and evolve thousands of rule combinations against historical data before a stable set survives. Once built, though, it runs as a fixed, transparent rule set in live trading — the same entry trigger, the same stop-loss formula, the same trailing-stop formula, every time. You get the pattern-discovery power of AI during development, with the predictable, documented behavior of rule-based automation live on your account.

How It Enters the Market (Buy Signal)

The EA continuously compares a 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) against the upper Bollinger Band (62-period, 2 standard deviations) — a level that stretches further above the average as Gold gets more volatile. When this relationship signals fresh upward breakout conditions, the EA calculates the highest price recorded during a specific intraday session window — by default 06:00–19:30 on the broker's server clock, covering the European session through the London/New York overlap — and arms a Buy Stop pending order at that level.

A Buy Stop only fills if price actually rises to reach it, so the EA reacts to a confirmed move rather than predicting one. The pending order stays active for a limited number of candles and is refreshed automatically. Only one trade is open at a time — no duplicate or stacked positions.

(Current build is long-only: it trades upward breakouts. Short-side logic is not active in this version.)

Stop Loss — Adapts to Volatility

Stop Loss = 1.9 × ATR(35). ATR (Average True Range) measures how much Gold is typically moving over the last 35 candles, so the stop automatically widens in volatile conditions and tightens in calmer ones, instead of using an arbitrary fixed pip value.

Trailing Stop — Letting Profits Run

There is no fixed take-profit target. Instead: Trailing Stop = 1.8 × ATR(104), using a longer-term volatility measurement so the trade has room to develop while profit is still locked in as the move continues. Trades close on the trailing stop or the initial stop loss.

Position Sizing — Risk-Based Money Management

Position size is calculated automatically from a fixed dollar-risk amount per trade (default: $100). This is the only input most users will ever need to change — raise or lower this one number and every trade resizes accordingly. A maximum lot size cap (default 50 lots) is built in as a safety limit.

Built-in Optional Filters

Ready-to-use filters ship switched off by default: skip weekend gaps, close all trades at end of day, exit before the Friday close, or restrict trading to a specific time window. The EA trades exactly as tested with all filters off.

Requirements & Broker Compatibility

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account type: Hedging (tested on the MetaTrader 5 hedging engine) — compatible with most prop firm accounts that offer hedging-enabled MT5
  • Backtest period tested: 2025.01.01 – 2026.07.22
Server time note: the breakout session window (06:00–19:30 by default) is set against your broker's server clock, not your physical location. Most MT4/MT5 brokers and prop firms run server time on UTC+2 or UTC+3, which is what this EA is calibrated to. Check your broker's server time zone in the terminal before going live — if it differs, adjust the two session-time inputs so the window still matches the same real-world trading hours. This is a broker setting, not a country restriction: traders in the US, Europe, or anywhere else can run it, as long as their broker's server time is confirmed or adjusted for.

Backtest Results (XAUUSD, M15, 2025.01.01 – 2026.07.22)

Metric Result
Total Profit $95,000
Yearly Avg. Return 50.56%
CAGR 36.03%
Number of Trades 266
Sharpe Ratio 7.89
Profit Factor 1.74
Return / Drawdown Ratio 14.05
Win Rate 40.17%
Max Drawdown 5.6%

Note: a win rate under 50% is normal and expected for a breakout/trailing-stop strategy like this one — it cuts small losses quickly and lets winning trades run, so fewer, larger wins offset more frequent, smaller losses. That's reflected in the Profit Factor and Return/Drawdown Ratio above, not the win rate alone.

Risk Warning

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading Gold and other leveraged instruments involves risk — only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Backtests cannot fully reproduce real-market conditions such as slippage, requotes, or variable spreads.

Default Configuration (Full Reference)

A. Strategy & Order Settings

Parameter Default What it does
MagicNumber 11111 Unique ID so the EA only manages its own trades
CustomComment Strategy_4_8_20 Label attached to trades (rename freely)
Bars Valid 199 How many candles the pending Buy Stop stays active before refreshing
Replace Existing Order ON Updates the pending order instead of stacking a new one
Allow Duplicate Trades OFF Prevents opening more than one position at once
Preferred Filling Type ORDER_FILLING_FOK Order execution type sent to the broker
Force Preferred Filling Type false Only forces FOK if enabled; otherwise adapts to broker

B. Core Trading Logic

Parameter Default What it does
SMAPeriod1 50 Length of the Simple Moving Average used in the entry signal
BollingerBandsPrd1 62 (2.0 deviation) Length of the Bollinger Bands used as the breakout reference level
StopLossCoef1 1.9 Multiplier applied to ATR(35) to set the Stop Loss distance
TrailingStopCoef1 1.8 Multiplier applied to ATR(104) to set the Trailing Stop distance
Session Window (breakout high) 06:00–19:30 (server time) Intraday window used to calculate the breakout reference price

C. Money Management — Only Row You Should Normally Change

Parameter Default What it does
UseMoneyManagement true Turns on automatic, risk-based lot sizing
mmRiskedMoney $100 ✅ Adjust this to the dollar amount you want to risk per trade
mmDecimals 2 Decimal precision used for lot size calculation
mmLotsIfNoMM 0.1 Fallback fixed lot size if money management is turned off
mmMaxLots 50.0 Safety cap — maximum lot size the EA will ever use
mmMultiplier 1.0 Lot multiplier after losses (1.0 = no martingale/scaling)
mmStep 1.0 Step increment tied to the multiplier above

D. Optional Time Filters (all OFF by default)

Parameter Default What it does
DontTradeOnWeekends false Skip trading around the weekend gap
FridayCloseTime / SundayOpenTime 23:00 / 23:00 Window used only if the filter above is enabled
ExitAtEndOfDay false Force-close trades at a set time each day
EODExitTime 23:55 Time used only if the filter above is enabled
ExitOnFriday false Force-close trades before the weekend
FridayExitTime 23:00 Time used only if the filter above is enabled
LimitTimeRange false Restrict new signals to a specific time window
SignalTimeRangeFrom / To 01:30 / 23:30 Window used only if the filter above is enabled
ExitAtEndOfRange false Auto-exit when the time window above closes

What Is a Gold Expert Advisor (EA) and How Does It Work?

An Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading program that runs inside MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Once attached to a chart, it watches the market and opens, manages, and closes trades on its own, following a fixed set of rules — no manual clicking required. A "Gold EA" simply applies this automation to XAUUSD, the ticker most brokers use for spot Gold, which is popular for algorithmic trading thanks to its strong trends, high liquidity, and near 24-hour availability.

Not every EA is built the same way. Many are hand-coded from a trader's personal hunches and never properly tested outside a small sample of trades. This EA takes a different route: it was engineered using AI-driven strategy discovery — StrategyQuant's genetic algorithms, a real and well-documented form of artificial intelligence that generates thousands of candidate rule combinations, tests each one against years of historical Gold price data, and evolves the best-performing ones over many generations until a stable, logical rule set survives.

The result is not a "black box" that keeps changing its mind. Once the strategy is built, it becomes a fixed, transparent set of rules: a specific entry trigger, a specific stop-loss formula, and a specific trailing-stop formula. That's what actually runs on your account — predictable, documented, and the same every time, with the pattern-discovery benefit of AI baked in during development rather than guessed at during live trading.

In practice, this EA watches Gold for a breakout above a key intraday level, confirms the move with a moving average and volatility-band comparison, then manages the trade with a stop loss and trailing stop that both scale automatically with current volatility. The only setting most users ever need to adjust is how much they want to risk per trade.

Best Gold Trading Strategy for XAUUSD: Breakout vs. Other Approaches

Ask ten traders for the "best" gold strategy and you'll get ten different answers, because gold behaves differently depending on the approach used. Broadly, XAUUSD strategies fall into four camps:

  • Scalping — dozens of very short trades chasing small price moves, usually on M1–M5 charts.
  • Intraday/day trading — a handful of trades per day based on session opens and news reactions.
  • Swing/trend following — holding trades for days, riding larger directional moves.
  • Breakout trading — entering only once price confirms a move beyond a key reference level, then letting the trade run.

Gold is particularly well suited to breakout strategies. It tends to consolidate in tight ranges for hours, then move sharply once a session's key level gives way, often around the London and New York session overlap. A breakout approach doesn't try to predict the move in advance; it waits for the market to prove the move is happening, then joins it.

A genuinely profitable gold trading strategy usually needs three things working together, not just one: a clear, objective breakout trigger (so entries aren't discretionary or emotional), volatility-adjusted risk management (a fixed stop-loss size makes little sense across gold's calmer and wilder periods), and consistent position sizing (risking the same dollar amount every trade, rather than "feel"-based lot sizes). That combination — breakout entry, ATR-scaled stop loss, ATR-scaled trailing stop, and fixed-risk position sizing — is exactly what removes the guesswork from trading gold, and why it's a natural fit for full automation.

XAUUSD Trading Strategy: Why SMA and Bollinger Bands Matter

Two of the most established tools in a Gold trader's toolkit are the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Bollinger Bands, and combining them is a well-known way to separate real breakouts from noise.

An SMA averages closing price over a set number of candles, smoothing out short-term wobble to show the underlying trend direction. Bollinger Bands work differently: they plot a band a set number of standard deviations above and below a moving average, so the band automatically widens when the market gets more volatile and narrows when it's calm. The upper band marks a level that's statistically "stretched" relative to recent price behavior — a dynamic, volatility-aware breakout reference, rather than a fixed distance.

This EA uses a 50-period SMA alongside the upper Bollinger Band (62-period, 2 standard deviations) on the M15 chart. When the relationship between the two signals a genuine shift in short-term momentum, the EA arms a Buy Stop order at a breakout level calculated from the highest price recorded during a specific intraday session window — by default, 06:00–19:30 on the broker's server clock, which typically covers the European trading session through the London/New York overlap, historically Gold's most active window.

Setup detail: that time window is defined by your broker's server time, not your own location. Most MT4/MT5 brokers and prop firms run server time on UTC+2 or UTC+3, which is what this EA is calibrated to by default. Before going live, check your broker's server time zone (visible in your MT4/MT5 terminal). If it differs, adjust the two session-time inputs so the window still lines up with the same real-world trading hours the strategy was built around.

How to Choose the Best Expert Advisor for MT4/MT5

The MQL5 Market lists thousands of Expert Advisors, and "best" depends entirely on what you can actually verify before you buy. A few questions separate a solid EA from a risky one:

Is the logic explained, or is it a black box? If a seller can't or won't tell you what triggers an entry or how the stop loss is calculated, you're trusting them blindly. A transparent EA tells you exactly what it's watching for.

Is risk adjustable with one clear setting? The best EAs let you control exposure with a single "risk per trade" input, rather than forcing you to understand a dozen interacting parameters just to trade more conservatively.

Does it disclose account requirements? Hedging vs. netting account types, minimum broker specifications, and tested symbol/timeframe all affect whether an EA will actually behave as advertised on your account.

How was the strategy actually built? Rules discovered and stress-tested through a systematic, AI-assisted process — such as genetic algorithm optimization across years of data — carry more weight than a strategy someone simply "felt" should work.

This EA is built around a single adjustable risk input (dollar amount risked per trade), publishes its full default configuration and real backtest results, and discloses both its account requirements (hedging-type MT5) and its underlying logic (SMA/Bollinger Band breakout with ATR-based risk management) — the exact transparency checklist above.

Automated Trading Robots: What to Check Before You Download One

A search for a free automated trading robot turns up thousands of results, and unfortunately most fall into one of three categories: outdated strategies no longer suited to current market conditions, unverified code with no disclosed logic, or files bundled with something you didn't ask for.

Before running any downloaded EA on a real account, a few checks matter more than the price tag:

  • Source and reputation — download only from a marketplace or developer with a track record, never from random forum links or file-sharing sites.
  • Disclosed strategy logic — you should be able to read, in plain language, what triggers a trade and how risk is managed.
  • Realistic claims — "guaranteed profits" or "no losing trades" are red flags; every legitimate strategy has periods of drawdown.
  • Adjustable risk — a robot that only lets you control lot size, rather than risk relative to your account, makes it harder to size positions sensibly as your balance changes.
  • Compatibility details — required timeframe, symbol, and account type (hedging vs. netting) should be stated up front, not discovered after a bad first week live.

A paid, marketplace-listed EA with published default settings, a documented strategy (breakout entry, ATR-based stop loss and trailing stop, fixed-risk position sizing), disclosed backtest results, and clear compatibility requirements gives you everything a "free download" search usually can't verify in advance.

Trading Gold with a Prop Firm Account: What You Need to Know

Proprietary trading ("prop") firms — such as FundedNext, FTMO, and similar providers — let traders manage funded accounts after passing an evaluation, in exchange for a share of the profits. Many of these accounts run on MetaTrader 5 with hedging enabled, which opens the door to running automated EAs, including gold-focused ones, as part of an evaluation or funded challenge.

Hedging vs. netting. Confirm your prop firm's MT5 accounts are hedging-enabled — this EA, like many breakout systems, is built and tested on a hedging account type.

Drawdown and daily loss rules. Prop firms enforce strict maximum drawdown and daily loss limits. Because this EA sizes positions from a fixed dollar-risk-per-trade input, it's straightforward to set that number conservatively enough to respect a firm's specific rules — the "one setting to change" most funded traders will want to revisit first.

Server time zone. Prop firm servers commonly run on UTC+2 or UTC+3, matching gold EAs (including this one) that key off session-based price levels. It's still worth confirming in your terminal before going live, since a mismatch would shift the intraday window the strategy is designed around.

Used with those three checks done, a rules-based gold breakout EA can be a practical way to trade a funded account without needing to sit through every session manually, while keeping risk within whatever limits the evaluation demands.

Gold Trading Signals Explained: Entry, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop

"Trading signals" simply means the specific, rule-based conditions that tell a strategy when to act, as opposed to discretionary trading, where a person decides in the moment based on feel or experience. A good signal-based system removes that subjectivity entirely: the same conditions always produce the same action.

1. Entry trigger. A 50-period SMA is continuously compared against the upper Bollinger Band (62-period, 2 standard deviations). When that relationship flips in a way that signals fresh upward momentum, the EA arms a pending Buy Stop order at the high recorded during a set intraday session window. Because it's a Buy Stop and not a market order, the trade only opens if price rises to confirm the breakout.

2. Stop loss. Once filled, every trade carries a stop loss equal to 1.9 × ATR(35), a distance that automatically widens in volatile conditions and tightens in calmer ones.

3. Trailing stop. Rather than a fixed take-profit target, the trade is protected by a trailing stop equal to 1.8 × ATR(104), calculated from a longer volatility window so it doesn't cut a trending move short. As price advances, the stop follows, locking in profit while leaving room for the trend to continue.

Together, these three signals define the entire trade lifecycle, from the exact moment an order can open, to how it's protected, to how it's finally closed. Backtested over 2023–2026, this exact combination produced 1,089 trades with a 1.39 profit factor and a 10.69% max drawdown — see the full stats above.

Forex Gold Trading: Strategy Basics for Beginners

Gold, traded as XAUUSD on most MT4/MT5 platforms, is quoted and traded much like a currency pair, in US dollars per troy ounce, with familiar forex concepts: pips, lot sizes, leverage, and margin. For beginners, that familiar structure is part of why gold is often a first step outside currency pairs.

  • Volatility. Gold typically moves more per pip than most major forex pairs, so position sizing matters even more — risking a fixed dollar amount per trade, rather than a fixed lot size, helps keep that consistent.
  • Trading hours. XAUUSD trades nearly 24 hours a day during the week, but activity is far from constant — the European session through the New York overlap is historically the busiest window.
  • Why gold moves. Interest rate expectations, US dollar strength, and broader risk sentiment (gold's traditional "safe haven" role) all drive price, often producing the kind of decisive breakouts that breakout-style strategies are built to catch.
  • Manual vs. automated. Reacting correctly to gold's fast moves in real time is difficult for a beginner trading manually; a rules-based EA applies the same entry, stop-loss, and trailing-stop logic every time, without hesitation or emotion.

For someone starting out, the easiest on-ramp is usually a strategy with one adjustable dial — how much to risk per trade — rather than a system requiring a deep technical background just to turn on safely.

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XAUUSD Smart Lot Calculator — Automated Lot Sizing & Order Execution for Gold Trading Overview A lot size calculator and order execution tool built exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Simply enter your account balance and risk settings — the tool instantly calculates the optimal lot size and executes your trade. Designed to be intuitive enough for beginners while powerful enough for experienced traders. Problems This Tool Solves - Tired of manually calculating lot sizes every single trade - W
FREE
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Эксперты
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
AurumEdge EA
Tlotliso Casmeer Mofolo
Эксперты
AurumEdge EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the Gold market with confidence and consistency. Developed specifically for XAUUSD and Gold Micro instruments, AurumEdge EA combines intelligent market analysis with automated execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. Built for both new and experienced traders, AurumEdge EA removes emotional decision-making and executes trades based on predef
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Эксперты
The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — универсальный торговый советник для работы с пользовательскими индикаторами Постройте собственную торговую систему на базе практически любого пользовательского индикатора. The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — это универсальный Expert Advisor, который получает сигналы от ваших пользовательских индикаторов и автоматически исполняет сделки по заданной логике. Вы указываете имя индикатора, сигнальные буферы и ключевые параметры, а советник использует эти данные для автом
Inferno Storm AI V237DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 [Subtitle: Honest AI Context | L1 Hardware Scoring | TTM Squeeze Quant Matrix] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the forefront of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 obliterates the limitations of static "black-box" bots. By fusing a high-speed, institutional-grade quantitative chassis with the advanced reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs),
Bneu Vortex Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Эксперты
Bneu Vortex Pro v2.03 — AMD Phase Engine + 30 Strategies + Adjustable Cloud AI Gate Bneu Vortex Pro v2.03 is the upgraded MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around an Accumulation / Manipulation / Distribution (AMD) phase engine. Instead of using one fixed signal, the EA first classifies market phase, then only enables the strategies designed for that phase. Every potential trade is also passed through an adjustable Cloud AI quality gate. CORE UPGRADE The previous simple scorer has been repla
FREE
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Gridingale - это новый сложный советник, сочетающий в себе сетку и мартингейл. Он создает сетку ордеров в соответствии с настройками, но также добавляет к ней мартингейл. Таким образом, он будет фиксировать прибыль на малых и больших движениях.  Встроена система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены. Есть возможность фильтровать открытие нового цикла с помощью индикатора. Он может работать на обеих сторонах одновременно, но интересно, чтоб
FREE
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Эксперты
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Эксперты
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Hallmarked Gold EA
Vasyl Daki
5 (1)
Эксперты
Live Signal :   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2370236 Советник Hallmarked Gold — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для золота (XAUUSD). Алгоритм основан на проверенной временем стратегии пробития ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В то время как рынок переполнен непрозрачными алгоритмами и переобученными системами ИИ, которые часто выглядят «идеальными» только на бэктестах, советник Hallmarked Gold опирается на прозрачную математическую лог
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
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