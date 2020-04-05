Manual Master Hybrid EA

  • Эксперты
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 1.55
  • Активации: 10
Manual Master Hybrid EA

The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5

Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position.

Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision.

Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manual Master Hybrid EA focuses on what truly matters—trade management, capital protection, profit optimization, and disciplined execution.

Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, Swing Trader, Smart Money Concept (SMC) Trader, ICT Trader, Price Action Trader, or Institutional Trader, this EA becomes your professional trading assistant, helping you trade with greater confidence, consistency, and control.

Why Manual Master Hybrid EA?

Most traders don't lose because of bad entries.

They lose because of:

• Emotional exits

• Late Stop Loss adjustments

• Poor risk management

• Missing trailing opportunities

• Lack of discipline

Manual Master Hybrid EA eliminates these problems by automating your trade management while leaving the trading decision entirely in your hands.

You Control the Entry.

The EA Masters the Management.

Professional Features

Intelligent Manual Trade Management

Designed specifically for traders who prefer manual entries while enjoying fully automated professional trade management.

No automatic signal generation.

No unnecessary market entries.

Only intelligent management of your existing positions.

Smart Break-Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break-Even once your predefined profit target has been reached.

Benefits:

✔ Protect trading capital

✔ Eliminate unnecessary losses

✔ Lock profits automatically

✔ Trade stress-free

Dynamic Smart Trailing Stop

The EA intelligently follows price movement by continuously adjusting Stop Loss as profits increase.

Advantages:

✔ Maximize profitable trades

✔ Reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Capture larger market trends

✔ Protect floating profits automatically

Intelligent Re-Entry System

Professional re-entry logic allows traders to continue participating in strong market trends while avoiding emotional overtrading.

Includes:

• Maximum Re-Entry Control

• Entry Price Tolerance

• Cooldown Timer

• Controlled Position Management

Multi-Chart & Multi-Symbol Support

Run multiple EA instances across different charts safely.

Supports:

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Forex Pairs

• Indices

• Crypto CFDs

Each chart operates independently using unique Magic Number offsets.

Advanced Risk Management

Customize every aspect of your trade management.

Includes:

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Break-Even Distance

• Trailing Stop

• Re-Entry Settings

• Risk Parameters

Designed to suit every trading strategy.

High Performance Trading Engine

Professionally optimized MQL5 source code provides:

✔ Ultra-fast execution

✔ Low CPU consumption

✔ Stable operation

✔ Low memory usage

✔ Broker-friendly execution

Commercial License Protection

Built with professional commercial protection.

Supports:

• Account Authorization

• Account Name Validation

• Expiration Date Control

Ideal for commercial licensing and secure product distribution.

Key Benefits

✔ Complete Manual Trading Control

✔ Intelligent Position Management

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ Automatic Capital Protection

✔ Dynamic Profit Locking

✔ Smart Break-Even

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

✔ Intelligent Re-Entry Logic

✔ Multi-Symbol Trading

✔ Multi-Chart Compatible

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Trader Ready

✔ Prop Firm Friendly

✔ Low Resource Usage

✔ High Execution Speed

✔ Stable Performance

Perfect For

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Gold Traders (XAUUSD)

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ ICT Traders

✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders

✔ Price Action Traders

✔ Supply & Demand Traders

✔ Institutional Traders

✔ Funded Account Traders

✔ Professional Money Managers

Compatible With

• All MT5 Brokers

• Hedging Accounts

• Netting Accounts

• ECN Accounts

• Standard Accounts

• VPS Servers

Recommended Markets

• XAUUSD

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• AUDUSD

• NAS100

• US30

• GER40

• BTCUSD

• Major & Minor Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with every timeframe:

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 • W1

Why Traders Love Manual Master Hybrid EA

Instead of replacing the trader, Manual Master Hybrid EA enhances the trader.

It allows you to focus entirely on identifying high-probability market opportunities while the EA professionally manages every open position.

The result is:

✔ Better discipline

✔ Improved consistency

✔ Reduced emotional trading

✔ More efficient trade management

✔ Enhanced capital protection

✔ Increased confidence

✔ Professional execution quality

Who Should Use This EA?

If you prefer making your own market decisions but want an intelligent assistant to manage your trades like a professional portfolio manager, Manual Master Hybrid EA is built specifically for you.

Whether you trade with Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action, Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, Trend Following, or your own custom strategy, this EA seamlessly integrates into your trading workflow.

Disclaimer

Manual Master Hybrid EA does not generate automatic Buy or Sell signals. It is designed exclusively as a professional trade management Expert Advisor that manages manually opened positions according to the trader's predefined settings.

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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