Zenith 13 Core Swing AI
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.18
- Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
ZENITH 13-CORE SWING AI — Manage the World from One Chart.
"The Ultimate Multi-Asset Swinging Engine."
> Why overload your computer with 13 different charts and 13 different Expert Advisors? Zenith 13-Core Swing AI is a master control system. Attach it to a single chart, and it will simultaneously monitor, analyze, and trade 13 different currency pairs using advanced Swing Breakout logic.
Zenith uses true multi-threaded processing logic to scan the market.
Just attach the EA to ONE chart- (e.g., EURUSD H1). The EA will automatically monitor the following 13 assets in the background:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
You don't need to open any other charts. The EA handles everything from its central dashboard!
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Spread-Proof Swing Breakout (Pending Orders)
Standard EAs execute "Market Orders", which makes them extremely vulnerable to high spreads and slippage.
Zenith is a Swing Trader. It doesn't jump into the market blindly. Instead, it uses a 40-period Donchian Channel to find major support and resistance zones, and then places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop).
- It waits for the price to break out with momentum.
- By using pending orders, your entry price is managed by the broker.
- Spread sensitivity is almost ZERO.
---
Prop Firm Ready & Risk Control
- Phantom Randomizer:- Prevents "Copy Trading" violations at Prop Firms by slightly randomizing execution delays and order parameters.
- No Grid. No Martingale.- Every trade has a hard SL and TP based on the ATR (Average True Range) of that specific currency pair.
- Aegis Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Protects your account from catastrophic days by halting all 13 pairs if your global equity drops below the threshold.
---
How to Setup (CRITICAL: READ CAREFULLY)
Because Zenith trades 13 pairs from one chart, the setup is slightly different from normal EAs.
Step 1: Prepare Your Terminal
1. Open your MetaTrader 5.
2. Go to View -> Market Watch- (Ctrl+M).
3. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select "Show All".
(This is REQUIRED so the EA can read data for all 13 pairs).
Step 2: Attach the EA
1. Open ONE single chart: EURUSD on the H1- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop the Zenith 13-Core Swing AI- onto this EURUSD H1 chart.
3. Make sure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
Step 3: Parameter Configuration
=== OneChart Multi-Core Setup ===
- Pairs:- (Do not change unless you want to trade fewer pairs. Keep comma-separated).
- Trade Current Only:- false (Set to true ONLY if you want to test a single pair in the Strategy Tester).
=== Swing Breakout Setup ===
- Donchian Period:- 40 (Calculates the highest high / lowest low of 40 hours).
- Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 (Adds an ATR buffer to prevent fake breakouts).
- Order Expiration:- 1440 (Pending orders expire after 24 hours if not triggered).
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (It will risk 1% of your balance per pair).
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 (Dynamic SL based on market volatility).
- Take Profit ATR:- 4.0 (Dynamic TP aiming for a 1:2 Risk:Reward ratio).
- Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0
=== Phantom Randomizer ===
- Use Randomizer:- true (Keep ON if trading Prop Firms).
---
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] GLOBAL MACRO SWING (Balanced / Recommended)
Slow, steady, safe growth across 13 diversified pairs. The ultimate "Set and Forget" portfolio.
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 13%)
- Donchian Period:- 40 / Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.0
- MaxDailyDD:- 6.0%
[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)
Ultra-conservative risk profile specifically tuned to pass evaluations like FTMO or MFF.
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5% (Total portfolio exposure: max 6.5%)
- Donchian Period:- 60 (Waits for stronger, long-term breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 1.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 3.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 4.0%
[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE PORTFOLIO (High Yield)
More frequent trades, tighter stops. Designed to aggressively compound a smaller live account.
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 26%)
- Donchian Period:- 24 (Daily breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 0.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 1.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 15.0%
"The Ultimate Multi-Asset Swinging Engine."
> Why overload your computer with 13 different charts and 13 different Expert Advisors? Zenith 13-Core Swing AI is a master control system. Attach it to a single chart, and it will simultaneously monitor, analyze, and trade 13 different currency pairs using advanced Swing Breakout logic.
Zenith uses true multi-threaded processing logic to scan the market.
Just attach the EA to ONE chart- (e.g., EURUSD H1). The EA will automatically monitor the following 13 assets in the background:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
You don't need to open any other charts. The EA handles everything from its central dashboard!
---
Spread-Proof Swing Breakout (Pending Orders)
Standard EAs execute "Market Orders", which makes them extremely vulnerable to high spreads and slippage.
Zenith is a Swing Trader. It doesn't jump into the market blindly. Instead, it uses a 40-period Donchian Channel to find major support and resistance zones, and then places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop).
- It waits for the price to break out with momentum.
- By using pending orders, your entry price is managed by the broker.
- Spread sensitivity is almost ZERO.
---
Prop Firm Ready & Risk Control
- Phantom Randomizer:- Prevents "Copy Trading" violations at Prop Firms by slightly randomizing execution delays and order parameters.
- No Grid. No Martingale.- Every trade has a hard SL and TP based on the ATR (Average True Range) of that specific currency pair.
- Aegis Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Protects your account from catastrophic days by halting all 13 pairs if your global equity drops below the threshold.
---
How to Setup (CRITICAL: READ CAREFULLY)
Because Zenith trades 13 pairs from one chart, the setup is slightly different from normal EAs.
Step 1: Prepare Your Terminal
1. Open your MetaTrader 5.
2. Go to View -> Market Watch- (Ctrl+M).
3. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select "Show All".
(This is REQUIRED so the EA can read data for all 13 pairs).
Step 2: Attach the EA
1. Open ONE single chart: EURUSD on the H1- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop the Zenith 13-Core Swing AI- onto this EURUSD H1 chart.
3. Make sure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
Step 3: Parameter Configuration
=== OneChart Multi-Core Setup ===
- Pairs:- (Do not change unless you want to trade fewer pairs. Keep comma-separated).
- Trade Current Only:- false (Set to true ONLY if you want to test a single pair in the Strategy Tester).
=== Swing Breakout Setup ===
- Donchian Period:- 40 (Calculates the highest high / lowest low of 40 hours).
- Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 (Adds an ATR buffer to prevent fake breakouts).
- Order Expiration:- 1440 (Pending orders expire after 24 hours if not triggered).
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (It will risk 1% of your balance per pair).
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 (Dynamic SL based on market volatility).
- Take Profit ATR:- 4.0 (Dynamic TP aiming for a 1:2 Risk:Reward ratio).
- Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0
=== Phantom Randomizer ===
- Use Randomizer:- true (Keep ON if trading Prop Firms).
---
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] GLOBAL MACRO SWING (Balanced / Recommended)
Slow, steady, safe growth across 13 diversified pairs. The ultimate "Set and Forget" portfolio.
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 13%)
- Donchian Period:- 40 / Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.0
- MaxDailyDD:- 6.0%
[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)
Ultra-conservative risk profile specifically tuned to pass evaluations like FTMO or MFF.
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5% (Total portfolio exposure: max 6.5%)
- Donchian Period:- 60 (Waits for stronger, long-term breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 1.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 3.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 4.0%
[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE PORTFOLIO (High Yield)
More frequent trades, tighter stops. Designed to aggressively compound a smaller live account.
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 26%)
- Donchian Period:- 24 (Daily breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 0.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 1.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 15.0%