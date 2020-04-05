Zenith 13 Core Swing AI

 ZENITH 13-CORE SWING AI — Manage the World from One Chart.

"The Ultimate Multi-Asset Swinging Engine."

> Why overload your computer with 13 different charts and 13 different Expert Advisors? Zenith 13-Core Swing AI is a master control system. Attach it to a single chart, and it will simultaneously monitor, analyze, and trade 13 different currency pairs using advanced Swing Breakout logic.


Zenith uses true multi-threaded processing logic to scan the market. 
Just attach the EA to ONE chart- (e.g., EURUSD H1). The EA will automatically monitor the following 13 assets in the background:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

You don't need to open any other charts. The EA handles everything from its central dashboard!

---

 Spread-Proof Swing Breakout (Pending Orders)

Standard EAs execute "Market Orders", which makes them extremely vulnerable to high spreads and slippage. 

Zenith is a Swing Trader. It doesn't jump into the market blindly. Instead, it uses a 40-period Donchian Channel to find major support and resistance zones, and then places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop). 
- It waits for the price to break out with momentum.
- By using pending orders, your entry price is managed by the broker.
- Spread sensitivity is almost ZERO.

---

 Prop Firm Ready & Risk Control

- Phantom Randomizer:- Prevents "Copy Trading" violations at Prop Firms by slightly randomizing execution delays and order parameters.
- No Grid. No Martingale.- Every trade has a hard SL and TP based on the ATR (Average True Range) of that specific currency pair.
- Aegis Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Protects your account from catastrophic days by halting all 13 pairs if your global equity drops below the threshold.

---

 How to Setup (CRITICAL: READ CAREFULLY)

Because Zenith trades 13 pairs from one chart, the setup is slightly different from normal EAs.

 Step 1: Prepare Your Terminal
1. Open your MetaTrader 5.
2. Go to View -> Market Watch- (Ctrl+M).
3. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select "Show All". 
  (This is REQUIRED so the EA can read data for all 13 pairs).

 Step 2: Attach the EA
1. Open ONE single chart: EURUSD on the H1- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop the Zenith 13-Core Swing AI- onto this EURUSD H1 chart.
3. Make sure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

 Step 3: Parameter Configuration

 === OneChart Multi-Core Setup ===
-  Pairs:- (Do not change unless you want to trade fewer pairs. Keep comma-separated).
-  Trade Current Only:- false (Set to true ONLY if you want to test a single pair in the Strategy Tester).

 === Swing Breakout Setup ===
-  Donchian Period:- 40 (Calculates the highest high / lowest low of 40 hours).
-  Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 (Adds an ATR buffer to prevent fake breakouts).
-  Order Expiration:- 1440 (Pending orders expire after 24 hours if not triggered).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (It will risk 1% of your balance per pair).
-  Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 (Dynamic SL based on market volatility).
-  Take Profit ATR:- 4.0 (Dynamic TP aiming for a 1:2 Risk:Reward ratio).
-  Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0

 === Phantom Randomizer ===
-  Use Randomizer:- true (Keep ON if trading Prop Firms).

---

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] GLOBAL MACRO SWING (Balanced / Recommended)
Slow, steady, safe growth across 13 diversified pairs. The ultimate "Set and Forget" portfolio.
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 13%)
- Donchian Period:- 40 / Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.0
- MaxDailyDD:- 6.0%

[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)
Ultra-conservative risk profile specifically tuned to pass evaluations like FTMO or MFF.
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5% (Total portfolio exposure: max 6.5%)
- Donchian Period:- 60 (Waits for stronger, long-term breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 1.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 3.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 4.0%

[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE PORTFOLIO (High Yield)
More frequent trades, tighter stops. Designed to aggressively compound a smaller live account.
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 26%)
- Donchian Period:- 24 (Daily breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 0.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 1.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 15.0%
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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