Zenith 13 Core Swing AI

 ZENITH 13-CORE SWING AI — Manage the World from One Chart.

"The Ultimate Multi-Asset Swinging Engine."

> Why overload your computer with 13 different charts and 13 different Expert Advisors? Zenith 13-Core Swing AI is a master control system. Attach it to a single chart, and it will simultaneously monitor, analyze, and trade 13 different currency pairs using advanced Swing Breakout logic.


Zenith uses true multi-threaded processing logic to scan the market. 
Just attach the EA to ONE chart- (e.g., EURUSD H1). The EA will automatically monitor the following 13 assets in the background:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

You don't need to open any other charts. The EA handles everything from its central dashboard!

---

 Spread-Proof Swing Breakout (Pending Orders)

Standard EAs execute "Market Orders", which makes them extremely vulnerable to high spreads and slippage. 

Zenith is a Swing Trader. It doesn't jump into the market blindly. Instead, it uses a 40-period Donchian Channel to find major support and resistance zones, and then places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop). 
- It waits for the price to break out with momentum.
- By using pending orders, your entry price is managed by the broker.
- Spread sensitivity is almost ZERO.

---

 Prop Firm Ready & Risk Control

- Phantom Randomizer:- Prevents "Copy Trading" violations at Prop Firms by slightly randomizing execution delays and order parameters.
- No Grid. No Martingale.- Every trade has a hard SL and TP based on the ATR (Average True Range) of that specific currency pair.
- Aegis Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Protects your account from catastrophic days by halting all 13 pairs if your global equity drops below the threshold.

---

 How to Setup (CRITICAL: READ CAREFULLY)

Because Zenith trades 13 pairs from one chart, the setup is slightly different from normal EAs.

 Step 1: Prepare Your Terminal
1. Open your MetaTrader 5.
2. Go to View -> Market Watch- (Ctrl+M).
3. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select "Show All". 
  (This is REQUIRED so the EA can read data for all 13 pairs).

 Step 2: Attach the EA
1. Open ONE single chart: EURUSD on the H1- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop the Zenith 13-Core Swing AI- onto this EURUSD H1 chart.
3. Make sure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

 Step 3: Parameter Configuration

 === OneChart Multi-Core Setup ===
-  Pairs:- (Do not change unless you want to trade fewer pairs. Keep comma-separated).
-  Trade Current Only:- false (Set to true ONLY if you want to test a single pair in the Strategy Tester).

 === Swing Breakout Setup ===
-  Donchian Period:- 40 (Calculates the highest high / lowest low of 40 hours).
-  Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 (Adds an ATR buffer to prevent fake breakouts).
-  Order Expiration:- 1440 (Pending orders expire after 24 hours if not triggered).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (It will risk 1% of your balance per pair).
-  Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 (Dynamic SL based on market volatility).
-  Take Profit ATR:- 4.0 (Dynamic TP aiming for a 1:2 Risk:Reward ratio).
-  Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0

 === Phantom Randomizer ===
-  Use Randomizer:- true (Keep ON if trading Prop Firms).

---

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] GLOBAL MACRO SWING (Balanced / Recommended)
Slow, steady, safe growth across 13 diversified pairs. The ultimate "Set and Forget" portfolio.
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 13%)
- Donchian Period:- 40 / Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.0
- MaxDailyDD:- 6.0%

[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)
Ultra-conservative risk profile specifically tuned to pass evaluations like FTMO or MFF.
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5% (Total portfolio exposure: max 6.5%)
- Donchian Period:- 60 (Waits for stronger, long-term breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 1.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 3.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 4.0%

[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE PORTFOLIO (High Yield)
More frequent trades, tighter stops. Designed to aggressively compound a smaller live account.
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 26%)
- Donchian Period:- 24 (Daily breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 0.5 ATR
- Stop Loss ATR:- 1.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.5
- MaxDailyDD:- 15.0%
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实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
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4.95 (22)
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4.96 (214)
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5 (3)
专家
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4.11 (19)
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4.47 (17)
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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3.43 (28)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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