ZENITH 13-CORE SWING AI — Manage the World from One Chart.



"The Ultimate Multi-Asset Swinging Engine."



> Why overload your computer with 13 different charts and 13 different Expert Advisors? Zenith 13-Core Swing AI is a master control system. Attach it to a single chart, and it will simultaneously monitor, analyze, and trade 13 different currency pairs using advanced Swing Breakout logic.





Zenith uses true multi-threaded processing logic to scan the market.

Just attach the EA to ONE chart- (e.g., EURUSD H1). The EA will automatically monitor the following 13 assets in the background:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD



You don't need to open any other charts. The EA handles everything from its central dashboard!



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Spread-Proof Swing Breakout (Pending Orders)



Standard EAs execute "Market Orders", which makes them extremely vulnerable to high spreads and slippage.



Zenith is a Swing Trader. It doesn't jump into the market blindly. Instead, it uses a 40-period Donchian Channel to find major support and resistance zones, and then places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop).

- It waits for the price to break out with momentum.

- By using pending orders, your entry price is managed by the broker.

- Spread sensitivity is almost ZERO.



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Prop Firm Ready & Risk Control



- Phantom Randomizer:- Prevents "Copy Trading" violations at Prop Firms by slightly randomizing execution delays and order parameters.

- No Grid. No Martingale.- Every trade has a hard SL and TP based on the ATR (Average True Range) of that specific currency pair.

- Aegis Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Protects your account from catastrophic days by halting all 13 pairs if your global equity drops below the threshold.



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How to Setup (CRITICAL: READ CAREFULLY)



Because Zenith trades 13 pairs from one chart, the setup is slightly different from normal EAs.



Step 1: Prepare Your Terminal

1. Open your MetaTrader 5.

2. Go to View -> Market Watch- (Ctrl+M).

3. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select "Show All".

(This is REQUIRED so the EA can read data for all 13 pairs).



Step 2: Attach the EA

1. Open ONE single chart: EURUSD on the H1- timeframe.

2. Drag and drop the Zenith 13-Core Swing AI- onto this EURUSD H1 chart.

3. Make sure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.



Step 3: Parameter Configuration



=== OneChart Multi-Core Setup ===

- Pairs:- (Do not change unless you want to trade fewer pairs. Keep comma-separated).

- Trade Current Only:- false (Set to true ONLY if you want to test a single pair in the Strategy Tester).



=== Swing Breakout Setup ===

- Donchian Period:- 40 (Calculates the highest high / lowest low of 40 hours).

- Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 (Adds an ATR buffer to prevent fake breakouts).

- Order Expiration:- 1440 (Pending orders expire after 24 hours if not triggered).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (It will risk 1% of your balance per pair).

- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 (Dynamic SL based on market volatility).

- Take Profit ATR:- 4.0 (Dynamic TP aiming for a 1:2 Risk:Reward ratio).

- Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0



=== Phantom Randomizer ===

- Use Randomizer:- true (Keep ON if trading Prop Firms).



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=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] GLOBAL MACRO SWING (Balanced / Recommended)

Slow, steady, safe growth across 13 diversified pairs. The ultimate "Set and Forget" portfolio.

- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 13%)

- Donchian Period:- 40 / Breakout Buffer:- 1.0 ATR

- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.0 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.0

- MaxDailyDD:- 6.0%



[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)

Ultra-conservative risk profile specifically tuned to pass evaluations like FTMO or MFF.

- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5% (Total portfolio exposure: max 6.5%)

- Donchian Period:- 60 (Waits for stronger, long-term breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 1.5 ATR

- Stop Loss ATR:- 2.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 3.5

- MaxDailyDD:- 4.0%



[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE PORTFOLIO (High Yield)

More frequent trades, tighter stops. Designed to aggressively compound a smaller live account.

- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0% (Total portfolio exposure: max 26%)

- Donchian Period:- 24 (Daily breakouts) / Breakout Buffer:- 0.5 ATR

- Stop Loss ATR:- 1.5 / Take Profit ATR:- 4.5

- MaxDailyDD:- 15.0%