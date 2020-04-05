Synapse AI Quantum

SYNAPSE AI QUANTUM 
  Cognitive Trading Core 
 
Under the hood, the Synthetic Neural Core continuously evaluates 5 distinct mathematical layers (RSI, Bollinger Bands, ATR, Momentum, and EMA). The system calculates a consensus score, and only initiates a precise, single linear trade when at least 3 layers are in absolute agreement. 

No Grid. No Martingale. Just pure cognitive precision with Fixed R:R linear execution.

=== WHY SYNAPSE AI QUANTUM? ===
1. COGNITIVE TRANSPARENCY HUD: Watch the EA "think". The on-chart display constantly updates its text-based thought process (e.g., "RSI<35. BB Support. Mom(Bull). Initiating LONG sequence."). This level of insight bridges the gap between machine execution and human oversight.
2. 5-LAYER SYNTHETIC NEURAL CORE: Instead of relying on a single flawed indicator, Synapse evaluates the market from 5 unique dimensions: Overbought/Oversold (RSI), Mean Reversion (Bollinger), Volatility (ATR), Acceleration (Momentum), and Trend (EMA).
3. CONSENSUS-BASED EXECUTION: The EA requires a strict consensus score (e.g., 3 out of 5 indicators must align) before firing. This multi-layered filtering dramatically reduces false signals.
4. LINEAR EXECUTION (FIXED R:R): We entirely abandoned risky averaging techniques. Synapse fires exactly ONE trade at a time with a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated via your chosen R:R ratio (default 1:2.5). 
5. NEURAL STEALTH (GHOST V3): All execution targets (SL/TP) are managed internally within the EA's memory. The broker is completely blind to your exit intentions, offering enhanced execution flexibility.
6. CHALLENGE READY: Built-in Aegis Shield (Max Daily Drawdown limiter) ensures the EA strictly complies with the risk parameters required by modern funded account programs.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] QUANTUM CONSENSUS (Recommended)
Balanced 5-layer logic for Gold (XAUUSD).
- Sym1: XAUUSD
- RsiPeriod: 14 / BbPeriod: 20 / BbDev: 2.0
- AtrPeriod: 14 / MomPeriod: 14 / EmaPeriod: 50
- MinConsensus: 3 (Requires 3/5 signals to agree)
- SLPercent: 0.20 / RRRatio: 2.5
- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1
- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 5.0

[SETUP 2] STRICT SYNAPSE (Conservative)
Extremely high-probability entries. Fewer trades, extreme accuracy.
- Sym1: XAUUSD
- RsiPeriod: 14 / BbPeriod: 20 / BbDev: 2.5 (Wider bands)
- AtrPeriod: 20 / MomPeriod: 14 / EmaPeriod: 100
- MinConsensus: 4 (Requires 4/5 signals to agree)
- SLPercent: 0.15 / RRRatio: 3.0
- StartLot: 0.02 / MaxPositions: 1
- GhostMode: true / UseRandomizer: true
- MaxDailyDD: 3.0 (Optimized for funded accounts)

[SETUP 3] FLUID NEURAL (Aggressive)
Faster response to market shifts.
- Sym1: XAUUSD
- RsiPeriod: 9 / BbPeriod: 14 / BbDev: 2.0
- AtrPeriod: 10 / MomPeriod: 10 / EmaPeriod: 21
- MinConsensus: 2 (Faster entry trigger)
- SLPercent: 0.25 / RRRatio: 2.0
- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1
- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 6.0

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Synapse AI Quantum onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter your broker's exact Gold symbol name in the InpSym1 field.
4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above.
5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The Cognitive Transparency HUD updates dynamically. "ANALYZING" means the system is evaluating signals but lacks consensus. "EXECUTING" means a trade is live.
- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.
- This is a Linear Execution EA (1 trade at a time). It is designed for steady growth, not reckless gambling.
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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