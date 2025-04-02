NEXUS SENTINEL AI — The LLM Forecast Command Center



"See the market through the eyes of an LLM."



> Nexus Sentinel AI integrates simulated Large Language Model (LLM) forecasting directly onto your charts. Watch the AI analyze Trend, Momentum, and Volatility in real-time, outputting actionable intelligence.



Tired of blind EAs that take trades with no explanation? Nexus Sentinel AI- displays exactly what it's thinking on its futuristic Dashboard HUD. But it's not just a pretty face—it is armed with a Smart Recovery System- to ensure maximum profitability without the massive risks of traditional grids.





The LLM Forecast Engine



Nexus processes multiple market dimensions and generates a real-time text forecast on your chart:



- Bullish Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Bullish trend intact, oversold momentum. Recommending BUY operation."

- Bearish Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Bearish trend intact, overbought momentum. Recommending SELL operation."

- Standby Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Market structure unclear. Awaiting high-probability setup."



When the LLM gives the green light, Nexus executes the trade with surgical precision.



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VIX Crash Filter



We built a Stock Market Crash Filter- directly into the AI. By analyzing the Average True Range (ATR) across a massive historical window, Nexus detects abnormal volatility spikes (VIX simulations).



If the market goes crazy due to an unexpected news event or flash crash, the HUD turns RED, displaying:

> LLM Warning: Extreme volatility detected. Trading suspended.

Your capital is safe while the rest of the market burns.



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Smart Recovery Protocol (NO GRID!)



Most competitor EAs use dangerous Grid/Martingale systems. Nexus Sentinel strictly opens only ONE trade at a time.



If a trade hits its Stop Loss, the system enters Recovery Mode:

- It waits for the NEXT high-probability LLM forecast.

- It applies a Smart Multiplier- (e.g., 1.5x) to the next trade's lot size.

- Once it wins, it recovers the previous loss and instantly resets to the base lot size.

Result: You recover losses quickly without ever risking a margin call from a massive grid.





- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes everything and halts until the next day.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. Protects against stop-hunting and artificial spread widening.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Pairs:- EURUSD, GBPUSD (Designed for highly liquid, mean-reverting Forex pairs).

- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M5- chart.

- Minimum Deposit:- $1000.

- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode protects against bad brokers).



2. Parameter Settings



=== LLM Forecast Engine ===

- Trend / Momentum / Volatility:- Leave as default for M5 optimization.

- Crash Filter ATR Spike:- 2.5 (If current volatility is 2.5x higher than average, trading halts).



=== Smart Recovery System ===

- Base Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Conservative base entry).

- Loss Recovery Multiplier:- 1.5x (Safe recovery. NOT a full 2.0x martingale).

- Max Recovery Steps:- 4 (Safety cap. Never risks more than 4 recovery attempts).



=== Risk Management ===

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points - Standard Forex settings).

- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true.



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Top 3 Preset Combinations



1. "The FTMO Sentinel" (Prop Firm Safe)

- Base Risk: 0.5%

- Recovery Multiplier: 1.5x

- Aegis Max DD: 4.0%

- Result: Ultra-safe. Recovers losses steadily while strictly adhering to prop firm rules.



2. "Nexus Standard" (Live Account Balanced)

- Base Risk: 1.0%

- Recovery Multiplier: 1.5x

- Aegis Max DD: 5.0%

- Result: Perfect balance of growth and safety for personal accounts.



3. "LLM Aggressive" (High Growth)

- Base Risk: 2.0%

- Recovery Multiplier: 1.8x

- Aegis Max DD: 10.0%

- Result: Rapid account scaling for high-risk tolerance traders.