Nexus Sentinel AI

 NEXUS SENTINEL AI — The LLM Forecast Command Center

"See the market through the eyes of an LLM."

> Nexus Sentinel AI integrates simulated Large Language Model (LLM) forecasting directly onto your charts. Watch the AI analyze Trend, Momentum, and Volatility in real-time, outputting actionable intelligence.

Tired of blind EAs that take trades with no explanation? Nexus Sentinel AI- displays exactly what it's thinking on its futuristic Dashboard HUD. But it's not just a pretty face—it is armed with a Smart Recovery System- to ensure maximum profitability without the massive risks of traditional grids.


 The LLM Forecast Engine

Nexus processes multiple market dimensions and generates a real-time text forecast on your chart:

- Bullish Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Bullish trend intact, oversold momentum. Recommending BUY operation."
- Bearish Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Bearish trend intact, overbought momentum. Recommending SELL operation."
- Standby Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Market structure unclear. Awaiting high-probability setup."

When the LLM gives the green light, Nexus executes the trade with surgical precision.

---

 VIX Crash Filter

We built a Stock Market Crash Filter- directly into the AI. By analyzing the Average True Range (ATR) across a massive historical window, Nexus detects abnormal volatility spikes (VIX simulations). 

If the market goes crazy due to an unexpected news event or flash crash, the HUD turns RED, displaying:
> LLM Warning: Extreme volatility detected. Trading suspended.
Your capital is safe while the rest of the market burns.

---

 Smart Recovery Protocol (NO GRID!)

Most competitor EAs use dangerous Grid/Martingale systems. Nexus Sentinel strictly opens only ONE trade at a time.

If a trade hits its Stop Loss, the system enters Recovery Mode:
- It waits for the NEXT high-probability LLM forecast.
- It applies a Smart Multiplier- (e.g., 1.5x) to the next trade's lot size.
- Once it wins, it recovers the previous loss and instantly resets to the base lot size.
Result: You recover losses quickly without ever risking a margin call from a massive grid.


- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes everything and halts until the next day.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. Protects against stop-hunting and artificial spread widening.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Pairs:- EURUSD, GBPUSD (Designed for highly liquid, mean-reverting Forex pairs).
- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M5- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000.
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode protects against bad brokers).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === LLM Forecast Engine ===
-  Trend / Momentum / Volatility:- Leave as default for M5 optimization.
-  Crash Filter ATR Spike:- 2.5 (If current volatility is 2.5x higher than average, trading halts).

 === Smart Recovery System ===
-  Base Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Conservative base entry).
-  Loss Recovery Multiplier:- 1.5x (Safe recovery. NOT a full 2.0x martingale).
-  Max Recovery Steps:- 4 (Safety cap. Never risks more than 4 recovery attempts).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points - Standard Forex settings).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

---

 Top 3 Preset Combinations

1. "The FTMO Sentinel" (Prop Firm Safe)
- Base Risk: 0.5%
- Recovery Multiplier: 1.5x
- Aegis Max DD: 4.0%
- Result: Ultra-safe. Recovers losses steadily while strictly adhering to prop firm rules.

2. "Nexus Standard" (Live Account Balanced)
- Base Risk: 1.0%
- Recovery Multiplier: 1.5x
- Aegis Max DD: 5.0%
- Result: Perfect balance of growth and safety for personal accounts.

3. "LLM Aggressive" (High Growth)
- Base Risk: 2.0%
- Recovery Multiplier: 1.8x
- Aegis Max DD: 10.0%
- Result: Rapid account scaling for high-risk tolerance traders.
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Mad Turtle
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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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Harmonizer EA — это мощный инструмент для сеточной торговли, использующий продвинутый алгоритм для расчета точек входа для каждой отдельной сделки. Он не переобучен на исторических данных, а вместо этого использует волатильность рынка для собственной оптимизации. Благодаря использованию рыночной волатильности алгоритм способен быстро и эффективно адаптироваться к изменениям рынка. Это позволяет ему использовать рыночные возможности и одновременно минимизировать риски, оставаясь в пределах заране
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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