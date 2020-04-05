Gold Titan X

Gold Titan X 


Gold Titan X is an automated Gold trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on XAUUSD market opportunities, price movement structure, volatility rhythm, and controlled risk management.

Its goal is not to open trades constantly or chase short-term excitement. The purpose of Gold Titan X is to identify clearer and higher-quality opportunities in the Gold market, then manage entry, risk control, and exit through automated trading logic.


Why choose Gold Titan X


The Gold market offers strong movement and frequent opportunities, but it can also expose traders to emotional decisions, late entries, and poor position management.

Gold Titan X is designed around:

More stable trading rhythm.
Stricter risk control.
Clearer automated execution.

The EA continuously monitors XAUUSD price structure, trend direction, volatility changes, and entry conditions. When the market does not meet the rules, it waits. When the conditions are aligned, the system executes trades according to its predefined logic.

Key features

  • Focused on XAUUSD Gold trading
  • Fully automated operation
  • Designed to reduce emotional trading decisions
  • Built-in risk management logic
  • Automatic opportunity detection and position management
  • Supports stop loss, take profit, and trailing protection logic
  • Adjustable risk settings based on account size
  • Suitable for traders looking for a long-term Gold EA solution
  • No need to monitor the chart manually every day
Gold Titan X is not designed to force trades every day. Its focus is to execute higher-quality trades when the market environment is suitable.

Trading logic overview

Gold Titan X combines trend analysis, price action, volatility filtering, and trade management modules to identify potential opportunities in the Gold market.
The EA focuses on:
  • Whether the current market direction is clear
  • Whether price is in a reasonable entry area
  • Whether volatility is suitable for trading
  • Whether spread and market conditions are acceptable
  • Whether current risk conditions meet the account protection rules
Only when multiple conditions are aligned will the EA consider opening a position.

Risk management

Gold Titan X includes position and trade protection logic. Each trade is managed according to predefined rules.
The system supports:
  • Automatic stop loss
  • Automatic take profit
  • Trailing stop
  • Risk parameter adjustment
  • Low-risk operating mode
  • Account protection logic
Traders can select appropriate settings based on account size and personal risk preference. New users are advised to test the EA on a demo account or with small capital first, then confirm broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and personal risk tolerance before using it on a live account.

How to use

Gold Titan X is suitable for traders who want to use automation to trade Gold.

Basic setup process:
  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart
  2. Select the preferred risk setting
  3. Keep MT5 and VPS running properly

  4. Let the EA monitor and trade according to its system logic


A low-spread ECN or RAW account with stable execution is recommended. A VPS is also recommended for 24/5 operation.

Recommended environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Account type: Hedging account
  • Suggested minimum capital: from 500 USD
  • Suggested capital: 1000 USD or higher
  • Suggested leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Suggested environment: low-spread account + VPS
Gold symbols may vary between brokers, such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, or other suffix versions. Please attach the EA to the correct Gold symbol provided by your broker.

Who is Gold Titan X suitable for

Gold Titan X is suitable for:
  • Traders who want to focus on automated Gold trading
  • Users who do not have time to watch the chart all day
  • Traders who prefer rule-based trade management
  • Users who want to reduce emotional trading
  • Traders who want to build an automated MT5 EA portfolio
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, it is recommended to first understand the EA's behavior on a demo account, then choose live account risk settings based on your own capital situation.


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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
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Эксперты
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
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3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Han Qin Lin
Индикаторы
StrataFlow Pro   — это Smart Money панель для трейдеров, которые используют рыночную структуру, FVG, Order Blocks, контекст тренда HULL, сессии и оповещения в ручном анализе графика. Индикатор объединяет несколько инструментов для чтения графика в один модульный индикатор, помогая трейдерам анализировать структуру, ценовые зоны, трендовый контекст и тайминг на более чистом графике. Индикатор предназначен для ручного анализа. Он не открывает сделки, не закрывает сделки и не гарантирует торговые р
StrataFlow Pro MT5
Han Qin Lin
Индикаторы
StrataFlow Pro   — это Smart Money панель для трейдеров, которые используют рыночную структуру, FVG, Order Blocks, контекст тренда HULL, сессии и оповещения в ручном анализе графика. Индикатор объединяет несколько инструментов для чтения графика в один модульный индикатор, помогая трейдерам анализировать структуру, ценовые зоны, трендовый контекст и тайминг на более чистом графике. Индикатор предназначен для ручного анализа. Он не открывает сделки, не закрывает сделки и не гарантирует торговые р
Easy ICT Price Action MT4
Han Qin Lin
4.88 (8)
Индикаторы
Easy ICT Price Action — это индикатор ICT Price Action для трейдеров, которые используют ликвидность, BOS, Order Blocks, breaker zones, торговые сессии, время Silver Bullet и Opening Range Gap в ручном анализе графика. Easy ICT Price Action   — это торговый индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые используют концепции ICT и Price Action в ручном анализе графика. Он помогает отображать важный контекст графика, включая уровни ликвидности, BOS, swing-точки, Order Blocks, breaker zones, торг
Gold Titan 8X
Han Qin Lin
Эксперты
Gold Titan 8X Gold Titan 8X is an automated trading EA built for MT5 Gold XAUUSD. It is not a simple single-strategy EA. Gold Titan 8X is powered by 8 different risk-reward order structures, packaged as the 8X Core Engine. The system is designed to adapt to different Gold market conditions and find more suitable trading opportunities. The goal of Gold Titan 8X is clear: Focus on Gold. Control risk. Reduce profit giveback. Avoid high-risk averaging. Make trading more stable and disciplined. Core
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