Wall Street Robot MT5

3.89
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate on multiple unrelated markets. The robot operates on the M15 timeframe, which provides the optimal balance between signal quality and trading frequency. The strategy does not use grid, martingale or hedging techniques. At any given time there is only one position, managed with predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even logic. This ensures full control over risk and eliminates the possibility of uncontrolled exposure. The system is designed to maintain stability and consistency, rather than chasing aggressive gains at the cost of high drawdown. Wall Street Robot includes two management modes. The Fixed mode allows users to manually define Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even levels in points, giving full control over trade parameters. The Dynamic mode uses volatility based calculations to automatically adjust position management according to current market conditions. This provides flexibility for both conservative and more advanced users. The robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. It features a clean and professional panel displaying key information such as trend direction, market volatility, active position details and current operating mode. The system is designed to be easy to use, while maintaining a high standard of execution and transparency. Wall Street Robot is compatible with Prop Trading Firms.

Wall Street Robot was created for traders who value structured strategies, disciplined risk management and consistent performance over time. It is not a system designed for random trading or high risk speculation, but a professional tool aligned with the logic of institutional markets. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and detailed guidance to ensure proper setup and effective use of the system. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $1099 is valid until 14 August. The final price for Wall Street Robot is $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Wall Street Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Price Action, Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator.

Key Features:
  • Exclusive US Indices Strategy
    Designed specifically for S&P500 and Dow Jones with logic adapted to their structure and volatility.
  • M15 Optimized Trading
    Balanced timeframe providing stable signals and consistent trading opportunities.
  • Trend-Based Execution
    Uses moving averages to trade strictly in the direction of the market trend.
  • Volatility Filter
    Avoids low activity market conditions and trades only when volatility is sufficient.
  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging
    Clean and controlled trading logic with no risk amplification techniques.
  • Single Position Logic
    Only one active trade at a time to maintain full control over exposure.
  • Professional Trading Panel
    Displays trend, volatility, position details and active mode in real time.
  • Two Operating Modes
    Suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
  • Fully Automated
    No manual intervention required after setup.

Trade Management:
  1. Fixed Mode
    Set your own Take Profit, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
  2. Dynamic Mode (ATR-Based)
    Automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even and Trailing Stop based on market volatility.
  3. Break Even Function
    Protects positions by securing entry level after defined profit.
  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor.

How do I start:

After purchase the Robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to private group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the SP500 chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. Wall Street Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. 

How to properly test the Wall Street Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date and select Every Tick Normal. Add the robot to SP500 on M15 timeframe. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:

  • Pair: SP500
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1099, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

    WALL STREET ROBOT – Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes Wall Street Robot different from other trading robots?
      Wall Street Robot is designed exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones, focusing on structured market behavior instead of random volatility. The system uses a combination of trend, momentum and breakout logic to identify high quality setups. It does not use grid, martingale or hedging, ensuring controlled and transparent risk management.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. Wall Street Robot is delivered with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure basic parameters such as lot size and choose between Fixed or Dynamic mode.

    3. Which markets does Wall Street Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones. It is not designed for forex pairs or other instruments.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      Wall Street Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, which provides the best balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and opening trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

    6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
      Wall Street Robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

    7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
      No. Wall Street Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position, predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Break Even logic.

    8. What is the difference between Fixed and Dynamic mode?
      Fixed Mode: Allows the user to manually set Stop Loss, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
      Dynamic Mode: Automatically manages positions using volatility based calculations, including SL, TP, Break Even and trailing stop.

    9. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. All key parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, indicators and session settings can be adjusted according to your preferences.

    10. Can I use Wall Street Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers S&P500 and Dow Jones instruments.

    11. What platforms are supported?
      Wall Street Robot is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

    12. Can Wall Street Robot be used with Prop Trading Firms?
      Yes. Wall Street Robot is fully compatible with Prop Trading Firms and can be used across all major firms. The system is designed with disciplined execution and controlled exposure, trading one position at a time and avoiding high risk strategies such as grid or martingale. Its structured approach focuses on clean entries, defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and consistent behavior in the market. This makes it well suited for Prop Firm environments where stability, risk control, and rule based trading are essential for passing challenges and maintaining funded accounts.

    13. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    14. Is there a purchase limit?
      Yes. The total number of licenses is limited to maximum 250 copies, this is not a mass market system. Wall Street Robot is designed as a premium, controlled distribution product, ensuring:

      long term product value
      - stable performance across users
      - controlled execution environment
      - private group with good vibes

    15. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to Wall Street Robot on MT4 or MT5
      - one additional tool of your choice as a bonus
      - access to private support group and full manual

    16. Is support available after purchase?
      Yes. After purchasing, you will receive access to our private group where you will find the manual and direct support from our team.

    If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team.

    Отзывы 18
    Andichan
    261
    Andichan 2026.06.04 09:25 
     

    I am currently testing this EA on a real account with a small lot size. It is clear that this EA does not use grid or martingale strategies, so it is safe to use. The customer support is also excellent. Questions are answered as quickly as possible by Ominus. Thank you Marzena.

    Kokildi
    60
    Kokildi 2026.05.25 08:22 
     

    I have purchased multiple robots from this developer and have been very happy with the results. Easy to set up and use, customer service is very helpful, responses are quick and I would highly recommend. Thank you again

    DanielCoroban
    163
    DanielCoroban 2026.05.12 05:29 
     

    This is the 8th robot I've bought from them and I also bought this EA because I like trading on the US30 and I was looking for something fully automated. Wall Street Robot works on the M15 timeframe and trades almost daily, which is what I was looking for. The support is very prompt and very helpful.

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    Фильтр:
    Andichan
    261
    Andichan 2026.06.04 09:25 
     

    I am currently testing this EA on a real account with a small lot size. It is clear that this EA does not use grid or martingale strategies, so it is safe to use. The customer support is also excellent. Questions are answered as quickly as possible by Ominus. Thank you Marzena.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.04 09:32
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Kokildi
    60
    Kokildi 2026.05.25 08:22 
     

    I have purchased multiple robots from this developer and have been very happy with the results. Easy to set up and use, customer service is very helpful, responses are quick and I would highly recommend. Thank you again

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.25 08:22
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    MohamedKhalil2020
    20
    MohamedKhalil2020 2026.05.16 08:48 
     

    very very bad, very lack support, untill now all losses I DONT RECOMMEND AT ALL.

    Even after my review they disabled me from the group not fix the problem.

    Warning Don't BUY

    I dont know you Mr.Mazarena to have a purpose i bought a product and waited two weeks to have any results, you and your people have no experience.

    They have no experience at all changing numbers of the robot daily, they try on us.

    WARNING DONT BUY

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.20 15:09
    Very, very good and dedicated support and this review was added on purpose...
    ⛔️WARNING FALSE REVIEW
    DanielCoroban
    163
    DanielCoroban 2026.05.12 05:29 
     

    This is the 8th robot I've bought from them and I also bought this EA because I like trading on the US30 and I was looking for something fully automated. Wall Street Robot works on the M15 timeframe and trades almost daily, which is what I was looking for. The support is very prompt and very helpful.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.12 08:37
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    RatmanPoway
    224
    RatmanPoway 2026.05.11 21:42 
     

    Recently purchased Wall Street Robot as I am looking to diversify my portfolio and trade something other than Gold. Wall Street Robot version 3.0 has been great so far. Back tests show almost no draw down and very consistent result which is a great change from my normal EA experience. The support has been outstanding, and the manual provided is clear and thorough. I also like that I can trade two different instruments with the same EA and the settings are straight forward. Looking forward to seeing how it does long term and I am also looking into other products from the same developer team. Running in Demo and on my small live accounts and so far it has been great.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.11 21:58
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Leong To Kam
    173
    Leong To Kam 2026.05.11 16:39 
     

    Wall street robot isn't work anymore . From day one to now all trade is worse ,sorry ,I must tell everyone the truth ,they always said my setting is not same ,to be honest ,I set all same with that ,but the result why so bad ? It's because they only use demo account to backtest ,if they are bad result ,they will not show it. That's why they show their win case from demo account ,not live signal report ,and not the lose case .I want to refund .And they remove me from their group now .So please it's scam .

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.11 16:45
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Eric Matteo Delaigle
    160
    Eric Matteo Delaigle 2026.05.11 14:58 
     

    Avoid this bot. The live results are completely different from the backtests. I asked for explanations in the group because in the backtests it opened many positions, often profitable and with excellent results, while on a live account, during the same period and with the exact same settings, it opened only a few trades, all or almost all of them losing trades. When I asked for clarification in the support group, my messages were deleted and I was banned, so I could no longer write anything or warn other people. You’ve been warned. Be careful and don’t blindly trust backtests. If you want, try it yourself, but based on my experience, the bot does not work as shown.

    I will write to support to request a refund.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.12 11:15
    ⛔️Reported to MQL5 for adding false information and blackmail us. Unfortunately, situations like this are common in the trading industry. Some individuals attempt to pressure sellers through public accusations, refund threats, misleading comments, or coordinated attacks in order to damage a product’s reputation. This is why reviews should always be analyzed carefully and objectively.
    Adam Kostecki
    350
    Adam Kostecki 2026.05.06 13:43 
     

    Right after purchasing, I gave it 5 stars because the EA performed very well in backtests. However, after running it on demo and live accounts, it didn't open a single trade. It only started opening positions after an update, but the live account results are completely different from the MT5 Strategy Tester results for the exact same period. The vendor's support also leaves much to be desired—instead of providing help and solving problems, I am just being pushed to buy more robots. The problem is that this company's EAs look phenomenal in the Strategy Tester, but once moved to a live account, the performance is tragic. For example, let's look at the vendor's recommended settings for the SP500: TP 6000, SL 3000, BE 2500. Since I started using the EA, it hasn't hit the 6000 TP even once. If I had left the BE at the vendor's recommended 2500 points, all trades would have closed at Stop Loss. It was only after lowering the BE to 500 points that the robot closed about 50% of the positions in a small profit. Unfortunately, risking an SL of 3000 to make a profit of barely 500 only generates net losses overall. After many customer complaints in the Telegram group, the vendor warned that the robot should only run during the US session. The problem is that during those hours on a live account, the robot didn't open a single trade for two solid weeks. Any trades that did occur were opened outside the US session—the exact opposite of what the vendor recommended. The vendor's support in the Telegram group consists mainly of lecturing customers to stick to trading hours, deleting negative comments, and constantly pushing them to buy more EAs. It genuinely seems like new EAs are being released at a breakneck pace without any real testing, just to sell a new product. Post-purchase support and assistance are very poor.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.28 21:50
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    live28
    103
    live28 2026.05.06 13:37 
     

    Support Team is impress which every trading day will be there with us and provide quick response all the time. keep it up.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.06 13:52
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Mehdi Oughla
    478
    Mehdi Oughla 2026.05.05 22:18 
     

    In my opinion, Wall Street Robot MT5 is a serious scam, and I want to share my full experience so that other buyers can be warned before purchasing it.

     

    I purchased Wall Street Robot MT5 after running several backtests before buying it. The backtest results looked extremely good, almost perfect, and this was the main reason why I decided to purchase the EA.

     

    However, after buying and using the robot, the real behavior was completely different from what the backtests suggested. In live conditions, the EA either does not trade as expected, or when it opens trades, the positions are mostly losing positions.

     

    After a few days, I performed new backtests, especially on the period after the latest updates, and I noticed a very concerning pattern. Before each update date, the backtest results appear very positive and almost always winning. But after the update date, the EA either stops trading, trades very rarely, or opens losing positions.

     

    This became even clearer after the update released on May 6. Based on my comparison between version 2.0, released around April 29, and version 3.0, released on May 6, it appears that the historical backtest results between the two update dates changed and became profitable after the new version was released. In version 2.0, the results after the update date were negative. But in version 3.0, the same historical period before May 6 suddenly appears positive, with no losses. Immediately after May 6, the trades become negative again.

     

    For me, this strongly suggests that the EA is being adjusted after each update to fit historical data and make the backtests look perfect, instead of using a real, stable and reliable trading strategy that works in live market conditions.

     

    I have already contacted MQL5 Service Desk and requested a refund. I also sent screenshots and backtest evidence showing the difference between the versions and the results before and after the update dates. MQL5 has access to the product history and should be able to verify the changes made between the versions.

     

    Another important point: the positive comments on this product should be viewed carefully. In my case, the seller mentioned that buyers could receive a second robot for free, but when I asked for it, I was required to post a positive comment first. This is why I previously posted a positive comment. After testing further, I now believe that both robots are misleading and do not perform as presented.

     

    Based on my experience, I strongly advise other buyers to be extremely careful before purchasing this EA. Do not rely only on perfect backtest results. Test carefully after the latest update date, compare different versions if possible, and check whether the EA actually performs in real trading conditions.

     

    For me, this is not just a bad EA. This looks like a big scam based on perfect historical backtests that do not reflect the real behavior of the robot after purchase. Buyers should be warned.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.12 21:15
    ⛔️First of all, you privately contacted us demanding a refund outside of the official MQL5 process while also wanting to continue using the robot after receiving the money back. You also clearly stated that if you did not receive the refund, you would continue posting negative reviews and comments against the project. This type of behavior is unacceptable and against fair marketplace rules. Regarding your claims about “scam” and “manipulated backtests,” this is simply not true. Every serious developer updates and optimizes their systems over time. Market conditions change constantly, especially on indices like US500 and US30, and updates are necessary to improve execution, filters, and overall strategy behavior. This does not mean historical data is being “manipulated.” Backtests are simulations based on historical market conditions, spreads, execution speed, broker conditions, slippage, and many other variables. Real market trading will never be identical to a tester environment. This is clearly understood by experienced traders. You also ignore the fact that many users are successfully using the robot on live accounts. One negative experience or misunderstanding of how optimization works does not make a product a scam. Another false statement is your accusation regarding positive reviews. We never force anyone to leave positive comments. From time to time we run promotions where existing customers can receive additional products or bonuses, which is completely normal in this industry and does not change the fact that many users are satisfied with the software. It is also important to mention that you have been continuously posting attacks, accusations, and misleading statements across comments and reviews instead of contacting support normally to resolve the issue professionally. Unfortunately, these kinds of situations are not new in this industry. Some users attempt to pressure sellers through refund threats, negative review campaigns, or public accusations in order to receive refunds while continuing to use the product. There are also cases where individuals - this one Cooperate with competing sellers and intentionally try to damage a project’s reputation through repeated attacks and misleading statements. This is one of the reasons why reviews and comments should always be analyzed carefully and objectively.
    Nick
    445
    Nick 2026.05.01 10:57 
     

    Been running Wall Street Robot on US500 with a small lot first just to test the waters, and I'm impressed. Clean entries, no grid, no martingale — exactly the kind of logic I prefer. The setup was straightforward and the panel gives you all the info you need at a glance. Already planning to scale up my lot size after seeing the first few positions close nicely. Another solid product from these developers. 👍

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.01 10:57
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Rolando
    216
    Rolando 2026.05.01 09:13 
     

    For the diversification of my portfolio i bought wall street robot. So far it is working well om my demo accounts and looking forward going live. Support is great clear manual, good knowledge and fast answer to questions.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.01 09:13
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    fuentess
    162
    fuentess 2026.04.30 12:47 
     

    Wall Street Robot looks very solid, easy to use, nice panel with the most important information, support is very fast and friendly, thank you

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.30 12:49
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Blvght
    404
    Blvght 2026.04.29 19:08 
     

    Wall Street Robot is solid. I like that it keeps everything controlled — no grid, no martingale, no hedging, just one clean position at a time with TP, SL, and break even. The M15 logic fits US indices well, and the EA doesn’t overcomplicate things. Clean panel, simple setup, strong risk management, and it does exactly what it says. Definitely one of the better structured robots I’ve used on MQL5.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 19:26
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Ajmfpm1974
    39
    Ajmfpm1974 2026.04.29 11:48 
     

    My sceond EA from MQLBlue. Super easy to install and all questions answered immediately in the Telegram group. Mark and Ominus answer very quickly. Oh yeah "Read the User Manual." ;p Its a good community and if you are new you do get good support. I'll be back again to post results once we have some more wins in. First trade today was a winner. Just wanted to share that the team behind the product are very good. I am also running XIRO on GBPUSD. That does very well indeed. Go have a look at that. Fully recommend.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 11:52
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Michal Fojtl
    588
    Michal Fojtl 2026.04.29 11:38 
     

    Hello, I’ve already purchased several EAs from this seller and have been satisfied with all of them, so as soon as I saw that this new EA had been released, I couldn’t resist and now I have it in my collection. This EA is incredibly easy to set up, and I’ve already made my first profitable trades. I can only give it 5 stars here, but I think it deserves 10. Its performance is amazing, and I trust it 100%, which is why I’ve launched it on a live account. Because I know that EAs from these developers are great. I highly recommend it.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 11:39
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Lorymia2131
    328
    Lorymia2131 2026.04.29 11:35 
     

    Hi. Wall Street Robot is a high-quality, disciplined EA with consistent returns. It works exclusively on US indices. The settings are very simple to make. The support is always very efficient. In my opinion, another high-quality, highly rewarding EA created by this fantastic team! Thanks Mqlblue.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 11:39
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Hendrik Stragier
    218
    Hendrik Stragier 2026.04.28 15:13 
     

    Bought this EA because I specifically wanted a bot trading the S&P 500, which isn't easy to find. Backtests look encouraging, though I'll keep testing before drawing conclusions on live performance. The main reason I'm leaving a review now is the support: replies are fast, on point, and the seller clearly takes the time to help. That alone already sets this product apart.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.28 21:49
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
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