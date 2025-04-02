Nexus Sentinel AI

 NEXUS SENTINEL AI — The LLM Forecast Command Center

"See the market through the eyes of an LLM."

> Nexus Sentinel AI integrates simulated Large Language Model (LLM) forecasting directly onto your charts. Watch the AI analyze Trend, Momentum, and Volatility in real-time, outputting actionable intelligence.

Tired of blind EAs that take trades with no explanation? Nexus Sentinel AI- displays exactly what it's thinking on its futuristic Dashboard HUD. But it's not just a pretty face—it is armed with a Smart Recovery System- to ensure maximum profitability without the massive risks of traditional grids.


 The LLM Forecast Engine

Nexus processes multiple market dimensions and generates a real-time text forecast on your chart:

- Bullish Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Bullish trend intact, oversold momentum. Recommending BUY operation."
- Bearish Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Bearish trend intact, overbought momentum. Recommending SELL operation."
- Standby Output:- "> LLM Analysis: Market structure unclear. Awaiting high-probability setup."

When the LLM gives the green light, Nexus executes the trade with surgical precision.

---

 VIX Crash Filter

We built a Stock Market Crash Filter- directly into the AI. By analyzing the Average True Range (ATR) across a massive historical window, Nexus detects abnormal volatility spikes (VIX simulations). 

If the market goes crazy due to an unexpected news event or flash crash, the HUD turns RED, displaying:
> LLM Warning: Extreme volatility detected. Trading suspended.
Your capital is safe while the rest of the market burns.

---

 Smart Recovery Protocol (NO GRID!)

Most competitor EAs use dangerous Grid/Martingale systems. Nexus Sentinel strictly opens only ONE trade at a time.

If a trade hits its Stop Loss, the system enters Recovery Mode:
- It waits for the NEXT high-probability LLM forecast.
- It applies a Smart Multiplier- (e.g., 1.5x) to the next trade's lot size.
- Once it wins, it recovers the previous loss and instantly resets to the base lot size.
Result: You recover losses quickly without ever risking a margin call from a massive grid.


- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes everything and halts until the next day.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. Protects against stop-hunting and artificial spread widening.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Pairs:- EURUSD, GBPUSD (Designed for highly liquid, mean-reverting Forex pairs).
- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M5- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000.
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode protects against bad brokers).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === LLM Forecast Engine ===
-  Trend / Momentum / Volatility:- Leave as default for M5 optimization.
-  Crash Filter ATR Spike:- 2.5 (If current volatility is 2.5x higher than average, trading halts).

 === Smart Recovery System ===
-  Base Risk Per Trade:- 1.0% (Conservative base entry).
-  Loss Recovery Multiplier:- 1.5x (Safe recovery. NOT a full 2.0x martingale).
-  Max Recovery Steps:- 4 (Safety cap. Never risks more than 4 recovery attempts).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points - Standard Forex settings).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

---

 Top 3 Preset Combinations

1. "The FTMO Sentinel" (Prop Firm Safe)
- Base Risk: 0.5%
- Recovery Multiplier: 1.5x
- Aegis Max DD: 4.0%
- Result: Ultra-safe. Recovers losses steadily while strictly adhering to prop firm rules.

2. "Nexus Standard" (Live Account Balanced)
- Base Risk: 1.0%
- Recovery Multiplier: 1.5x
- Aegis Max DD: 5.0%
- Result: Perfect balance of growth and safety for personal accounts.

3. "LLM Aggressive" (High Growth)
- Base Risk: 2.0%
- Recovery Multiplier: 1.8x
- Aegis Max DD: 10.0%
- Result: Rapid account scaling for high-risk tolerance traders.
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Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 实时信号监控结果   可在此查看：   MQL5 信号 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能
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Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
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专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
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专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
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MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
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Svitlana Naukhatko
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Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
专家
Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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