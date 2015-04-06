SuperTrend EA MT4

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an economic news filter within a single standalone package.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance trade frequency and precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical conditions. All calculations, including RSI, ATR, ADX, EMA, and SuperTrend, are processed internally to keep your charts clean and optimize terminal performance.

For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170745

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

  • Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.
  • Auto GMT Offset Detection: The News Filter automatically detects the broker's GMT offset at runtime when the GMT offset parameter is set to 99, ensuring seamless operation across different brokers.
  • Parameter Organization: Inputs are grouped under descriptive categories (General, Risk, Filters, Grid) for intuitive setup. The chart info panel layout has been updated with centered typography and clean separators.

Core Signal Engine

  • Zero Repaint Strategy: Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.
  • Breakout Confirmation: Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the SuperTrend line before triggering an entry.
  • Internal Operations: Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

  • Single Chart Operation: Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart window.
  • Custom Symbol Lists: Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, with full compatibility for custom broker prefixes and suffixes.
  • Max Concurrent Pairs: Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and risk.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.
  • Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and alignment modes (Stack Mode or Relaxed Mode).
  • RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.
  • Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal volatility or low market liquidity.
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify trend velocity before entry.
  • ATR Minimum Filter: Ensures the market has sufficient movement potential to justify entering a trade.
  • Time and Day Filter: Restricts trading to specific hours and days of the week for precise session control.
  • Spread Protection: Automatically skips position requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Automated Pauses: Restricts new positions before and after high, medium, or low-impact news events.
  • Currency Filtering: Monitors major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF) based on the symbol's base and quote currencies.
  • Buffer Zones: Features customizable execution pauses for minutes before and after scheduled news events.
  • GMT Offset Automation: Automatically detects GMT offset at runtime (when set to 99).
  • Strategy Tester Compatibility: Bypasses news filtering automatically during backtesting to prevent terminal overhead.
  • Dashboard Indicator: Displays upcoming events, impact levels, and a live countdown directly on the chart.

Grid and Position Management

  • Averaging Levels: Features an optional smart grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.
  • Dynamic ATR Spacing: Grid entry intervals are calculated dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.
  • Better Price Logic: Averaging positions are only opened at improved prices (buy lower, sell higher).
  • Tiered Lot Multipliers: Allows separate volume lot multipliers for different grid position tiers (e.g., position 2, positions 3-5, positions 6-9).
  • Basket Profit & Loss Management: Closes all positions of a pair when the combined profit or loss reaches target thresholds.
  • Grid Deactivation: The averaging system can be disabled completely to support single-trade operations.

Advanced Profit Protection

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically trails the stop-loss along the active SuperTrend line.
  • Trailing Activation Thresholds: Requires a configurable minimum profit before trailing stops are activated.
  • Minimum SL Modification Filter: Avoids excessive server modification requests by setting minimum change thresholds.
  • Hidden Profit Lock: Protects trade profits invisibly without exposing trailing stops to the broker:
    • Activates at a predefined profit distance.
    • Locks a specific profit target.
    • Uses a bar-based release delay to let winning trades run.
    • Supports both ATR and points-based configurations.

Risk Management Parameters

  • Automatic Sizing: Computes volume lot sizes dynamically based on account Balance or Equity using custom risk percentages.
  • Manual Lot Mode: Support for fixed volume lot sizes.
  • Maximum Volume Cap: Imposes a hard lot limit to control exposure.
  • Account Compatibility: Fully compatible with Standard, Micro, Cent, ECN, and Raw Spread accounts.
  • Slippage Control: Restricts execution during highly volatile price periods.

System Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts. Low-spread environments are strongly preferred.
  • Starting Capital:
    • Minimum 200 to 500 USD for a single pair with conservative risk.
    • Recommended 1,000 USD or more when trading multiple pairs.
    • For Cent/Micro accounts, a starting balance of 50 to 100 USD equivalent is workable.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended (1:500 or higher for Cent/Micro accounts).
  • Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5. The system can be used on other timeframes (e.g. M15, M30, H1) by adjusting parameter settings.
  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Any pair with distinct trends and reasonable spread is suitable.
  • Broker: Any regulated broker supporting MT4, fast execution, and low spreads. Recommended spread limits: under 20 points for Forex, under 40 points for Gold.
  • Hosting: VPS hosting is highly recommended for stable connection, uninterrupted operation, and reliable execution.
  • Grid Management: If grid averaging is active, start with low risk settings (0.5% - 1% per trade) to ensure sufficient margin.
  • Testing: Always test the system thoroughly on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before live deployment.

WebRequest Setup (Critical for News Filter)

To enable the automatic Economic News Calendar and Auto GMT Offset updates, you must add the news database URL to your MT4 WebRequest allowed list:

URL: nfs.faireconomy.media (add https:// before the address when pasting into MetaTrader settings)

Configuration Steps: In MetaTrader 4, navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. Enable the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", click the add button (+), paste the URL above, and click OK.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, and financial derivative instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. These markets are highly volatile, and prices can move rapidly against your positions.

Past performance, whether from historical backtests, demo accounts, or live trading records, is not a guarantee of future results. The use of automated trading systems does not guarantee profitability and does not eliminate market risk.

You can lose some or all of your invested capital. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose. The developer accepts no responsibility for any financial losses incurred from using this software.

Before deploying the system, it is recommended to:

  • Test the system thoroughly on a Demo account and in the Strategy Tester.
  • Begin with low risk parameters (0.5% - 1% per trade) on live accounts.
  • Review and understand all parameter settings before activation.
  • Trade through regulated brokers with stable execution and pricing.
  • Maintain active risk management at all times.

By purchasing or using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you understand the risks involved and accept full responsibility for all trading outcomes.

For support or questions regarding configuration, please use the comments section on this page or send a direct private message on the platform.

Thank you for choosing SuperTrend EA v4.05. Trade systematically and with discipline.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Эксперты
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Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
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Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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4.67 (3)
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Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
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Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
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Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
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Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Goldbot One MT4
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5 (5)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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5 (2)
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Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
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Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
SentinelAI
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
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5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
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4.67 (9)
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Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
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SuperTrend Pro MT5 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156454 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator on MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who need precision and performance. SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a next-generation trading system built for the modern trader. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups on the MT5 platform. Why Sup
SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
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SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158694 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses
CounterFlow EA MT5
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CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Core Grid System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144980 CounterFlow EA v3.09 is an automated execution utility designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that operates using structured mean-reversion quantitative rules. The system incorporates a multi-layer market intelligence framework to evaluate technical conditions across multiple timeframes before initiating order sequences, filtering entry parameters to manage syste
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
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Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
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ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
MACD Divergence Pro MT5
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
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Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC Pro EA MT5
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SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
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Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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