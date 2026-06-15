Deep Genesis AI

Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Deep Genesis AI is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed.

Powered by the lightning-fast DeepSeek V4 Flash AI engine, this EA does not rely on rigid, outdated lagging indicators. Instead, it dynamically reads the market context, evaluates multi-timeframe structures, and mathematically scores every XAUUSD setup out of 100% before risking a single cent of capital.

If you are looking for a highly advanced, mathematically sound, and AI-driven approach to trading Gold, Deep Genesis AI is your ultimate tool.

Why Deep Genesis AI is Built for Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold is notorious for erratic price spikes, stop-loss hunting, and heavy reactions to macroeconomic news. Traditional EAs fail on Gold because they cannot adapt to changing market regimes. Deep Genesis AI solves this by feeding real-time Gold data—including Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume, and Momentum—directly into a neural language model. The AI processes this data exactly like a human institutional trader would, providing unparalleled adaptability.

Core Architecture & Features

  • DeepSeek AI Engine Execution: The EA compiles live market data into an optimized prompt and queries the DeepSeek API. The AI acts as the ultimate gatekeeper, evaluating the setup and generating a strict confidence score. If the score is below 75%, the EA flatly refuses to trade, protecting your capital from low-probability zones.
  • Top-Down Institutional Analysis: The AI is strictly instructed never to fight the master trend. It verifies the structural bias on the H4 timeframe, confirms momentum alignment on the H1 timeframe, and hunts for precision pullback entries on the M15 timeframe.
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Gold respects liquidity. The EA tracks Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and Liquidity Sweeps to ensure entries are placed alongside institutional volume, rather than retail liquidity traps.
  • Vortex Regime Filter: Mathematically distinguishes between trending and ranging markets. If Gold enters a choppy consolidation range, the AI avoids Market orders and patiently sets Limit orders at the extremes of the range.
  • Adaptive Pending Order Engine: Gold moves fast. If the AI requests a Stop order but a sudden price spike makes the entry invalid, the EA's intelligent routing engine automatically flips the order into a Limit order to catch the retracement, avoiding  ERR_INVALID_PRICE  broker rejections.
  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protects profits dynamically using the Average True Range. As Gold becomes more volatile, the trailing stop widens to avoid premature stop-outs; when volatility shrinks, the stop tightens to lock in maximum profit.

Iron-Clad Capital Protection

  • Integrated Macro News Guard: Gold is extremely sensitive to NFP, CPI, and FOMC data. The EA features an internal news calendar that automatically pauses trading before and after high/medium impact events.
  • Key Level S&R Blocking: The EA maps major Support and Resistance levels (Weekly Highs/Lows, Daily Highs/Lows). It will aggressively block trades that are about to buy directly into heavy resistance or sell into heavy support.
  • Daily Loss Limit: A strict algorithmic circuit breaker. If the account hits your predefined daily drawdown percentage, the EA completely shuts down until the next trading day.

Recommended Setup & Requirements

  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.
  • Chart Timeframe: Attach to the H1 chart. (The AI will read the H4, H1, and M15 automatically in the background).
  • Broker: Any low-spread ECN broker (Raw spreads are highly recommended for XAUUSD).
  • Minimum Balance: $200 (Use a proportional lot size or the EA's built-in dynamic risk calculator).

IMPORTANT: WebRequest Installation (MUST READ)

Because this EA requires live communication with the DeepSeek AI model to generate trading signals, you MUST allow WebRequests in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. If you do not do this, the EA will not take any trades.

  1. Open your MT5 terminal.
  2. Go to the top menu and click Tools > Options.
  3. Navigate to the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box that says "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
  5. Double-click the green plus  +  icon and type exactly:  https://api.deepseek.com
  6. Click OK.

(You must also ensure you have a valid API Key from DeepSeek entered into the EA settings if required).

Note : Backtest Limitation (AI System)

Deep Genesis AI uses a live AI decision layer that cannot be fully reproduced in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Backtesting only simulates the execution logic, while the real-time AI filtering and trade selection process is not fully reflected. Therefore, backtest results should be considered partial and used only as a technical reference, not a full representation of live performance.

Key Input Parameters Overview

  • AI Trade Mode: Select between 'Normal' (larger swings, wider stops) or 'Intraday' (tighter scalping focus).
  • Order Mode: Allow the AI to decide (AUTO), or restrict the EA to use strictly MARKET or PENDING orders.
  • Risk Management: Choose to trade with a Fixed Lot Size, or specify a Risk % per trade (e.g., risk 1% of account balance per trade).
  • News Filter Settings: Fully customizable. Decide exactly how many minutes before and after High-Impact and Medium-Impact news events the EA should pause.

(Disclaimer: Forex and Gold trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The AI generates signals based on historical and current technical data, but cannot predict black swan events. Please test this Expert Advisor thoroughly on a demo account before risking real capital.)


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Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
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Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
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Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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5 (1)
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ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
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4.83 (42)
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Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
Super Tenet
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5 (1)
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
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1 (1)
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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