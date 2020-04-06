Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control.

Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist

Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more about consistency and precision than noise and random entries.

Quantum Pro doesn’t gamble, doesn’t overtrade, and doesn’t chase every candle — it waits for structurally strong impulses on gold, then executes with calculated pending orders and intelligent trailing to extract as much as possible from each move.

Why Quantum Pro Stands Out on XAUUSD

Quantum Pro is engineered around how gold really moves on higher timeframes: impulsive legs, volatility clusters, and deep reversals rather than random ticks.

Instead of using one fragile setup, Quantum Pro combines multiple layered conditions (spike detection, volatility filters, and structure bias) to decide when to engage and when to stay flat — this is why it can sit out bad conditions and then attack when the edge is truly there.

Key strengths:

Focused only on XAUUSD H4 for deep specialization instead of “all pairs, all timeframes” marketing promises.

Structured momentum‑reversal logic that places pending orders around strong spikes rather than chasing candles at market price.

Advanced trailing engine that converts a good entry into a sequence of SL‑adjustments, locking in profit while keeping positions alive as long as trends continue.

Quantum Pro doesn’t need to trade every day to perform. It prefers fewer, higher‑quality trades — patience and selectivity are hard‑coded into its DNA.

How Quantum Pro Trades for You

Quantum Pro is designed to fit into any workflow — from busy professionals to full‑time traders — with minimal configuration and maximum transparency.

Attach it to your XAUUSD H4 chart, choose your risk profile, and let the engine handle the logic: detection, entries, exits, and trailing.

What Quantum Pro actually does on the chart:

Monitors gold 24/5 for strong impulsive moves and exhaustion zones, then positions pending buy/sell stop orders to catch the most probable direction of the next swing.

Automatically manages initial SL/TP plus an adaptive trailing stop that starts early and steps in intelligently as price moves in your favor.

Uses a built‑in spread and execution filter to ignore bad liquidity conditions, news spikes, and abnormal spread widening as much as possible.

No external indicators are required, no curve‑fitted grid or martingale, no 100‑parameter nightmare.

Quantum Pro arrives “battle‑ready” — you control only what matters: risk, lot sizing, and aggressiveness.

Requirements & Recommended Setup

Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is optimized around modern gold trading conditions and typical ECN account structures.

Recommended environment:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Timeframe: H4 (4‑hour chart)

Account type: ECN/RAW/LOW spread with good XAUUSD liquidity

Minimum deposit: 500 USD at 1:500 leverage (1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended)

Recommended deposit: 1,000 USD+ for smoother risk distribution

Price quote: compatible with both 2‑digit and 3‑digit gold pricing (check broker contract specifications)

VPS: strongly recommended so the EA can monitor gold and manage orders 24/5 without interruptions

Risk management:

Fixed lot or auto‑lot per 1,000 USD so the same .set file can be used on different balances.

All key parameters (TriggerPips, PendingDistance, StoplossPips, TakeprofitPips, Auto_lot_per_1000, trailing settings) are exposed as inputs so you can run conservative, balanced, or aggressive profiles from the same core logic.

Designed for Traders Who Expect More

Quantum Pro is built for traders who are tired of noisy “1000 trades per month” bots and want an EA that treats their capital like something worth protecting.

The code is lean, the execution logic is focused, and the strategy is designed around real XAUUSD behavior rather than marketing myths.

Set it up once, let it run on your gold H4 chart, and let Quantum Pro do what it was designed to do:

wait, analyze, position, trail — and aim to turn each high‑quality gold move into a series of controlled, intelligent decisions.

This is Quantum Pro Gold Scalper — your dedicated 4‑hour XAUUSD engine, with a price that rises every 10 sales as the user base grows and the edge proves itself.