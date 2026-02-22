MACD Divergence Pro MT4 (Version 1.4)





MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals.

Key Features in Version 1.4

[NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic divergence counters, and last detected signal details. Fully customizable screen positioning (X/Y coordinates) is supported.

Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic divergence counters, and last detected signal details. Fully customizable screen positioning (X/Y coordinates) is supported. [NEW] Advanced Trend Filter: Configurable Moving Average filter (EMA/SMA/SMMA/LWMA) to filter out low-probability signals, ensuring buy signals are only taken in uptrends and sell signals in downtrends.

Configurable Moving Average filter (EMA/SMA/SMMA/LWMA) to filter out low-probability signals, ensuring buy signals are only taken in uptrends and sell signals in downtrends. [NEW] Divergence Source Selection: Choose between MACD Line or MACD Histogram for divergence detection. The indicator dynamically adjusts the subwindow layout accordingly.

Choose between MACD Line or MACD Histogram for divergence detection. The indicator dynamically adjusts the subwindow layout accordingly. Classic & Hidden Divergence Detection: Automatically flags classic divergences for potential trend reversals and hidden divergences for trend continuation.

Automatically flags classic divergences for potential trend reversals and hidden divergences for trend continuation. On-Chart Visuals: Automatically plots trendlines on both the main price chart and the indicator subwindow with customizable colors.

Automatically plots trendlines on both the main price chart and the indicator subwindow with customizable colors. Notification & Alert System: Supports terminal pop-up alerts with sound, email notifications, and mobile push notifications.

Indicator Settings & Parameters

MACD Settings: Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal SMA, and Applied Price.

Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal SMA, and Applied Price. Divergence Source: Choose between MACD Line or MACD Histogram.

Choose between MACD Line or MACD Histogram. Trend Filter Settings: Toggle option, MA Period (default: 200), and MA Method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Toggle option, MA Period (default: 200), and MA Method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Dashboard Visuals: Option to show/hide the info panel and adjust its X/Y coordinates.

Option to show/hide the info panel and adjust its X/Y coordinates. Alert Options: Toggle options for pop-up, sound, email, and push notifications.

Why Choose MACD Divergence Pro?

Unlike standard divergence indicators that clutter your chart and cause performance lags, this tool is built using an optimized dual-pass engine. It calculates signal peaks and troughs with high precision and runs smoothly. Combined with the Moving Average Filter and the UI dashboard, it is an efficient tool for divergence trading.

Support and Feedback

For questions, support, or suggestions, please contact me through my MQL5 profile messages or the comments section of this product page.

For the MT5 version of this indicator, please visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166399