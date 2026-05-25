SMC Pro EA MT5







SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends.

The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine, which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups.

The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends

SMC Pro EA is designed to identify and follow institutional market footprints in real time. The EA monitors several key price action elements:

Order Blocks (OB) — Price zones where institutional orders create supply and demand imbalances.

— Price zones where institutional orders create supply and demand imbalances. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — Market inefficiencies created by rapid displacement, which price frequently returns to fill.

— Market inefficiencies created by rapid displacement, which price frequently returns to fill. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH) — Structural shifts confirming trend direction.

— Structural shifts confirming trend direction. Liquidity Sweeps & Inducement (IDM) — Detection of stop hunts and temporary breakouts before structural moves.

— Detection of stop hunts and temporary breakouts before structural moves. Volumized Order Blocks (VOB) — Order Blocks confirmed by volume analysis.

— Order Blocks confirmed by volume analysis. Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) — Key liquidity pools that serve as price targets.

— Key liquidity pools that serve as price targets. Previous Day/Week High & Low (PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL) — Reference levels used as targets for take-profit settings.

— Reference levels used as targets for take-profit settings. Premium and Discount Zones — Execution filters designed to buy in discount zones and sell in premium zones.

The Hybrid AI Engine

The EA utilizes a three-layer Hybrid AI decision system:

Neural Network Ensemble (NN Score) — A neural network trained on historical price bars to recognize patterns preceding structural moves.

— A neural network trained on historical price bars to recognize patterns preceding structural moves. Online Q-Learning Engine (QL Score) — A reinforcement learning agent designed to adapt to changing market conditions.

— A reinforcement learning agent designed to adapt to changing market conditions. Rule-Based Scoring (Rule Score) — A systematic evaluation of multiple SMC filters combined into a single scoring system.

These three components are combined into an AI Confidence Score. A trade is executed only when the combined score exceeds the user-defined threshold.

The AI model can be trained directly within MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester to adapt to specific symbols and timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Structural Bias

Entries are aligned across multiple timeframes. The EA analyzes up to 4 independent timeframe slots (for example: M15, H1, H4, D1) and requires a configurable minimum number of timeframes to align before executing trades.

This multi-timeframe approach ensures trading is aligned with the broader market structure.

Advanced ICT Mechanics

Judas Swing and Power of 3 Detection — Identifies the accumulation-manipulation-distribution sequence, filtering breakouts and seeking entries during the distribution phase.

— Identifies the accumulation-manipulation-distribution sequence, filtering breakouts and seeking entries during the distribution phase. Session-Based Trading — Configurable session filters (London, New York, and New York Lunch avoidance) to trade during periods of higher liquidity.

— Configurable session filters (London, New York, and New York Lunch avoidance) to trade during periods of higher liquidity. Live News Filter — Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact economic news releases.

— Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact economic news releases. Volume Profile Analysis — Identifies the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) to serve as targets.

— Identifies the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) to serve as targets. High Volume Node (HVN) Barrier Filter — Avoids executing entries when price is trading within a high-volume congestion zone.

Intelligent Trade Management

Smart Take Profit (Smart TP) — Automatically calculates profit targets based on key levels like EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL, Order Blocks, FVGs, or Volume POC.

— Automatically calculates profit targets based on key levels like EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL, Order Blocks, FVGs, or Volume POC. Split-Lot Execution — Splits orders into two positions, allowing partial profit taking at TP1 while leaving the remainder to run to TP2.

— Splits orders into two positions, allowing partial profit taking at TP1 while leaving the remainder to run to TP2. ICT Breakeven Mode — Automatically shifts the Stop Loss to the entry price when the market reaches a user-defined percentage of the TP1 target.

— Automatically shifts the Stop Loss to the entry price when the market reaches a user-defined percentage of the TP1 target. ATR-Based Trailing Stop — A dynamic trailing stop that adjusts based on Average True Range volatility.

— A dynamic trailing stop that adjusts based on Average True Range volatility. Equity Shield — A drawdown protection feature that suspends trading if account equity drawdown exceeds a set threshold.

— A drawdown protection feature that suspends trading if account equity drawdown exceeds a set threshold. Daily Loss Limit — Restricts trading after reaching the maximum loss limit per day, pausing execution for a configurable duration.

— Restricts trading after reaching the maximum loss limit per day, pausing execution for a configurable duration. Post-Loss Cooldown — Enforces a delay (measured in bars) after a losing trade before allowing new entries.

Interactive Dashboard

The EA features a built-in dashboard split into three logical panels:

Main Dashboard Panel — Displays account metrics (Balance, Equity, Daily P&L, Open P&L), current EA state, session status, signal bias, and structure statistics.

— Displays account metrics (Balance, Equity, Daily P&L, Open P&L), current EA state, session status, signal bias, and structure statistics. AI and Market Data Panel — Displays AI scores (NN, Q-Learning, Rule), AI confidence percentage, model status, Volume Profile levels, Order Block stats, and active filters.

— Displays AI scores (NN, Q-Learning, Rule), AI confidence percentage, model status, Volume Profile levels, Order Block stats, and active filters. News Monitor Panel — Displays upcoming economic events with countdown timers, impact levels, and the news filter status.

The dashboard includes interactive buttons (TRAIN, SAVE, LOAD, RETRAIN) to manage and train the AI models directly from the chart.

Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M15

The EA is configured and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M15 timeframe.

Gold's liquidity and response to Order Block and FVG zones make it suited for SMC/ICT strategies. The default parameters are pre-configured for this setup.

The EA can be optimized for other instruments (such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY) by adjusting parameters.

Recommended Setup and Capital Requirements

Broker Requirements

Broker Type: ECN / STP / Raw Spread (low-spread, direct market access)

ECN / STP / Raw Spread (low-spread, direct market access) Execution: Market Execution (Instant Execution also supported)

Market Execution (Instant Execution also supported) Account Type: Hedging or Netting (both supported)

Hedging or Netting (both supported) Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, Pepperstone, Exness, Tickmill, FP Markets

ICMarkets, Pepperstone, Exness, Tickmill, FP Markets Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) only

Minimum Capital — Standard Account

Risk Level Min. Capital (USD) Risk % / Trade Lot Sizing Conservative $500 – $1,000 0.5% Auto (Equity-based) Moderate (Recommended) $1,000 – $3,000 1% Auto (Equity-based) Aggressive $3,000+ 1.5% – 2% Auto (Equity-based)

Minimum Capital — Cent Account

Risk Level Min. Capital (USD Cent) Equivalent Standard Ideal For Testing / Beginner $50 – $100 (= 5,000 – 10,000¢) $50 – $100 Testing live behavior with minimal risk Moderate (Recommended) $100 – $300 (= 10,000 – 30,000¢) $100 – $300 Cent accounts are ideal to build track record

Leverage and Settings

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

1:100 to 1:500 Minimum Leverage: 1:50 (may limit lot sizes on lower capital)

1:50 (may limit lot sizes on lower capital) VPS (Virtual Private Server): Highly Recommended (for 24/5 uninterrupted operation, especially for News Filter functionality)

Highly Recommended (for 24/5 uninterrupted operation, especially for News Filter functionality) Internet Connection: Stable and low-latency connection to broker server

Stable and low-latency connection to broker server Timeframe: M15 (primary), can be used on M5, M30, H1 with re-optimization

Quick Start Guide

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD (GOLD) M15 chart in MetaTrader 5. Enable "Allow automated trading" and "Allow DLL imports" in the EA options. Click the TRAIN button on the dashboard to train the AI model on your broker's historical data (takes 2–5 minutes). Click SAVE to save the trained model. Alternatively, run a backtest with Backtest Mode set to "Train AI + Save Model" first to generate the model.

Product Features

Market Structure Analysis

Order Block detection with hit-rate lifecycle tracking

Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification and filtering

Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) confirmation

Liquidity Sweep and Inducement (IDM) detection

Volumized Order Block (VOB) detection (volume-confirmed zones)

Equal High / Equal Low (EQH/EQL) liquidity target mapping

Premium and Discount Zone filter (ICT value-based entry model)

Judas Swing / Power of 3 detection

Multi-Timeframe Structural Bias (up to 4 timeframe slots)

AI and Volumetric Analysis

Hybrid AI Engine (Neural Network, Q-Learning, and Rule-Based scoring)

AI training directly via Strategy Tester or chart buttons

Dynamic Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL, and HVN detection)

Trade and Risk Management

Smart Take Profit based on institutional levels

Split-Lot execution (TP1 and TP2)

ICT Breakeven protection (at 75% of TP1 distance)

ATR-Based Trailing Stop

Session Filter (London, New York, and NY Lunch block)

Live Economic Calendar News Filter (utilizing MT5 Calendar API)

Equity Shield drawdown protection

Daily Loss Limit with auto-pause

Post-loss cooldown (bar-based delay)

Auto Lot Sizing (Risk % of Equity or Balance)

Double Margin check for capital protection

Dashboard and Compatibility

3-Panel Interactive Dashboard with real-time metrics

Optimized default settings for GOLD M15

Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts

Important Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, gold, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors. Past performance (whether in backtests, forward tests, or live trading) is not indicative of future results. Market conditions change. No trading strategy, algorithm, or Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of financial loss. SMC Pro EA is a trading tool designed to assist in identifying potential market opportunities based on price action analysis. It is provided "as is" without any warranty of profitability. The developer, publisher, and seller of this product: Do not assume responsibility for financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

Do not provide financial advice, investment advice, or trading recommendations.

Cannot guarantee that the EA will perform in live trading the same as in backtests.

Are not liable for broker-specific issues, connection failures, platform errors, or execution slippage. You should never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended to start with a demo account or a cent account to validate the EA's behavior with your broker before deploying it on a live account. If you are uncertain about the risks of trading, please consult a qualified, licensed financial advisor in your jurisdiction before proceeding. Thank you for your trust. Trade wisely and protect your capital.

For support, updates, or questions, please contact me through my MQL5 profile: Cornelius Catur C.N.

© 2026 Cornelius Catur C.N. — All Rights Reserved