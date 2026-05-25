SMC Pro EA MT5

SMC Pro EA MT5


SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends.

The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine, which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups.

The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends

SMC Pro EA is designed to identify and follow institutional market footprints in real time. The EA monitors several key price action elements:

  • Order Blocks (OB) — Price zones where institutional orders create supply and demand imbalances.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — Market inefficiencies created by rapid displacement, which price frequently returns to fill.
  • Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH) — Structural shifts confirming trend direction.
  • Liquidity Sweeps & Inducement (IDM) — Detection of stop hunts and temporary breakouts before structural moves.
  • Volumized Order Blocks (VOB) — Order Blocks confirmed by volume analysis.
  • Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) — Key liquidity pools that serve as price targets.
  • Previous Day/Week High & Low (PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL) — Reference levels used as targets for take-profit settings.
  • Premium and Discount Zones — Execution filters designed to buy in discount zones and sell in premium zones.

The Hybrid AI Engine

The EA utilizes a three-layer Hybrid AI decision system:

  • Neural Network Ensemble (NN Score) — A neural network trained on historical price bars to recognize patterns preceding structural moves.
  • Online Q-Learning Engine (QL Score) — A reinforcement learning agent designed to adapt to changing market conditions.
  • Rule-Based Scoring (Rule Score) — A systematic evaluation of multiple SMC filters combined into a single scoring system.

These three components are combined into an AI Confidence Score. A trade is executed only when the combined score exceeds the user-defined threshold.

The AI model can be trained directly within MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester to adapt to specific symbols and timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Structural Bias

Entries are aligned across multiple timeframes. The EA analyzes up to 4 independent timeframe slots (for example: M15, H1, H4, D1) and requires a configurable minimum number of timeframes to align before executing trades.

This multi-timeframe approach ensures trading is aligned with the broader market structure.

Advanced ICT Mechanics

  • Judas Swing and Power of 3 Detection — Identifies the accumulation-manipulation-distribution sequence, filtering breakouts and seeking entries during the distribution phase.
  • Session-Based Trading — Configurable session filters (London, New York, and New York Lunch avoidance) to trade during periods of higher liquidity.
  • Live News Filter — Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact economic news releases.
  • Volume Profile Analysis — Identifies the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) to serve as targets.
  • High Volume Node (HVN) Barrier Filter — Avoids executing entries when price is trading within a high-volume congestion zone.

Intelligent Trade Management

  • Smart Take Profit (Smart TP) — Automatically calculates profit targets based on key levels like EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL, Order Blocks, FVGs, or Volume POC.
  • Split-Lot Execution — Splits orders into two positions, allowing partial profit taking at TP1 while leaving the remainder to run to TP2.
  • ICT Breakeven Mode — Automatically shifts the Stop Loss to the entry price when the market reaches a user-defined percentage of the TP1 target.
  • ATR-Based Trailing Stop — A dynamic trailing stop that adjusts based on Average True Range volatility.
  • Equity Shield — A drawdown protection feature that suspends trading if account equity drawdown exceeds a set threshold.
  • Daily Loss Limit — Restricts trading after reaching the maximum loss limit per day, pausing execution for a configurable duration.
  • Post-Loss Cooldown — Enforces a delay (measured in bars) after a losing trade before allowing new entries.

Interactive Dashboard

The EA features a built-in dashboard split into three logical panels:

  • Main Dashboard Panel — Displays account metrics (Balance, Equity, Daily P&L, Open P&L), current EA state, session status, signal bias, and structure statistics.
  • AI and Market Data Panel — Displays AI scores (NN, Q-Learning, Rule), AI confidence percentage, model status, Volume Profile levels, Order Block stats, and active filters.
  • News Monitor Panel — Displays upcoming economic events with countdown timers, impact levels, and the news filter status.

The dashboard includes interactive buttons (TRAIN, SAVE, LOAD, RETRAIN) to manage and train the AI models directly from the chart.

Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M15

The EA is configured and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M15 timeframe.

Gold's liquidity and response to Order Block and FVG zones make it suited for SMC/ICT strategies. The default parameters are pre-configured for this setup.

The EA can be optimized for other instruments (such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY) by adjusting parameters.

Recommended Setup and Capital Requirements

Broker Requirements

  • Broker Type: ECN / STP / Raw Spread (low-spread, direct market access)
  • Execution: Market Execution (Instant Execution also supported)
  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (both supported)
  • Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, Pepperstone, Exness, Tickmill, FP Markets
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) only

Minimum Capital — Standard Account

Risk Level Min. Capital (USD) Risk % / Trade Lot Sizing
Conservative $500 – $1,000 0.5% Auto (Equity-based)
Moderate (Recommended) $1,000 – $3,000 1% Auto (Equity-based)
Aggressive $3,000+ 1.5% – 2% Auto (Equity-based)

Minimum Capital — Cent Account

Risk Level Min. Capital (USD Cent) Equivalent Standard Ideal For
Testing / Beginner $50 – $100 (= 5,000 – 10,000¢) $50 – $100 Testing live behavior with minimal risk
Moderate (Recommended) $100 – $300 (= 10,000 – 30,000¢) $100 – $300 Cent accounts are ideal to build track record

Leverage and Settings

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:50 (may limit lot sizes on lower capital)
  • VPS (Virtual Private Server): Highly Recommended (for 24/5 uninterrupted operation, especially for News Filter functionality)
  • Internet Connection: Stable and low-latency connection to broker server
  • Timeframe: M15 (primary), can be used on M5, M30, H1 with re-optimization

Quick Start Guide

  1. Attach the EA to a XAUUSD (GOLD) M15 chart in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Enable "Allow automated trading" and "Allow DLL imports" in the EA options.
  3. Click the TRAIN button on the dashboard to train the AI model on your broker's historical data (takes 2–5 minutes).
  4. Click SAVE to save the trained model.
  5. Alternatively, run a backtest with Backtest Mode set to "Train AI + Save Model" first to generate the model.

Product Features

Market Structure Analysis

  • Order Block detection with hit-rate lifecycle tracking
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification and filtering
  • Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) confirmation
  • Liquidity Sweep and Inducement (IDM) detection
  • Volumized Order Block (VOB) detection (volume-confirmed zones)
  • Equal High / Equal Low (EQH/EQL) liquidity target mapping
  • Premium and Discount Zone filter (ICT value-based entry model)
  • Judas Swing / Power of 3 detection
  • Multi-Timeframe Structural Bias (up to 4 timeframe slots)

AI and Volumetric Analysis

  • Hybrid AI Engine (Neural Network, Q-Learning, and Rule-Based scoring)
  • AI training directly via Strategy Tester or chart buttons
  • Dynamic Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL, and HVN detection)

Trade and Risk Management

  • Smart Take Profit based on institutional levels
  • Split-Lot execution (TP1 and TP2)
  • ICT Breakeven protection (at 75% of TP1 distance)
  • ATR-Based Trailing Stop
  • Session Filter (London, New York, and NY Lunch block)
  • Live Economic Calendar News Filter (utilizing MT5 Calendar API)
  • Equity Shield drawdown protection
  • Daily Loss Limit with auto-pause
  • Post-loss cooldown (bar-based delay)
  • Auto Lot Sizing (Risk % of Equity or Balance)
  • Double Margin check for capital protection

Dashboard and Compatibility

  • 3-Panel Interactive Dashboard with real-time metrics
  • Optimized default settings for GOLD M15
  • Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts

Important Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, gold, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors.

Past performance (whether in backtests, forward tests, or live trading) is not indicative of future results. Market conditions change. No trading strategy, algorithm, or Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of financial loss.

SMC Pro EA is a trading tool designed to assist in identifying potential market opportunities based on price action analysis. It is provided "as is" without any warranty of profitability.

The developer, publisher, and seller of this product:

  • Do not assume responsibility for financial losses incurred through the use of this software.
  • Do not provide financial advice, investment advice, or trading recommendations.
  • Cannot guarantee that the EA will perform in live trading the same as in backtests.
  • Are not liable for broker-specific issues, connection failures, platform errors, or execution slippage.

You should never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended to start with a demo account or a cent account to validate the EA's behavior with your broker before deploying it on a live account.

If you are uncertain about the risks of trading, please consult a qualified, licensed financial advisor in your jurisdiction before proceeding.

Thank you for your trust. Trade wisely and protect your capital.

For support, updates, or questions, please contact me through my MQL5 profile: Cornelius Catur C.N.

© 2026 Cornelius Catur C.N. — All Rights Reserved

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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MQL TOOLS SL
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Dragoljub Vujcic
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5 (5)
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
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MQL TOOLS SL
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William Brandon Autry
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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
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Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
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Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
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Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
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SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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4.67 (6)
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158694 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses
CounterFlow EA MT5
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CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Core Grid System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144980 CounterFlow EA v3.09 is an automated execution utility designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that operates using structured mean-reversion quantitative rules. The system incorporates a multi-layer market intelligence framework to evaluate technical conditions across multiple timeframes before initiating order sequences, filtering entry parameters to manage syste
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
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Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
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ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
MACD Divergence Pro MT5
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
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Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
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Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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