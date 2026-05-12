Olympus Zenith Sentinel



> "The Ultimate Grid Evolution with Institutional Correlation Shield."





What is Olympus Zenith Sentinel?



Olympus Zenith Sentinel is a God-Tier institutional grid system- built to survive the harshest market conditions. Inspired by the flagship EAs in the market, we completely re-engineered the grid mechanics by introducing the "Correlation Shield"- and "Omni-Directional Pending Traps".



Instead of randomly executing market orders, Olympus calculates volatility zones and places stealthy Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders. If the market reverses, it uses an intelligent dynamic grid spacing mechanism.



The God-Tier Arsenal



1. Correlation Shield (Multi-Currency Protection)

Running multiple grid EAs can be dangerous if the market crashes. Olympus scans your entire MetaTrader 5 portfolio in real-time. If you have an active trade on EURUSD, the Sentinel will automatically lock- other pairs containing EUR or USD (like EURGBP or USDJPY) from opening new grids. This ensures your risk is perfectly diversified!



2. Friday Evacuation Protocol

Do you hate holding grid trades over the weekend? At 21:00 GMT every Friday, the EA triggers the Evacuation Protocol. It deletes all pending orders and attempts to aggressively move active Take Profits to Break Even, ensuring you close the week with a clean slate and zero weekend gap risk.



3. Omni-Directional Pending Grid

No more blind market execution. Olympus calculates the true breakout zone based on a 24-hour fractal lookback and places traps. If the price triggers the trap but reverses, the next pending order is dynamically spaced using ATR (Average True Range), not fixed pips!



4. Dynamic Reversal TP

If the market suddenly prints a massive reversal candle against your direction, the EA instantly detects the momentum shift and shrinks the Take Profit- to secure whatever profit is available before a complete crash.



5. Aegis Shield & MagicTrail

- MagicTrail:- Stop Loss is stealthily moved behind structural fractals.

- Aegis Max Drawdown:- A built-in circuit breaker that cuts all losses immediately if your account hits the predefined DD limit. Perfect for Prop Firm traders!



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Parameters Guide



=== The Zenith Framework ===

- Grid Lookback (Hours):- How many candles to scan for the high/low breakout zone.

- Grid Spacing (ATR Multiplier):- Distance between pending grid orders based on volatility.

- Max Orders per Direction:- Hard limit on how many grid levels to build.



=== Correlation Shield ===

- Use Correlation Lock:- Enable to prevent opening trades if the base/quote currency is already active in another chart.

- Base/Quote Currency:- The EA automatically detects this, but you can override it if trading exotic pairs.



=== Friday Evacuation ===

- Friday Evacuation:- Enable weekend protection.

- Evac Hour (GMT):- The server hour (0-23) to trigger the protocol (Default 21).



=== Trade Management ===

- Risk Percent:- Percentage of balance to risk on the FIRST grid level.

- Lot Multiplier:- The Martingale multiplier for subsequent grid levels.

- Take Profit / Stop Loss (ATR Multiplier):- Targets based on market volatility, ensuring SL/TP are never too tight during fast markets.



=== God-Tier Arsenal ===

- Use Dynamic TP:- Enable early exit on reversal candles.

- Use MagicTrail:- Enable fractal trailing stop.

- Trail Period / Padding:- How far back to look for fractals and how many points to add as a buffer.