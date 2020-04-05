Gold System Of Break EA

System Of Break is an Expert Advisor strategy for gold trading that identifies shifts in market trend by tracking swing highs and swing lows on the chart. When price breaks through a previous structural level with a confirmed candle close, the system treats this as a signal that the trend is either continuing or reversing, then looks for an entry on the retracement that follows the break.

The system works by continuously scanning the chosen timeframe to map out swing highs and lows and build a live picture of market structure. An entry is never taken on the break itself, only after the breakout candle closes beyond the prior level, which filters out false signals caused by wicks or short-lived spikes. Once the break is confirmed, the system waits for price to retest a nearby zone of interest before opening a position, which improves entry price and keeps the stop loss distance tight.

Risk management is built in automatically. Stop loss is placed behind the most recent swing point, and take profit is calculated from a fixed risk to reward ratio rather than a fixed pip target, so trade size adapts to current market volatility.

Recommended account setup starts with a minimum capital of $100, using a fixed lot size of 0.01, which keeps margin usage manageable on a small account trading gold. Risk per trade should stay around 1 to 2 percent of equity, with a risk to reward ratio of 1 to 3, meaning the take profit target is three times the distance of the stop loss. A leverage of 1:500 or higher is advisable so margin requirements don't restrict trade frequency on gold's larger price swings. With a 1:3 ratio, the system only needs a win rate above roughly 30 to 35 percent to be profitable over time, since a single winning trade offsets three losing trades of equal risk.

Gold suits this kind of structure break analysis because it trends more cleanly and shows higher volatility than most forex majors, making swing highs and lows more distinct and reducing the choppy price action that causes false breaks. Performance tends to be strongest during the London and New York session overlap when liquidity and volatility are highest.





not a guarantee of profit. Trading gold with leverage carries real risk of capital loss, especially around high-impact news events like NFP releases or interest rate decisions. I'm not a financial advisor, so a clear risk disclaimer should be included if this description is used for marketing or selling the system.

Want me to move on to coding the actual System Of Break logic — swing detection, the fixed 0.01 lot sizing, and the 1:3 stop loss/take profit calculation?