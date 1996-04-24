Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor

Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30


Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface.

Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Global Stock Indices across all timeframes from M1 to Daily.

What is New in Version 1.30

  • Subwindow Delta Line Visualization: Integrated cumulative delta histogram displayed in a dedicated indicator subwindow with customizable positive and negative colors.
  • Enhanced 4-Type Divergence Engine: Advanced pivot-based divergence classifier detecting Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, and Hidden Bearish volume-price divergences. Fully non-repainting on bar close.
  • Multi-Channel Alert System: Instant notifications for confirmed divergence signals via Terminal Sound, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email with per-bar deduplication.
  • Redesigned Smart Footprint Coloring: Upgraded Smart Contrast mode featuring vivid color highlights for volume imbalances and 30% dimmed background shading for neutral levels.
  • Extended Live Dashboard: Floating HUD panel enhanced with 20-bar lookback counters for Regular and Hidden divergence events.

Key Features

  • Institutional Order Flow Engine: Real-time tick ingestion delivering accurate Ask x Bid volume distribution per price level.
  • Integrated Market Profile (TPO): Automatic calculation of Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL).
  • Single Print Detection: Automatically identifies and highlights low-volume buying and selling tails (Single Prints) for key support and resistance zones.
  • Non-Repainting Divergence Signals: Explicit visual labels on chart for Regular (^ R.DIV / R.DIV v) and Hidden (^ H.DIV / H.DIV v) divergences based on confirmed price and volume delta pivots.
  • Smart Multi-Asset Auto Detection: Automatically sets optimal price row height for any instrument and timeframe without manual configuration.
  • Synthetic Fallback Mode: Continues functioning smoothly on historical data using OHLC volume modeling when raw tick data is unavailable.
  • High-Performance Architecture: Modular graphic engine optimized for chart responsiveness even during high-volatility news events.

Input Parameters

1. TPO / Market Profile Settings

  • TPO Row Size (points): Price step for TPO calculation (0 = Auto-Detect).
  • Value Area %: Percentage of total volume used to calculate Value Area (Default: 70%).
  • Session Start / End Hour: Server time range for profile computation.
  • Show TPO & Level Labels: Toggle visibility of TPO profile, POC, VAH, and VAL lines on chart.

2. Footprint / Volume Cluster Settings

  • Footprint Row Size (points): Price step for volume clustering (0 = Auto-Detect).
  • Footprint Text Coloring Mode: Choose between Smart Contrast, Candle Direction, or Imbalance Priority.
  • Imbalance Threshold %: Volume ratio percentage to highlight buyer or seller imbalances (Default: 70%).
  • Min Level Vol %: Relative volume threshold to filter out low-volume clutter.
  • Show FP Text & Background: Toggle display of Ask x Bid volume text and imbalance background shading.

3. Delta Analysis & Subwindow Settings

  • Show Delta Dashboard: Display floating HUD panel with real-time delta statistics.
  • Show Cumulative Delta: Track cumulative delta across historical profiles.
  • Show Delta Line (Subwindow): Toggle cumulative delta histogram in indicator subwindow.
  • Delta Line Colors: Customize colors for positive and negative cumulative delta bars.

4. Divergence Engine Settings

  • Enable Regular / Hidden Divergence: Toggle detection of Regular and Hidden divergence types independently.
  • Pivot Detection Lookback: Number of bars required to confirm price and delta structural pivots (Default: 5).
  • Min Delta Change %: Threshold for minimum volume delta change required for valid signals.

5. Alert System Settings

  • Alert on Regular / Hidden Divergence: Enable alerts for specific divergence types.
  • Enable Sound / Push / Email Alert: Select active notification channels.
  • Sound File Name: Sound file used for terminal alerts.

Usage Recommendations

1. Attach the indicator to any financial chart (Forex, Crypto, Gold, Indices).

2. Keep Row Size parameters set to 0 to utilize the automated timeframe scaling engine.

3. Use the subwindow Cumulative Delta histogram alongside chart Divergence signals to confirm institutional absorption and exhaustion setups.

4. For questions, technical support, or feature inquiries, please contact the author directly through the MQL5 direct messaging system or post a comment in the Product Discussion section.

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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
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SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
SuperTrend EA MT5 Version
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-lay
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
CounterFlow EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 Professional, Adaptive, Intelligent, and Secure The most advanced version of CounterFlow EA for MetaTrader 4 — engineered to capture optimal profits while keeping your account protected. For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164570 Why CounterFlow EA v3.09? Most grid EAs on the market are blind — they open trades without truly understanding the market context, resulting in deep drawdowns and unpredictable performance. CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 is fund
Reversal Matrix Pro
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149232 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Ma
Super Trend Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Pro MT4 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156457 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for traders who need more than just a simple line. SuperTrend Pro is a complete trading system. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups. Why SuperTrend Pro? Trading with a single timeframe can be
SuperTrend Visualizer
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158765 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses a
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166415 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SuperTrend EA MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-layered filt
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166409 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 4 termina
MACD Divergence Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
MACD Divergence Pro MT4 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148283 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversa
Super Trend Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Pro MT5 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156454 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator on MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who need precision and performance. SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a next-generation trading system built for the modern trader. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups on the MT5 platform. Why Sup
SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158694 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses
CounterFlow EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
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Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
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ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
MACD Divergence Pro MT5
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
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Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC Pro EA MT5
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Эксперты
SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
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