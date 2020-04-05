TrendSync MACD Pro EA

TrendSync MACD Pro EA

Multi-timeframe Zero Lag MACD trend-following Expert Advisor — transparent logic, no black box, with a full suite of built-in risk controls.

Overview

TrendSync MACD Pro EA is a rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades crossovers of a Zero Lag MACD on a fast signal timeframe, but only in the direction confirmed by a higher timeframe trend — so entries are aligned with the dominant move instead of fighting it.

Every rule is transparent and fully configurable. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, and no hidden logic. Positions are protected by a stop loss from the moment they open, and the EA exits primarily when the higher-timeframe regime changes — letting winning trends run while cutting losers at a defined level.

The EA was engineered around an anti-overfitting philosophy: a small number of robust, economically-meaningful rules, each independently switchable, so you can validate exactly what contributes to performance on your own broker, symbol and data.

Honest note: This is a trend-following tool, not a money printer. Its behavior is regime-dependent — it performs best in trending, volatile markets and can move sideways in quiet, range-bound conditions. No EA can guarantee profit. Please read the Risk Disclosure section and test on a demo account before trading live.

How it works

1. The signal — Zero Lag MACD. The EA computes a reduced-lag version of the classic MACD using the zero-lag EMA technique, which reacts faster to price than a standard MACD while remaining smooth. A BUY setup occurs when the MACD line crosses above its signal line; a SELL setup when it crosses below.

2. The filter — higher timeframe trend. Each signal is checked against a higher timeframe (the "trend" timeframe). With the trend filter enabled, the EA takes only the crosses that agree with the higher-timeframe bias — long signals in an uptrend, short signals in a downtrend. This single rule removes a large share of low-quality counter-trend entries.

3. Non-repainting entries. Signals are confirmed on the close of the signal bar and executed at the open of the following bar. The entry logic does not repaint: what you see confirmed is what the EA acts on.

4. The exit — regime change. The primary exit is the higher-timeframe trend flip: when the dominant trend reverses, the position is closed. This lets a good trend run to its natural end rather than being cut short by an arbitrary target. A fixed stop loss always protects the position, and an optional take profit, opposite-signal exit, breakeven and circuit breaker are available.

5. Two operating modes.

  • Validation (paper) mode — the EA evaluates signals and logs simulated entries/exits and running P&L without placing real orders. Ideal for watching behavior on a live chart before committing.
  • Live mode — the EA places real market orders. This is also the mode used inside the Strategy Tester.

Key features

  • Zero Lag MACD engine with fully adjustable Fast / Slow / Signal lengths (EMA or SMA).
  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation — signal timeframe and trend timeframe are independent inputs; nothing is hard-coded.
  • Non-repainting, close-confirmed entries.
  • Regime-based exit (higher-TF trend flip) that lets winners run.
  • Flexible stop loss: fixed in account currency, in points, or volatility-based (ATR multiple).
  • Optional take profit, opposite-signal exit and breakeven.
  • Session filter (Asia / London / New York) defined in GMT with a broker-offset input, so it works correctly on any server time.
  • News filter using the native MT5 economic calendar (live/demo) — pauses new entries around high-impact events while keeping open positions untouched.
  • Circuit breaker — pauses trading after a configurable number of consecutive losses.
  • Optional pyramiding module — scale into a running trend with independent SL/TP (fixed or ATR-based) for the added positions.
  • Weak-origin filter — optionally skip crosses born from a weak opposite move on the wrong side of the MACD zero line.
  • Order comment and magic number for clean multi-EA account attribution.
  • Detailed, readable logging of every decision.

Settings reference

Every parameter is listed below by group, with its default and purpose. All feature modules default to off, so the EA starts as a clean, single-position trend follower; enable modules one at a time and validate their effect.

Timeframes

Parameter Default Description
SignalTF M4 Timeframe on which MACD crosses are detected (the entry timeframe).
TrendTF H4 Higher timeframe used for trend confirmation. Should be larger than SignalTF .

Indicator (Zero Lag MACD)

Parameter Default Description
FastLength 12 Fast length of the MACD.
SlowLength 26 Slow length of the MACD.
SignalLength 9 Length of the signal line.
useEma true Use EMA smoothing (false = SMA).
useOldAlgo false Use the legacy signal calculation (SMA signal line).

Filters

Parameter Default Description
UseTrendFilter true Trade only in the direction of the higher-TF trend. Strongly recommended on.
MinDistanceFromZero 0.0 Minimum absolute MACD value required at the cross (0 = off). Filters weak, near-zero crosses.

Weak-Origin Filter

Parameter Default Description
UseWeakOriginFilter false Skip a cross that starts on the wrong side of the MACD zero line, coming from a weak opposite move (e.g. a sell cross below zero whose preceding buy leg never lifted the MACD above zero).

Session Filter (GMT)

Parameter Default Description
UseSessionFilter false Enable session-based entry filtering.
ServerGMTOffset 3 Your broker's server offset from GMT (e.g. GMT+3 → 3). The EA prints the estimated GMT in the log at startup — verify it against a real UTC clock.
TradeAsia false Allow entries during the Asian session.
TradeLondon true Allow entries during the London session.
TradeNY true Allow entries during the New York session.

Sessions are defined internally in GMT (Asia 00–08, London 08–16, New York 13–22) and converted to your server time using the offset, so the filter behaves consistently regardless of broker time. The filter blocks only new entries; exits always run.

News Filter (demo / live only)

Parameter Default Description
UseNewsFilter false Pause new entries around high-impact news. Uses the native MT5 calendar, which does not return data in the Strategy Tester — this filter is inert during backtests and only active on demo/live.
NewsCurrencies USD Currencies to watch, comma-separated (e.g. USD,EUR ). Empty = all.
NewsHighImpactOnly true Restrict to high-impact events only.
NewsMinutesBefore 30 Block new entries this many minutes before an event.
NewsMinutesAfter 30 Block new entries this many minutes after an event.

Open positions are never force-closed by the news filter — only new entries are paused.

Exits

Parameter Default Description
ExitOnTrendFlip true Close the position when the higher-TF trend reverses (the primary exit).
ExitOnOppositeSignal false Also close on an opposite MACD cross.
StopLossMoney 50.0 Stop loss in account currency. Takes priority over points.
StopLossPoints 0.0 Stop loss in points (used if money SL = 0).
TakeProfitMoney 0.0 Take profit in account currency (0 = none; let the trend run). Priority over points.
TakeProfitPoints 0.0 Take profit in points (0 = none).

A money-based SL/TP is converted to a price distance using the current lot size, so its market distance changes if you change the lot. For a lot-independent stop, use points or the ATR stop below.

ATR Initial Stop

Parameter Default Description
UseATRStop false Set the initial stop loss as a multiple of ATR (overrides the $/points SL). Adapts the stop to current volatility.
ATRTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for the ATR (PERIOD_CURRENT = the signal timeframe).
ATRPeriod 14 ATR period.
ATRStopMult 1.5 Stop distance = multiplier × ATR.

Pyramiding

Parameter Default Description
UsePyramiding false Allow additional entries on each new trend-aligned cross while a position is open.
MaxPositions 3 Maximum simultaneous positions, including the first ("core"). 1 = off.
PyramidTPMoney 0.0 Take profit for the added positions, in currency (priority over points).
PyramidTPPoints 0.0 Take profit for the added positions, in points.
PyramidSLMoney 0.0 Stop loss for the added positions, in currency (0 = same as core SL).
PyramidSLPoints 0.0 Stop loss for the added positions, in points (0 = same as core SL).
UsePyramidATR false Set the added positions' SL/TP as ATR multiples (lot-independent; overrides the $/points values).
PyramidATRSLMult 1.5 Added-position SL = multiplier × ATR.
PyramidATRTPMult 2.0 Added-position TP = multiplier × ATR.

The first position of a trend runs with the core rules (stop loss, no take profit — it rides the trend). Each additional position carries its own SL and TP. A trend flip closes all of them together.

Circuit Breaker

Parameter Default Description
MaxConsecLosses 0 Consecutive losses that trigger a trading pause (0 = off).
PauseMinutes 60 Pause duration in minutes (60 = 1h, 1440 = 1 day).

Breakeven

Parameter Default Description
BreakevenMoney 0.0 Floating profit (in currency) at which the stop is moved to entry (0 = off).
BreakevenLockPoints 0.0 Points beyond entry when moving the stop, to cover spread/cost.

Trading

Parameter Default Description
TradeEnabled false false = validation/paper (logs only), true = live orders (also the tester mode).
FixedLot 0.05 Fixed lot size per entry. Size this conservatively for your capital.
MagicNumber 20260603 Unique ID for this EA's positions. Use a different value per EA on the same account.
Slippage 20 Maximum price deviation, in points.
Comment TrendSyncMACD Text written on each order, for readable attribution in your trade history.

Calculation / Log

Parameter Default Description
Lookback 600 Number of bars used in the MACD calculation.
VerboseLog true Detailed logging of signals, filters and trades.

Recommended setup / quick start

  1. Attach the EA to a chart of the symbol you intend to trade. Set SignalTF and TrendTF (a lower timeframe for signals, a higher one for the trend — e.g. M4 / H4).
  2. Start with TradeEnabled = false (validation mode) and watch the log for a session or two to confirm signals and behavior on your broker.
  3. Keep the default risk skeleton: UseTrendFilter = on , a defined stop loss, no take profit (let the trend run), all optional modules off.
  4. Size FixedLot conservatively. A stop loss should risk a small percentage of your account per trade, not a large one. Under-sizing is survivable; over-sizing is how accounts blow up during normal losing streaks.
  5. When ready, switch to TradeEnabled = true on a demo account and run it forward for a meaningful period before considering real capital.

Backtesting & validation notes

  • Use "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling and test on the exact symbol you will trade. Lower-quality modeling flatters tight stops.
  • Because this is a trend follower, results are regime-dependent. Test across different market conditions, not only a strong trending period.
  • The most reliable check is out-of-sample: tune any parameter on one date range, freeze it, and evaluate on a different range you did not touch. A result that only looks good on the period it was tuned on is not a result.
  • The news filter is inactive in the Strategy Tester by design (the native calendar returns no tester data). Validate it on demo.
  • For the session filter, confirm the GMT offset from the startup log before drawing conclusions.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5.
  • A hedging account is required if you intend to use the pyramiding module (multiple simultaneous positions on one symbol). Netting accounts work for the standard single-position mode.
  • Works on any symbol; designed and tested primarily on metals/major instruments. Behavior depends on the instrument's spread, volatility and session structure.
  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted live operation.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of your entire capital. This Expert Advisor is a decision-execution tool based on defined technical rules; it does not predict the market and does not guarantee any level of profit. Past performance — including any backtest — is not indicative of future results. Its edge is modest and regime-dependent, and real-world spread, slippage and swap reduce net results relative to a backtest. You are solely responsible for your configuration, position sizing and risk. Never risk money you cannot afford to lose, and always validate on a demo account first. This is not financial advice.

Support

Questions about configuration or behavior are welcome. Please include your symbol, timeframe settings and a copy of the startup log (it prints the active configuration) so any question can be answered precisely.


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EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
MACD LevelTrader MT5
Eduard Gluhov
Эксперты
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader MT5   создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.  Важно   перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell              5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD +   SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестиру
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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4.43 (130)
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
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4.96 (213)
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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Stop guessing your lot size. Risk the same amount on every trade. Most traders blow accounts not because of bad entries, but because of inconsistent position sizing: fixed lots with variable stops means every trade risks a different — and unknown — amount of money. TrendSync Risk Calculator solves this in one drag. How it works Attach the indicator. It automatically anchors three draggable lines at the current price: Entry , SL at N×ATR and TP at your chosen R:R . Drag any line — or type a new A
FREE
TrendSync MTF Dashboard
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Утилиты
Trend direction of up to 10 timeframes of your choice, in one panel — non-repainting, with configurable sync alerts. 100% free. TrendSync MTF Dashboard shows you the trend direction of up to 10 timeframes of your choice — from M1 to MN1 — in a single clean panel on your chart, so you always know whether the timeframes agree before you take a trade. Trading against the higher timeframe is one of the most common (and most expensive) mistakes in manual trading. This dashboard makes multi-timeframe
FREE
TrendSync MACD Pro
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Индикаторы
TrendSync MACD Pro Earlier, cleaner MACD crossovers — synchronized with the higher-timeframe trend, non-repainting, with a full alert system. For MetaTrader 5. Overview The classic MACD is a great momentum tool, but it lags — its crossovers often arrive after the move has already started. TrendSync MACD Pro rebuilds the MACD with a zero-lag smoothing technique, so crossovers are earlier and cleaner, and then synchronizes them with the higher-timeframe trend — the decision layer most traders actu
Grid Manager Manual Multi Order
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Утилиты
Grid Manager — Manual Multi-Basket Grid Assistant for MT5 Grid Manager is a hands-on control panel for building and managing grid "baskets" directly on your chart. You decide the direction and the moment; the tool opens the grid, manages every leg, and protects the position with money-based risk controls, on-chart breakeven/SL/TP lines, and one-click actions. It is an execution and management assistant — fast, visual, and fully under your control. What it is — and what it is not Grid Manager is
TrendSync Assistant Prop Firm Guardian Trade Panel
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Утилиты
TrendSync Assistant — Prop Firm Guardian + Trade Panel ======================================================== Most prop firm challenges do not die from a bad strategy. They die from ONE bad day — a losing streak, a news spike, a moment of revenge trading that crosses the daily loss line. Once equity touches the limit, the account is gone, no matter how good the previous weeks were. TrendSync Assistant is an on-chart trade panel with an account-level risk guardian built specifically around p
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